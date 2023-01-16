Suceava: Moldova citizen wanted by Italian authorities for theft, found at Stanca border crossing point

Stiri Recomandate

POLIȚIA ANIMALELOR – Maramureșenii încep să reclame orice fel de abuz

Maramureșenii încep să reclame tot mai des la Poliția Animalelor orice fel de abuz făcut asupra animalelor, fie ele de companie sau din randul celor care maramureșenii le au în gospodărie. Potrivit informațiilor oferite de IPJ Maramureș, în anul 2022… [citeste mai departe]

Marea Britanie va spori puterile polițiştilor în gestionarea protestelor

Guvernul premierului britanic Rishi Sunak a pregătit noi măsuri de gestionare a protestelor, lărgind gama de situaţii în care poliţia din Anglia şi Ţara Galilor poate interveni pentru a împiedica perturbări grave, relatează luni agenţia Reuters. În ultimii… [citeste mai departe]

PCCOCS, la finalul interimatului lui Sergiu Russu se laudă cu „eforturi sporite pe mai multe segmente”

La finalul perioadei de exercitare a funcției de procuror-șef al Procuraturii pentru Combaterea Criminalității Organizate și Cauze Speciale (PCCOCS) de către Sergiu Russu, începând din octombrie… [citeste mai departe]

Doi directori din CFR, cercetați pentru corupție

Procurorii DNA au început urmărirea penală față de Alexandru Ion Simu, directorul companiei de stat CFR SA, și Petru Cesa, director în companie. Cei doi sunt acuzați de instigare la abuz în serviciu și instigare la uzurparea funcției, potrivit unui comunicat al instituției. Comunicatul integral al DNA:… [citeste mai departe]

IGPR Infotrafic: Trafic ingreunat - 16.01.2023

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca, pe DN 6 Bucuresti ndash; Alexandria, in zona unui sens giratoriu de pe raza localitatii Ghimpati, judetul Giurgiu, a avut loc o coliziune intre un autotren si o autoutilitara, accident soldat cu ranirea usoara a unui pasager. In… [citeste mai departe]

Alessandra Stoicescu, vacanță cu familia în Maldive: „Sara este în al nouălea cer, se bucură de tot ce vede”

Alessandra Stoicescu a luat o pauză de la televiziune și a plecat cu familia sa în vacanță, în Maldive. Prezentatoarea de la Antena 1 se bucură de momente frumoase… [citeste mai departe]

Cum să alegeți uleiurile esențiale potrivite pentru fiecare cameră din casă

În fiecare zi, o duzină de responsabilități vă țin pe fugă. Responsabilitățile care vin de la serviciu și de acasă vă pot consuma energia și vă pot crește nivelul de stres.   Aici, vă vom prezenta câteva mici lucruri pe care le puteți face… [citeste mai departe]

eToro: Inflația încetinește, dar există încă multe riscuri pentru piețele financiare  

Cele mai recente date privind inflația au dat mai multă încredere investitorilor pentru a trece la o abordare mai riscantă. Ca urmare, piețele globale au recuperat o parte din pierderile de anul trecut. Dar anul… [citeste mai departe]

Un cuplu de piloți a murit în accidente aeriene în Nepal, la 16 ani distanță

Destin tragic pentru un cuplu de piloți. Amândoi și-au găsit sfârșitul în același fel și în același loc, în accidente aviatice, în Nepal. Soțul a murit când, avionul pe care îl pilota, s-a prăbușit cu câteva minute înainte de aterizare. Duminică,… [citeste mai departe]

Tăiere ilegală de arbori, oprită cu focuri de armă de către jandarmi, la Petelea

Gruparea de Jandarmi Mobilă "Regele Ferdinand I" Târgu Mureş a anunţat, luni, că în timpul unei acţiuni de protejare a fondului forestier, jandarmii au oprit, cu focuri de armă, un grup de persoane care tăiau ilegal arbori, pe raza… [citeste mai departe]


Suceava: Moldova citizen wanted by Italian authorities for theft, found at Stanca border crossing point

Suceava: Moldova citizen wanted by Italian authorities for theft, found at Stanca border crossing point

A citizen from the Republic of Moldova, wanted by the authorities in Italy for theft was detected upon entering Romania from the Republic of Moldova, at the (PTF) Stanca, the of the (ITPF) Iasi informed on Monday.

74-year old woman from Iasi confirmed to have flu&coronavirus combination with comorbidites has died

18:15, 09.01.2023 - A 74-year-old woman diagnosed with Flurona, a term used by specialists to describe the simultaneous infection with the seasonal flu virus and COVID-19, has died, the manager of the Sf. Parascheva Infectious Diseases Hospital in Iasi, doctor Florin Rosu, informs on Monday. Fii la curent cu…

ForMin Aurescu in Chisinau: Romania will continue to strongly support you

09:26, 20.12.2022 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, while on a visit to Chisinau on Monday, stated that Romania will continue to "strongly support" the Republic of Moldova, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

NATO2022/Bucharest/Iohannis: It's very important Republic of Moldova stays committed in its European aspirations

20:11, 28.11.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Monday stated that it is extremely important for the Republic of Moldova to remain firmly committed to its pro-European, democratic and pro-reform path, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

NATO2022Bucharest/Iohannis: We must develop politics in the long run for Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia

16:36, 28.11.2022 - The Black Sea region has long been "the main target for Russia's aggressive behaviour", stated President Klaus Iohannis, on Monday, while mentioning that there is need of policies in the long run for Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

ForMin Aurescu to request separate item on agenda of December Foreign Affairs Council about Rep. of Moldova

14:10, 14.11.2022 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu announced on Monday that he will ask for a separate item on the agenda of next month's Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) to analyse the situation in the Republic of Moldova, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Almost 66,000 persons enter Romania on Monday, 7,000 of whom Ukrainian citizens

12:00, 08.11.2022 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Monday, 65,975 people entered Romania through the border crossing points throughout the country, of whom 6,835 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Almost 77,000 people enter Romania on Monday, including about 7,500 Ukrainians

10:46, 01.11.2022 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that on Monday, 76,618 people entered Romania, through border checkpoints across the country, of whom 7,508 were Ukrainian nationals, a decrease of almost 15% compared to the previous day. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Over 71,000 people have entered Romania on Monday, of which 7,513 were Ukrainians

10:40, 18.10.2022 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs in a press release sent on Tuesday to Agerpres that, on Monday, 71,807 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of which 7,513 were Ukrainian citizens, down 10.99% compared to the previous day, told Agerpres. Fii…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



