Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues

Stiri Recomandate

PS Timotei a oficiat slujba de înmormântare a Părintelui Arhimandrit Jacob Langhart, la Mănăstirea Cantauque din sudul Franței

PS Timotei a oficiat slujba de înmormântare a Părintelui Arhimandrit Jacob Langhart, la Mănăstirea Cantauque din sudul Franței

PS Timotei, Episcopul Ortodox Român al Spaniei și Portugaliei, împreună cu PS Marc Nemțeanul, Episcop vicar al Arhiepiscopiei Ortodoxe Române… [citeste mai departe]

Raed Arafat: Anul 2021 a fost unul greu pentru toți. Provocările prin care am trecut să nu se mai repete

Raed Arafat: Anul 2021 a fost unul greu pentru toți. Provocările prin care am trecut să nu se mai repete

Anul 2021 a fost unul greu pentru toți, a transmis, vineri, Raed Arafat. "Cu toții ne uităm la anul nou cu speranța și cu dorința ca provocările prin care am trecut să nu se mai repete,… [citeste mai departe]

Moneda naţională s-a apreciat în ultima zi din an, în raport cu euro și dolar și încheie anul la 4,9481 lei respectiv 4,3707 lei

Moneda naţională s-a apreciat în ultima zi din an, în raport cu euro și dolar și încheie anul la 4,9481 lei respectiv 4,3707 lei

Moneda naţională s-a apreciat, vineri, în raport cu euro, care a fost calculat de Banca Naţională a României (BNR) la 4,9481 lei,… [citeste mai departe]

Controale fulger în staţiunile turistice de la munte: ANSVSA a amendat mai multe restaurante şi hoteluri

Controale fulger în staţiunile turistice de la munte: ANSVSA a amendat mai multe restaurante şi hoteluri

Controale fulger în staţiunile montane din judeţele Braşov şi Prahova: ANSVSA a amendat mai multe restaurante şi hoteluri din cauza condiţiilor precare de igienă în care erau depozitate… [citeste mai departe]

Superbele tradiții și obiceiuri de Anul Nou din Bucovina au atras mii de spectatori în ...

Superbele tradiții și obiceiuri de Anul Nou din Bucovina au atras mii de spectatori în ...

Obiceiurile și tradițiile de Anul Nou din Bucovina au revenit anul acesta în centrul Sucevei, mii de spectatori venind să vadă cetele de urători venite din mai multe zone ale județului. Festivalul Internațional al… [citeste mai departe]

Mesajul Familiei Regale a României: Anul Nou 2022 cu bine!

Mesajul Familiei Regale a României: Anul Nou 2022 cu bine!

Vă dorim ca anul 2022 să fie unul mai bun, mai senin, fără dezamăgiri, plin de împliniri și sănătate! Mulțumim tuturor celor ce ne-ați trimis urări de Crăciun și Anul Nou!La mulți ani!  [citeste mai departe]

CNSU: 18 construcții modulare pentru spitale din Argeș, Bistrița-Năsăud, Dolj și Timiș

CNSU: 18 construcții modulare pentru spitale din Argeș, Bistrița-Năsăud, Dolj și Timiș

CNSU a aprobat vineri scoaterea de la rezervele de stat a 18 construcții ușoare din elemente modulate, în vederea organizării unor puncte de triaj observațional/epidemiologic la unitățile spitalicești din județele… [citeste mai departe]

Mai mult de un milion de cazuri zilnic de Covid în lume. Papa şi-a anulat vizita din Piaţa Sfântul Petru

Mai mult de un milion de cazuri zilnic de Covid în lume. Papa şi-a anulat vizita din Piaţa Sfântul Petru

Milionul de noi cazuri într-o zi a fost atins săptămâna trecută, determinând unele regiuni, precum Québec din Canada, să impună măsuri noi. Le Figaro a făcut bilanţul ultimelor informaţii… [citeste mai departe]

Jaf la Ambasada Rusiei din București! Polițiștii au deja un cerc de suspecți

Jaf la Ambasada Rusiei din București! Polițiștii au deja un cerc de suspecți

S-a deschis o anchetă după ce un angajat al Ambasadei Rusiei la Bucureşti a sesizat că din seiful instituţiei au dispărut 4000 de dolari chiar din din seiful Reprezentanţei Ministerului Apărării al Federaţiei Ruse pentru activitatea comemorativă… [citeste mai departe]

