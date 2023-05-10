Tennis: Nicolae David Ionel, through to round of 16 in Francavilla al Mare

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO. Gări amendate și închise din cauza mizeriei. „Nici în India, unde se urcă lumea pe vagoane, cred că nu sunt așa gări”

VIDEO. Gări amendate și închise din cauza mizeriei. „Nici în India, unde se urcă lumea pe vagoane, cred că nu sunt așa gări”

Pericol public în gări. Pe lângă peroanele și sălile de așteptare degradate și cu mucegai, inspectorii de la Protecția Consumatorului… [citeste mai departe]

Meta Platforms: Metaversul ar putea contribui cu aproximativ 2,4% la PIB-ul anual al SUA, până în 2035

Meta Platforms: Metaversul ar putea contribui cu aproximativ 2,4% la PIB-ul anual al SUA, până în 2035

Conceptul de metavers include tehnologii de realitate augmentată şi virtuală care permit utilizatorilor să se cufunde într-o lume virtuală sau să suprapună informaţii digitale pe imagini din… [citeste mai departe]

Percheziții în Dâmbovița. Mascații au descins la domiciliile unor persoane suspecte că au furat cantități mari de cabluri de cupru

Percheziții în Dâmbovița. Mascații au descins la domiciliile unor persoane suspecte că au furat cantități mari de cabluri de cupru

”În această dimineaţă, poliţiştii din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Prahova - Biroul de Combatere a Furturilor… [citeste mai departe]

Diana Șoșoacă a făcut iar circ în Parlament: „Nu ne interesează imnul Europei! Jos cu Europa!”

Diana Șoșoacă a făcut iar circ în Parlament: „Nu ne interesează imnul Europei! Jos cu Europa!”

Senatoarea Diana Șoșoacă a făcut scandal în Parlamentul României, cu prilejul ședinței comune a Camerei Deputaților și Senatului de marți, 9 mai, Ziua Europei. Citește și: Românul Vadim Ghirdă… [citeste mai departe]

Secretul longevității profesorului Dorin Sarafoleanu

Secretul longevității profesorului Dorin Sarafoleanu

Într-un interviu de excepție, realizat de Cozmin Gușă pe Gold FM cu profesorul Dorin Sarafoleanu, cunoscutul clinician ORL, ajuns la venerabila vârstă de 87 de ani, a dezvăluit secretul longevității sale, citându-l pe Ionel Brătianu: „măsura.” „Omul modern este mult prea lacom,” a mai adăugat… [citeste mai departe]

Panică uriașă în Cluj după ce un tren cu 100 de pasageri a luat foc. Pompierii au fost solicitați de urgență

Panică uriașă în Cluj după ce un tren cu 100 de pasageri a luat foc. Pompierii au fost solicitați de urgență

Un incendiu a cuprins în această dimineață un vagon, în Cluj, provicând speritura uriașă în rândul celor 100 de pasageri prezenți. Din fericire, trenul nu se afla în mișcare,… [citeste mai departe]

Semne de circulație, din abundență în comuna Berceni: „Logica prostiei și a banilor”. CNAIR dă vina pe muncitori

Semne de circulație, din abundență în comuna Berceni: „Logica prostiei și a banilor”. CNAIR dă vina pe muncitori

Priveliște unică în țară la ieșirea din comuna Berceni. Zece case de la bulevardul principal s-au trezit cu indicatoare rutiere „Cedează trecerea” fix în fața… [citeste mai departe]

Prețurile petrolului se prăbușesc, ca urmare a situației complicate din SUA și China

Prețurile petrolului se prăbușesc, ca urmare a situației complicate din SUA și China

Preţurile petrolului au scăzut marţi, retrăgându-se după câştigurile puternice din ultimele două sesiuni de tranzacţionare, din cauza datelor slabe despre importurile Chinei şi a îngrijorărilor cu privire la creşterea economică… [citeste mai departe]

De la aderarea la UE, în 2007, România a primit 56 de miliarde de euro

De la aderarea la UE, în 2007, România a primit 56 de miliarde de euro

Ministerul Investiţiilor Europene a prezentat, de Ziua Europei, un bilanţ care arată că România a primit, de la aderarea la Uniunea Europeană, suma totală netă de 56 de miliarde de euro. Astfel, 94.000 de companii au fost sprijinite, peste 1.100 de kilometri… [citeste mai departe]


Tennis: Nicolae David Ionel, through to round of 16 in Francavilla al Mare

Publicat:
Tennis: Nicolae David Ionel, through to round of 16 in Francavilla al Mare

through to round of 16 in Francavilla al Mare.

Romanian tennis player qualified on Tuesday for the round 16 of the challenger tournament in Francavilla al Mare (Italy), with a total prize money of 73,000 euros, after defeating 6-4, 6-4, told Agerpres.

