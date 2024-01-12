Trump’s return ‘clearly a threat’ to Europe, Christine Lagarde warns

Stiri Recomandate

Ucrainenilor de la Motor Zaporojie nu li s-a permis deplasarea la Suceava pentru a disputa ...

Ucrainenilor de la Motor Zaporojie nu li s-a permis deplasarea la Suceava pentru a disputa ...

Pe 19 și 20 ianuarie formația de handbal masculin CSU Suceava avea programate în sala „Dumitru Bernicu" două meciuri de pregătire în compania valoroasei echipe ucrainene Motor Zaporojie. Din păcate, partidele nu… [citeste mai departe]

BNR a dat semnalul. Cum se vor modifica ratele românilor?

BNR a dat semnalul. Cum se vor modifica ratele românilor?

”Consiliul de administraţie al Băncii Naţionale a României, întrunit în şedinţa de astăzi, 12 ianuarie 2024, a hotărât următoarele:- menţinerea ratei dobânzii de politică monetară la nivelul de 7% pe an;- menţinerea ratei dobânzii pentru facilitatea de creditare (Lombard) la 8% pe an… [citeste mai departe]

Filmul românesc care a bătut recordul la încasări în 2023. A depășit „Barbie” şi „Oppenheimer”

Filmul românesc care a bătut recordul la încasări în 2023. A depășit „Barbie” şi „Oppenheimer”

Filmul românesc „Miami Bici 2” a bătut toate recordurile la încasări în 2023! Pelicula, care îi are în rolurile principale pe Matei Dima alias BRomania şi Codin Maticiuc, a înregistrat… [citeste mai departe]

BNR mentine dobanda cheie la 7% pe an. Deciziile din Consiliul de Administratie

BNR mentine dobanda cheie la 7% pe an. Deciziile din Consiliul de Administratie

Consiliul de Administratie al Bancii Nationale a Romaniei a decis sa mentina rata dobanzii de politica monetara la nivelul de 7 pe an, informeaza banca centrala printr un comunicat.Consiliul de administratie al Bancii Nationale a Romaniei a hotarat… [citeste mai departe]

Bucătăreasă la spital, acuzată de trafic cu posturi vacante. 6.000 de lei, un job

Bucătăreasă la spital, acuzată de trafic cu posturi vacante. 6.000 de lei, un job

O bucătăreasă de spital a fost trimisă în judecată după ce a păcălit 11 persoane că le poate angaja în cadrul unității medicale în care lucra. Femeia lua șpagă de la victime spunând că va interveni să primească anumite posturi. Reprezentanţii… [citeste mai departe]

Salariul minim din Spania a fost majorat retroactiv

Salariul minim din Spania a fost majorat retroactiv

Salariul minim din Spania a fost majorat retroactivGuvernul spaniol a anunţat vineri o nouă majorare cu 5% a salariului minim, măsură de care vor beneficia aproximativ 2,5 milioane de persoane, în pofida opoziţiei patronatului, informează AFP, potrivit Agerpres. Majorarea, care este rezultatul unui… [citeste mai departe]

Australian Open vine la Eurosport cu un line-up de excepție de comentatori și experți

Australian Open vine la Eurosport cu un line-up de excepție de comentatori și experți

Eurosport aduce meciurile de neratat ale primului turneu de Grand Slam al sezonului de tenis, Australian Open. În aplicația Eurosport poate fi urmărit fiecare moment al competiției. Cele mai importante nume din tenis se reunesc… [citeste mai departe]

Richard Teng, Binance: Aprobarea Bitcoin ETF reprezintă un nou nivel de maturitate a pieței cripto

Richard Teng, Binance: Aprobarea Bitcoin ETF reprezintă un nou nivel de maturitate a pieței cripto

Richard Teng, CEO Binance, declară următoarele idei principale despre aprobarea Bitcoin ETF: Aprobarea ilustrează un nou nivel de acceptare, maturitate și consacrare a pieței cripto, oferind industriei… [citeste mai departe]

VUNK începe o călătorie nouă cu prima melodie din acest an, „Iluzionista”

