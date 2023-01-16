Suceava: Moldova citizen wanted by Italian authorities for theft, found at Stanca border crossing point

Suceava: Moldova citizen wanted by Italian authorities for theft, found at Stanca border crossing pointPublicat:
A citizen from the Republic of Moldova, wanted by the authorities in Italy for theft was detected upon entering Romania from the Republic of Moldova, at the Border Crossing Point (PTF) Stanca, the Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police (ITPF) Iasi informed on Monday.