Accident pe o șosea din Munții Apuseni. Un bărbat băut, care a traversat prin loc nepermis, a fost acroșat de o mașină și a ajuns la spital

Accident pe o șosea din Munții Apuseni. Un bărbat băut, care a traversat prin loc nepermis, a fost acroșat de o mașină și a ajuns la spital

La data de 30 decembrie 2021, în jurul orei 16.20, pe DN 74A, pe raza localității Cărpiniș, un bărbat de 53… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues

Publicat:
Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues

is recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address rearview camera and trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing, the U.S. road safety regulator said on Thursday, according to Reuters. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has been discussing another camera issue with the […] The post Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

‘Serious’ talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy

10:46, 31.12.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday exchanged warnings over Ukraine but conveyed some optimism that diplomatic talks in January could ease spiralling tensions, according to Reuters. In a 50-minute call, their second conversation this month, Biden said he needed…

EU has “cognitive split” in its China policy says senior Chinese diplomat

10:31, 30.12.2021 - Europe has a “cognitive split” in its policy towards China by trying to both be a partner and also seeing it as an opponent, Wang Yi, state councillor and foreign minister, said in an interview with state media on Thursday, according to Reuters. Relations between China and the European Union worsened…

U.S. to allow waiving of in-person interviews for H-1B, other visas through 2022

11:05, 24.12.2021 - The United States will allow its consular officers to waive in-person interviews for H-1B and other certain non-immigrant visa applicants through next year to help reduce visa wait times, the State Department said on Thursday, according to  Reuters. “The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in profound reductions…

Romania’s Romgaz expects to complete Exxon deal in Q1 2022

13:01, 17.11.2021 - Romanian gas producer Romgaz has estimated it will finalize the acquisition of a 50% stake in a Black Sea offshore gas project from Exxon Mobil in the first quarter of next year, its manager Aristotel Jude said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romgaz stated that it will ask shareholders to approve…

European prosecutors arrest four in probe of suspected tax crime ring

15:26, 04.11.2021 - Authorities have arrested four people in the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia on suspicion of forming a tax evasion crime ring in Germany, European prosecutors said on Thursday, adding E23 million worth of assets had been seized, according to Reuters. “The main suspects organised a so-called value-added…

EU top court orders Poland to pay 1 million euros a day in rule of law row

15:05, 27.10.2021 - The European Union‘s top court announced on Wednesday it had ordered Poland to pay a penalty of 1 million euros per day for not suspending the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court, according to Reuters.  Poland has been embroiled in a long-running dispute with Brussels over judicial reforms it…

Lawmakers ask EU to act as ‘bridge builder’ between countries at COP26

17:16, 21.10.2021 - The European Parliament on Thursday urged the EU to step up its diplomatic outreach to secure tougher commitments to fight climate change at the upcoming COP26 summit and backed the bloc’s negotiating position for the talks, according to Reuters.  The United Nations summit, which runs from October 31…

IMF urges governments to make fiscal plans to tame pandemic debt

16:40, 07.10.2021 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday that governments should start planning a return to more sustainable budgets with policies that win the trust of investors, after unprecedented fiscal stimulus to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters.  “Each country must determine the…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 31 decembrie 2021
Bucuresti 2°C | 8°C
Iasi 2°C | 3°C
Cluj-Napoca 3°C | 6°C
Timisoara 3°C | 10°C
Constanta 4°C | 8°C
Brasov 4°C | 6°C
Baia Mare 3°C | 4°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 24.12.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 666.230,16 1.728.218,56
II (5/6) 9 24.675,19 -
III (4/6) 590 376,40 -
IV (3/6) 11.741 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.524.602,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 31 decembrie 2021
USD 4.3707
EUR 4.9481
CHF 4.7884
GBP 5.8994
CAD 3.4344
XAU 255.693
JPY 3.7967
CNY 0.6887
AED 1.1899
AUD 3.1736
MDL 0.2463
BGN 2.5299

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec