Tennis: Nicolae David Ionel, through to round of 16 in Francavilla al Mare

- UDMR's Turos Lorand: Today coalition leaders agreed to move forward, according to the protocol.The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) is not considering leaving the government and there is no pressure to do so, the leader of the Union's senators, Turos Lorand, told AGERPRES on Tuesday.…

- PM of the Republic of Korea Han Duck-Soo pays visit to Bucharest.The Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Han Duck-Soo, is coming to Bucharest on Wednesday. CITESTE SI Over 15,000 education trade unionists expected to protest in Bucharest 08:36 1 LabMin Budai to attend Government's Question…

- The minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, stated on Tuesday that the stability of the Western Balkans represents a strategic objective of Romania, which "strongly supports the European aspirations of the countries in this region".Minister Tilvar paid an official visit to North Macedonia on…

- Romania is one of the Republic of Moldova's most important trading partners, with a total volume of exports of goods and services of over 2.1 billion euros in 2022, an increase of about 61% compared to 2021 and over 134% compared to 2020, Leonardo Badea, deputy governor of the National Bank of Romania…

- Romanian tennis player Nicholas David Ionel qualified, on Tuesday, for the round of 16 of the challenger tournament in Barletta (Italy), total prize pool 73,000 euros, while Filip Cristian Jianu got defeated in the first round.Ionel (20 years old, 240th in the ATP ranking) defeated Italian Gabriele…

- Romanian tennis player Nicholas David Ionel has qualified, on Tuesday, for the round of 16 of the challenger tournament in Girona (Spain), which has a total prize pool of 73,000 US dollars, after defeating Argentinian Marco Trungelliti, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.Ionel (20 years old, ATP's 230) won in two hours…

- A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Sport and Tourism of the Republic of Poland and the Ministry of Sport of Romania was signed on Tuesday in Bucharest by the ministers of the two countries at a joint meeting of the Romanian and Polish governments.According to the spokesperson of…

- Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan qualified on Tuesday for the round of 16 at the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai - the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, with prizes worth 2,788,468 USD, after defeating US Shelby Rogers in the second round, with a score of 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, told Agerpres. Fii…