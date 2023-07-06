Supreme Council of National Defense approves forces for missions outside Romania in 2024

Stiri Recomandate

CSAT a aprobat forțele ce pot fi dispuse pentru misiuni în afara teritoriului român

CSAT a aprobat forțele ce pot fi dispuse pentru misiuni în afara teritoriului român

Consiliul Suprem de Apărare a Ţării (CSAT) a aprobat, joi, forțele Armatei României şi ale Ministerului Afacerilor Interne care pot fi puse la dispoziţie pentru participarea în 2024 la misiuni şi operaţii în afara teritoriului statului… [citeste mai departe]

Vaccinul anti-COVID-19 produs de Novavax a primit autorizaţia completă de comercializare pe piaţa din UE

Vaccinul anti-COVID-19 produs de Novavax a primit autorizaţia completă de comercializare pe piaţa din UE

Compania americană de biotehnologie Novavax a anunţat că a primit joi din partea Comisiei Europene autorizaţia completă de comercializare a vaccinului său anti-COVID-19 Nuvaxovid în Uniunea… [citeste mai departe]

Se ieftinesc vilele din Cluj, dar chiar și așa, tot nu se găsesc cumpărători destul de înstăriți! (FOTO)

Se ieftinesc vilele din Cluj, dar chiar și așa, tot nu se găsesc cumpărători destul de înstăriți! (FOTO)

Piața imobiliară din Cluj pare să fie în declin, deoarece până și vilele luxoase au ajuns să se ieftinească, dar nu suficient încă să se găsească imediat cumpărători. Cea mai impresionantă… [citeste mai departe]

Județul Hunedoara: Întreruperi planificate de energie electrică în perioada 7 – 9 iulie 2023

Județul Hunedoara: Întreruperi planificate de energie electrică în perioada 7 – 9 iulie 2023

E-Distribuţie Banat a redus pe cât posibil numărul întreruperilor programate pentru buna administrare și funcționare a rețelei de distribuție a energiei electrice, pentru a minimiza disconfortul clienților.… [citeste mai departe]

Handbal (f): Adversarele României la Campionatul Mondial 2023

Handbal (f): Adversarele României la Campionatul Mondial 2023

România și-a aflat joi adversarele din grupa Campionatului Mondial de handbal feminin din acest an Tricolorele vor evolua în Grupa E, iar la finalul competiției se vor decide echipele calificate la turneele preolimpice. [citeste mai departe]

The Concert: Doi noi artisti pe afis si program si reguli de acces

The Concert: Doi noi artisti pe afis si program si reguli de acces

CARLA’S DREAMS, IRINA RIMES si THE MOTANS canta sambata pe 15 iulie la Arenele Romane in cadrul evenimentului The Concert. Vom avea parte de 3 capete de afis cu 3 showuri individuale puternice, pline de dans si voie buna. In deschidere vor urca pe scena Yuka si Eva Timush.… [citeste mai departe]

O mașină a intrat în plină viteză în curtea unei școli din Londra. O fetiță a fost ucisă. 16 persoane sunt rănite

O mașină a intrat în plină viteză în curtea unei școli din Londra. O fetiță a fost ucisă. 16 persoane sunt rănite

O fetiţă de 8 ani a fost ucisă şi 16 persoane au fost rănite, între care unele grav, după ce o maşină a intrat în plin în curtea şcoli primare din Wimbledon,… [citeste mai departe]

Anunț închiriere Spațiu birouri, 114 mp, parter, Turda

Anunț închiriere Spațiu birouri, 114 mp, parter, Turda

Transilvania Impact vă propune spre inchiriere un spațiu pentru birouri în zona Turda, Str. Mihai Viteazu, nr. 45. Spațiul dispune de o suprafață utilă de 114 mp + posibilitate de parcare în fața sau pe lateralul lui. Compartimentare: – spațiu mic intro/ recepție – hol acces birouri –… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Liteni luat de lângă mamă și dus la închisoare pentru un an și șase luni. El a fost condamnat pentru că a refuzat prelevarea de probe de sânge în urma unui accident

Un bărbat din Liteni luat de lângă mamă și dus la închisoare pentru un an și șase luni. El a fost condamnat pentru că a refuzat prelevarea de probe de sânge în urma unui accident

Un bărbat din Liteni a… [citeste mai departe]

Fondul de carte al Bibliotecii USV îmbogăţit recent cu 77 de titluri de Cultură şi Civilizaţie Japoneză, în limba engleză

Fondul de carte al Bibliotecii USV îmbogăţit recent cu 77 de titluri de Cultură şi Civilizaţie Japoneză, în limba engleză

Fondul de carte al Bibliotecii Universităţii „Ştefan cel Mare” din Suceava s-a îmbogăţit recent cu o valoroasă donaţie de carte, la recomandarea… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Supreme Council of National Defense approves forces for missions outside Romania in 2024

Publicat:
Supreme Council of National Defense approves forces for missions outside Romania in 2024

of (CSAT) approved on Thursday the forces of the and of the Ministry of that can be made available for participation in 2024 in missions and operations outside the territory of the Romanian state.

According to the , the will make available for participation in missions and operations outside the territory of the Romanian state, in 2024, an effective number of 5,646 military staff and civilians, of whom 2,526 will participate in missions and operations outside the territory of the Romanian…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

CSAT decides creation in Romania of F-16 pilot training regional hub

19:50, 06.07.2023 - At its Thursday meeting, the Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT) examined Romania's participation in a new transatlantic project - the establishment in Romania of an F-16 pilot training facility, the Presidential Administration informs in a release.Together with other allies and the company…

Romania to be clear provider of solidarity and responsibility on migration (Alexandru Marcoci at the JHA Council)

16:36, 08.06.2023 - Romania will be a clear provider of solidarity and responsibility, which only confirms its constructive and responsible conduct in managing the migration issue at the European Union level, said on Thursday in Luxembourg the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI), Alexandru Marcoci,…

Base pay of healthcare, social workers, defence, public order personnel to increase from June 1

14:40, 08.06.2023 - Base pay of healthcare, social workers, defence, public order personnel to increase from June 1. The base pay of healthcare and social workers, defence, public order and national security personnel will increase on June 1 to the level set in the uniform public pay framework law for the year 2022,…

MAE: Romanian citizen detained in Libya, released on Thursday

20:11, 25.05.2023 - The Romanian citizen held in custody by the Libyan authorities was released on Thursday and is safe, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).MAE states that the steps taken to solve the situation of the Romanian citizen and his release have been carried out "consistently and strongly on several…

Head of U.S. Air Force in Europe, visiting the Ministry of National Defense

19:16, 27.04.2023 - The commander of the U.S. Air Force in Europe (COM USAFE) and commander of allied air command (COM AIRCOM), General James B. Hecker, met on Thursday with the minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, and the chief of the Defence Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, during the visit to Romania of the…

Combating terrorism and human trafficking - discussed by JusMin Predoiu with Turkish ambassador in Bucharest

22:25, 20.04.2023 - The Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, met, on Thursday, with Ozgur Kivanc Altanal, the ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Bucharest, in which context they discussed the fight against terrorism and human trafficking.According to a press release from the Ministry of Justice sent to AGERPRES,…

Gov't: Draft law on ratification of Cooperation Agreement with Palestine on prevention and combating of organized criminality

18:40, 20.04.2023 - The Government approved, on Thursday, the draft law on the ratification of the Agreement with the Government of Palestine regarding Cooperation in the Prevention and Combating of Organized Crime, Terrorism and other Crimes, signed on July 19, 2022, in Bucharest, the areas of cooperation being the fight…

Klaus Iohannis grants High Patronage to Ciprian Porumbescu Anniversary Program, this year in Chisinau

18:15, 12.04.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis decided to grant High Patronage to the Ciprian Porumbescu Anniversary Program, an event that will take place between May and October 2023 in Chisinau, in the Republic of Moldova, the Presidential Administration informed on Wednesday.According to a press release sent to Agerpres,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 06 iulie 2023
USD 4.557
EUR 4.9507
CHF 5.0763
GBP 5.7998
CAD 3.4273
XAU 280.87
JPY 3.1622
CNY 0.6291
AED 1.2408
AUD 3.0357
MDL 0.2476
BGN 2.5312

Urmareste stirile pe: