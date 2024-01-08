Sweden’s major security conference starts with talks on NATO, Ukraine, terrorism

Stiri Recomandate

Alina Gorghiu a dezvăluit cum arată bilanțul fugarilor din 2023

Alina Gorghiu a dezvăluit cum arată bilanțul fugarilor din 2023

Ministrul Justiţiei , Alina Gorghiu, a dezvăluit cum arată bilanțul fugarilor din țară. Astfel, în 2023, 1004 persoane private de libertate au fost preluate, în total, de la punctele de trecere a frontierei, dintre care 735 de fugari şi 269 de deţinuţi transferaţi. Alina… [citeste mai departe]

Ultima oră! Școlile și grădinițele din capitală, închise până joi din cauza ninsorii. Ce alte decizii a aprobat CSE

Ultima oră! Școlile și grădinițele din capitală, închise până joi din cauza ninsorii. Ce alte decizii a aprobat CSE

Activitatea instituțiilor educaționale, școli și grădinițe, din Chișinău pe parcursul a două zile, până joi, 11 ianuarie a fost sistată. Decizia a fost… [citeste mai departe]

De ce este SĂNĂTOS să-ți scoți pantofii când intri în casă

De ce este SĂNĂTOS să-ți scoți pantofii când intri în casă

Iată 7 motive care dovedesc faptul că descălțatul în holul destinat acestui ritual are și o serie de beneficii legate de igienă, potrivit dozadesanate. 1. Reducerea agenților patogeniDupă cum am menționat, diferite bacterii care provoacă boli se găsesc pe pantofi în cantități… [citeste mai departe]

Urmărit Internațional pentru Tâlhărie, Un Bărbat din Satu Mare a fost Extrădat din Germania

Urmărit Internațional pentru Tâlhărie, Un Bărbat din Satu Mare a fost Extrădat din Germania

Urmărit Internațional pentru Tâlhărie, Un Bărbat din Satu Mare a fost Extradat și Condamnat la 4 Ani și 6 Luni de Închisoare Șapte Persoane Escortate în Țară pentru Executarea Pedepselor – Printre Ele și Tâlharul… [citeste mai departe]

Viitorul Volkswagen ID.2: producția ar putea fi amânată până în 2026

Viitorul Volkswagen ID.2: producția ar putea fi amânată până în 2026

Viitorul Volkswagen ID.2 este unul dintre cele mai așteptate modele cu zero emisii, mai ales de clienții care vor o electrică accesibilă. Asta pentru că, potrivit informațiilor oficiale, modelul german ar urma să coste în jur de 25.000 de euro. Numai că,… [citeste mai departe]

Amenzi de la 10.000 la 20.000 lei pentru pangarirea drapelului Romaniei

Amenzi de la 10.000 la 20.000 lei pentru pangarirea drapelului Romaniei

Presedintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat, luni, legea care prevede ca incalcarea interdictiei de a adauga pe drapelul Romaniei alte inscriptii si simboluri in afara celor aprobate prin lege se va sanctiona cu amenda de la 10.000 la 20.000 de lei, conform Agerpres.roActul… [citeste mai departe]

Peste jumătate dintre mașinile noi înmatriculate în 2023 au fost electrice

Peste jumătate dintre mașinile noi înmatriculate în 2023 au fost electrice

În 2023 jumătate dintre mașinile înmatriculate la noi în țară au fost electrice Sursa articolului: Peste jumătate dintre mașinile noi înmatriculate în 2023 au fost electrice Credit autor: Realitatea De Mures. Source [citeste mai departe]

Investiții de peste 12 miliarde de euro în construcții pe plan național

Investiții de peste 12 miliarde de euro în construcții pe plan național

Institutul Naţional de Statistică a informat că investiţiile nete concretizate în lucrări de construcţii noi au însumat, în primele nouă luni din 2023, peste 74,188 miliarde lei, reprezentând 62,6% din totalul investiţiilor în economia naţională, faţă… [citeste mai departe]

„Aproximativ 300” de locuitori ai Belgorodului, evacuaţi în urma atacurilor ucrainene

„Aproximativ 300” de locuitori ai Belgorodului, evacuaţi în urma atacurilor ucrainene