VUNK începe o călătorie nouă cu prima melodie din acest an, „Iluzionista”

O nouă melodie, „Iluzionistă”, un turneu național și un nou album, „De luni până duminică”, intră anul acesta în Universul VUNK. VUNK începe 2024 cu melodia „Iluzionista” și anunță lansarea albumului „De luni până duminică”, al zecelea material… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 1.400 de tineri români, inclusiv brașoveni, vor călători gratuit cu trenul în Europa, prin programul DiscoverEU

Peste 1.400 de tineri români, inclusiv brașoveni, vor călători gratuit cu trenul în Europa, prin programul DiscoverEU

Prin acest program, tinerii majori, pot călători gratuit cu trenul pe continent, pentru a afla lucruri noi despre istoria, patrimoniul cultural şi natural al… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Trump’s return ‘clearly a threat’ to Europe, Christine Lagarde warns

Publicat:
Trump’s return ‘clearly a threat’ to Europe, Christine Lagarde warns

The potential reelection of former U.S. would be a “threat” to Europe, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned, according to Politico. “If we are to draw lessons from history, meaning the way he ran the first four years of his mandate, it’s clearly a threat,” Lagarde said Thursday during an interview with […] The post Trump’s returnclearly a threat’ to Europe, Christine Lagarde warns appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Polish farmers resume blockade of border crossing with Ukraine

11:11, 05.01.2024 - Polish farmers restarted a blockade of a Poland-Ukraine border crossing on Thursday, accusing the new Polish government of failing to guarantee it will meet their demands for financial help, according to Politico. The farmers rejoined truckers at the Medyka-Shehyni crossing — hauliers are also blocking…

Borrell backs UN call for humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza

11:10, 07.12.2023 - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoked Article 99 of the U.N. Charter for the first time in more than 30 years to call on the Security Council to intervene in the war in Gaza, in a move that was backed by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, according to Politico. In a letter on…

China to host European Union leaders for one-day summit Thursday

13:10, 04.12.2023 - Top representatives from the European Union will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other key leaders this week, their first in-person summit since 2019 aimed at easing tensions between the bloc and Beijing, according to Bloomberg. The Chinese leadership will meet with European Council President…

Israel and Hamas extend truce by a day

12:50, 30.11.2023 - Israel and Hamas agreed to extend their temporary cease-fire for an extra day on Thursday, as two gunmen killed three people in a shooting in Jerusalem, according to Politico.  The cease-fire — which had already been extended by two days earlier this week — was set to expire on Thursday at 7 a.m. local…

Israel-Hamas cease-fire begins, amid plans for release of hostages

11:20, 24.11.2023 - The first captives held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas are set to be released on Friday afternoon as part of a prisoner exchange, as a four-day cease-fire deal with Israel came into effect at 7 a.m. local time (6 a.m. CET), according to Politico.  The BBC reported that what appeared to be Israeli…

UN Security Council adopts resolution for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza

10:46, 16.11.2023 - The UN Security Council approved a resolution Wednesday calling for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip,” marking the first time a resolution on the issue has passed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, according to Politico. The 15-member…

Slovakia’s Fico announces halt of military aid to Ukraine

14:50, 26.10.2023 - Slovakia‘s newly elected Prime Minister Robert Fico pledged on Thursday to stop delivering weapons to Ukraine, just one day after taking office, according to Politico.  The prime minister told lawmakers that Slovakia would “no longer supply weapons to Ukraine” and would only send humanitarian aid to…

Europe’s central bank is set to halt rate hikes as the Mideast war casts a shadow over the economy

10:40, 26.10.2023 - The European Central Bank is ready to leave interest rates unchanged Thursday for the first time in over a year as the Israel-Hamas war spreads even more gloom over already downbeat prospects for Europe’s economy, according to AP News.  It would be the bank’s first meeting with no change after a torrid…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 12 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.5371
EUR 4.9731
CHF 5.3151
GBP 5.7867
CAD 3.3963
XAU 298.101
JPY 3.1262
CNY 0.6331
AED 1.2353
AUD 3.0382
MDL 0.2551
BGN 2.5427

Urmareste stirile pe: