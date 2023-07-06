Supreme Council of National Defense approves forces for missions outside Romania in 2024

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- At its Thursday meeting, the Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT) examined Romania's participation in a new transatlantic project - the establishment in Romania of an F-16 pilot training facility, the Presidential Administration informs in a release.Together with other allies and the company…

- Romania will be a clear provider of solidarity and responsibility, which only confirms its constructive and responsible conduct in managing the migration issue at the European Union level, said on Thursday in Luxembourg the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI), Alexandru Marcoci,…

- Base pay of healthcare, social workers, defence, public order personnel to increase from June 1. The base pay of healthcare and social workers, defence, public order and national security personnel will increase on June 1 to the level set in the uniform public pay framework law for the year 2022,…

- The Romanian citizen held in custody by the Libyan authorities was released on Thursday and is safe, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).MAE states that the steps taken to solve the situation of the Romanian citizen and his release have been carried out "consistently and strongly on several…

- The commander of the U.S. Air Force in Europe (COM USAFE) and commander of allied air command (COM AIRCOM), General James B. Hecker, met on Thursday with the minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, and the chief of the Defence Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, during the visit to Romania of the…

- The Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, met, on Thursday, with Ozgur Kivanc Altanal, the ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Bucharest, in which context they discussed the fight against terrorism and human trafficking.According to a press release from the Ministry of Justice sent to AGERPRES,…

- The Government approved, on Thursday, the draft law on the ratification of the Agreement with the Government of Palestine regarding Cooperation in the Prevention and Combating of Organized Crime, Terrorism and other Crimes, signed on July 19, 2022, in Bucharest, the areas of cooperation being the fight…

- President Klaus Iohannis decided to grant High Patronage to the Ciprian Porumbescu Anniversary Program, an event that will take place between May and October 2023 in Chisinau, in the Republic of Moldova, the Presidential Administration informed on Wednesday.According to a press release sent to Agerpres,…