”Aproximativ 300” de locuitori au evacuat oraşul rus Belgorod, situat în apropierea frontierei cu Ucraina, ţinta în ultimele zile a mai multor atacuri ucrainene, anunţă guvernatorul regiunii cu acelaşi nume, Vladislav… [citeste mai departe]

Amendă până la 1.500 de lei pentru proprietarii de câini. RCA-ul pentru animale devine obligatoriu

Amendă până la 1.500 de lei pentru proprietarii de câini. RCA-ul pentru animale devine obligatoriu

În urma unor incidente tragice în care persoane au fost atacate și chiar ucise de câini periculoși, autoritățile din România au decis să impună o nouă regulă: proprietarii acestor animale sunt acum… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Sweden’s major security conference starts with talks on NATO, Ukraine, terrorism

Publicat:
Sweden’s major security conference starts with talks on NATO, Ukraine, terrorism

The annual Folk och Forsvar security conference in Sweden kicked off on Sunday with discussions on the country’s expected NATO membership, a new counter-terrorism strategy, and a thank you message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Euractiv.  The conference, which is to take place until Tuesday, aims to provide a forum for discussion and […] The post Sweden’s major security conference starts with talks on NATO, Ukraine, terrorism appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Russia launched 500 missiles and drones at Ukraine in three days says Zelenskyy

12:10, 03.01.2024 - Russia pounded Ukraine’s two biggest cities on Tuesday in a new wave of heavy air strikes that killed at least five civilians and prompted calls for the West to quickly provide more military assistance, according to Euractiv. Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said 135 people had been injured in the latest…

Romania reaches agreement on Bystroe canal with Ukraine

08:35, 18.12.2023 - Romania and Ukraine have successfully resolved a decades-long dispute concerning the Bystroe Canal, in which Ukraine is permitted to proceed with the development of the canal with the condition that the project adheres to environmental protection regulations, said Romania’s Environment Ministry, according…

Macron calls for ceasefire, pledges increased aid to Gaza

10:25, 10.11.2023 - French President Emmanuel Macron called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas for the first time at the Gaza aid conference in Paris on Thursday, adding that France will increase its financial support to Gaza, according to Euractiv. On Thursday, France hosted an international humanitarian conference…

EU Commission recommends accession talks with Ukraine, Republic of Moldova once conditions met

15:30, 08.11.2023 - In a boost for the floundering EU enlargement, the European Commission recommended on Wednesday opening accession talks with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova – as well as potentially Bosnia, at a much later stage – once they finalise implementing key outstanding reforms, according to Euractiv. “In…

Russia formally withdraws from key post-Cold War European armed forces treaty

14:35, 07.11.2023 - Russia on Tuesday formally withdrew from a landmark security treaty which limited key categories of conventional armed forces, blaming the United States for undermining post-Cold War security with the enlargement of the NATO military alliance, according to Reuters.  The 1990 Treaty on Conventional Armed…

Slovakia’s Fico to take government reins in time for EU summit

10:31, 25.10.2023 - Slovakia’s president will appoint a new government on Wednesday led by three-time leftist prime minister Robert Fico, who won a 30 September election with pledges to end military aid to Ukraine and battle illegal migration, according to Euractiv. The path to appointing a government from Fico’s three-party…

UK military trainers will travel to Romania to train Ukrainians

10:05, 20.10.2023 - UK military experts will be training Ukrainians in the Romanian bases next year, the British ambassador to Bucharest, Andrew Noble, said at a press conference at the end of his mandate on Thursday, according to Euractiv. The diplomat highlighted the very dynamic bilateral relations, the common interest…

ECB starts preparation for digital euro in multi-year project

11:20, 19.10.2023 - The European Central Bank took a further step on Wednesday towards launching a digital version of the euro that would let people in the 20 countries that share the single currency make electronic payments securely and free of charge, according to Euractiv. The ECB said it would start a two-year “preparation…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 06 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.5599
EUR 4.9744
CHF 5.3439
GBP 5.7711
CAD 3.4089
XAU 298.845
JPY 3.1395
CNY 0.6373
AED 1.2416
AUD 3.0455
MDL 0.2577
BGN 2.5433

Urmareste stirile pe: