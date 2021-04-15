Study: Romanians’ perception towards advertising on social media

Stiri Recomandate

Patru spitale clujene vor fi dotate cu peste 120 de noi echipamente medicale de ultimă generație

Patru spitale clujene vor fi dotate cu peste 120 de noi echipamente medicale de ultimă generație

Consiliul Județean Cluj a încheiat contractele pentru achiziția a nu mai puțin de 127 de noi echipamente medicale ultramoderne. Acestea au fost cumpărate în cadrul proiectului cu finanțare europeană ce [citeste mai departe]

Șoferi prinși la volan pe șoselele din Vrancea, sub influența băuturilor alcoolice, sau fără să posede permis de conducere

Șoferi prinși la volan pe șoselele din Vrancea, sub influența băuturilor alcoolice, sau fără să posede permis de conducere

La data 14 aprilie, ora 17:30, polițiștii Secției 3 Poliție Rurală Vidra au depistat un bărbat de 32 de ani, din comuna Nereju, în timp ce conducea… [citeste mai departe]

Percheziții la Gherla, în Cluj și alte județe, pentru înșelăciune, evaziune fiscală și spălare de bani

Percheziții la Gherla, în Cluj și alte județe, pentru înșelăciune, evaziune fiscală și spălare de bani

Polițiștii Serviciului de Investigare a Criminalității Economice Mureș, sub coordonarea Direcției de Investigare a Criminalității Economice, efectuează joi dimineață 218 percheziții… [citeste mai departe]

COVID-19 - Islanda relaxează restricțiile

COVID-19 - Islanda relaxează restricțiile

Islanda relaxează începând de joi restricţiile impuse în contextul pandemiei de COVID-19, informează DPA potrivit Agerpres. Locuitorii Islandei se pot întoarce de azi în sălile de sport şi la piscine, deschise însă doar la jumătate din capacitate, cu un program de funcţionare care nu va depăşi ora 22:00. Aceeaşi… [citeste mai departe]

Videoconferniță între Xi Jinping, Emmanuel Macron și Angela Merkel, pe tema schimbărilor climatice

Videoconferniță între Xi Jinping, Emmanuel Macron și Angela Merkel, pe tema schimbărilor climatice

Preşedintele chinez Xi Jinping va participa vineri la un summit în sistem de videoconferinţă, pe tema schimbărilor climatice, cu liderii francez şi german ''la invitaţia lui Emmanuel Macron'', a… [citeste mai departe]

Familia regală din Marea Britanie va renunța la uniforme militare la înmormântarea Prințului Philip, pentru a nu-l stânjeni pe Harry

Familia regală din Marea Britanie va renunța la uniforme militare la înmormântarea Prințului Philip, pentru a nu-l stânjeni pe Harry

Membrii familiei regale nu vor purta uniforme militare la înmormântarea Prințului Philip, deși vor încălca tradiția, pentru… [citeste mai departe]

O operă digitală NFT a fost vândută cu 16,8 milioane de dolari la o licitaţie organizată de casa Sothebys

O operă digitală NFT a fost vândută cu 16,8 milioane de dolari la o licitaţie organizată de casa Sothebys

Vânzarea unor opere digitale NFT create de artistul Pak a atins suma de 16,8 milioane de dolari, un succes pentru casa de licitaţii Sotheby's, care a găzduit evenimentul, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

John Travolta, tribut emoționant pentru fiul mort. Jett ar fi împlinit 29 de ani

John Travolta, tribut emoționant pentru fiul mort. Jett ar fi împlinit 29 de ani

John Travolta este unul dintre cei mai apreciați și de succes actori de la Hollywood, însă viața sa a fost marcată de numeroase drame. În ultimii ani, starul din Pulp Fiction și-a pierdut pe rând iubita, fiul, soția și nepotul. [citeste mai departe]

Poziția companiei juridice JustConsult în raport cu perchezițiile CNA

Poziția companiei juridice JustConsult în raport cu perchezițiile CNA

În legătură cu perchezițiile din 09 aprilie 2021, efectuate de către Centrul Național Anticorupție la sediul companiei „JustConsult” SRL, vine cu următoarele precizări.  La data de 01 aprilie 2021, procurorul din cadrul Procuraturii Anticorupție Alexandru… [citeste mai departe]

Vești bune pentru clujeni ! Ratele de incidență din localitățile județului Cluj sunt în continuă scădere!

Vești bune pentru clujeni ! Ratele de incidență din localitățile județului Cluj sunt în continuă scădere!

În municipiul Cluj-Napoca, dar și în alte localități din județ, rata de infectare continuă să scadă, semn că oamenii se feresc de virus. În ritmul acesta, data rata continuă… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Study: Romanians’ perception towards advertising on social media

Publicat:
Study: Romanians’ perception towards advertising on social media

Facebook from all the social networks is Romaniansfirst preference (92%) with an average time spent online of 2-3 hours/day and 46% of respondents say they feel tired and bored of sponsored ads on social media according to a study conducted by . On the other hand, the study shows that 36% of Romanians, […] The post Study: Romaniansperception towards advertising on social media appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Study: Income decreased as job satisfaction increased during pandemic

13:45, 06.04.2021 - In March 2021, over 70% of single adults at a national level represent the angriest segment. Romanians faced feelings of disappointment and over 45% of single millennials felt the disappointment to a large extent according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The study shows that income…

Study shows 77% of Romanians are open to choosing smart appliances

17:25, 01.04.2021 - Over three-quarters of Romanians (77%) declare that they would be open to choosing smart appliances, but explain that high prices are a barrier to the purchase decision, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The study shows that 79% of consumers choose appliances based on price…

Premierul Florin Cițu și Raed Arafat ne mai “pasuiesc” week-endul acesta cu restricțiile

14:35, 26.03.2021 - Prim-ministrul Florin Cițu a scris, pe Facebook, ca masurile de inchiedere a magazinelor la ora 18 și de interzicere a circulației dupa ora 20, pe care Guvernul Cițu le-a adoptat joi, nu vor intra in vigoare de vineri, deoarece nu avem timp “sa ne pregatim”. Florin Citu 3min   Precizari referitoare…

Study: One-third of parents believe traditional education is not enough

16:20, 25.03.2021 - One-third of Romanians believe that traditional education prepares children insufficiently for life and that languages, public speaking and sports are the main activities that parents find attractive for their children, according to research conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The study shows that…

Romania’s first 24-hour vaccination centre to open in Timisoara

13:06, 19.03.2021 - RO Vaccinare, the official national platform for information on COVID-19 vaccination announced on their Facebook page that a 24-hour vaccination centre is set to open at the County Hospital in Timisoara on March 23 and it will be the first 24-hour centre in Romania, according to Romania-Insider. Immunization…

Study shows 4 out of 10 Romanians consume wine at least once a week

17:25, 18.03.2021 - Romanians’ consumption behaviour in the wine category shows that 4 out of 10 Romanians resulting in 39% of the population consume wine at least once a week and 29% consume between 1-3 times a month, according to a study published by Reveal Marketing Research. The research shows that red wine is Romanian’s…

TikTok considers introducing a group chat feature this year

15:30, 17.03.2021 - Video-sharing platform TikTok may launch a group messaging feature this year, putting the Chinese-owned app in more direct competition with social media rivals such as Facebook, according to a source that has declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media, Reuters reported. …

Study shows 51% of Romanians would like a hybrid car, 85% believe that the infrastructure is not ready

13:46, 02.03.2021 - More than half of the people in Romania 51% say that they would consider buying a hybrid car in the future and 28% express a desire to switch to electric, according to a study published by Reveal Marketing Research. The research shows that 85% of those interviewed believe that Romania is not prepared…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 15 aprilie 2021
Bucuresti 3°C | 14°C
Iasi 3°C | 9°C
Cluj-Napoca 1°C | 8°C
Timisoara 0°C | 10°C
Constanta 4°C | 14°C
Brasov 1°C | 7°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 7°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 11.04.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 391.898,40 7.460.016,96
II (5/6) 18 7.257,37 -
III (4/6) 960 136,07 -
IV (3/6) 14.622 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 8.159.942,56

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 aprilie 2021
USD 4.118
EUR 4.9226
CHF 4.4688
GBP 5.6719
CAD 3.2818
XAU 230.707
JPY 3.7764
CNY 0.6305
AED 1.1211
AUD 3.1662
MDL 0.2314
BGN 2.5169

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec