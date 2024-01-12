Trump’s return ‘clearly a threat’ to Europe, Christine Lagarde warns

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Polish farmers restarted a blockade of a Poland-Ukraine border crossing on Thursday, accusing the new Polish government of failing to guarantee it will meet their demands for financial help, according to Politico. The farmers rejoined truckers at the Medyka-Shehyni crossing — hauliers are also blocking…

- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoked Article 99 of the U.N. Charter for the first time in more than 30 years to call on the Security Council to intervene in the war in Gaza, in a move that was backed by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, according to Politico. In a letter on…

- Top representatives from the European Union will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other key leaders this week, their first in-person summit since 2019 aimed at easing tensions between the bloc and Beijing, according to Bloomberg. The Chinese leadership will meet with European Council President…

- Israel and Hamas agreed to extend their temporary cease-fire for an extra day on Thursday, as two gunmen killed three people in a shooting in Jerusalem, according to Politico. The cease-fire — which had already been extended by two days earlier this week — was set to expire on Thursday at 7 a.m. local…

- The first captives held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas are set to be released on Friday afternoon as part of a prisoner exchange, as a four-day cease-fire deal with Israel came into effect at 7 a.m. local time (6 a.m. CET), according to Politico. The BBC reported that what appeared to be Israeli…

- The UN Security Council approved a resolution Wednesday calling for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip,” marking the first time a resolution on the issue has passed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, according to Politico. The 15-member…

- Slovakia‘s newly elected Prime Minister Robert Fico pledged on Thursday to stop delivering weapons to Ukraine, just one day after taking office, according to Politico. The prime minister told lawmakers that Slovakia would “no longer supply weapons to Ukraine” and would only send humanitarian aid to…

- The European Central Bank is ready to leave interest rates unchanged Thursday for the first time in over a year as the Israel-Hamas war spreads even more gloom over already downbeat prospects for Europe’s economy, according to AP News. It would be the bank’s first meeting with no change after a torrid…