Suceava: Moldova citizen wanted by Italian authorities for theft, found at Stanca border crossing point

A 74-year-old woman diagnosed with Flurona, a term used by specialists to describe the simultaneous infection with the seasonal flu virus and COVID-19, has died, the manager of the Sf. Parascheva Infectious Diseases Hospital in Iasi, doctor Florin Rosu, informs on Monday.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, while on a visit to Chisinau on Monday, stated that Romania will continue to "strongly support" the Republic of Moldova, told Agerpres.

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday stated that it is extremely important for the Republic of Moldova to remain firmly committed to its pro-European, democratic and pro-reform path, told Agerpres.

The Black Sea region has long been "the main target for Russia's aggressive behaviour", stated President Klaus Iohannis, on Monday, while mentioning that there is need of policies in the long run for Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, told Agerpres.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu announced on Monday that he will ask for a separate item on the agenda of next month's Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) to analyse the situation in the Republic of Moldova, told Agerpres.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Monday, 65,975 people entered Romania through the border crossing points throughout the country, of whom 6,835 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

