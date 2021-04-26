Study: During Easter 50% of Romanians bake cozonac in their kitchen

Stiri Recomandate

La Braşov, un amplu Plan Judeţean de Gestionare a Deşeurilor

La Braşov, un amplu Plan Judeţean de Gestionare a Deşeurilor

„Am reuşit să formăm o echipă foarte bună pentru acest proiect la Consiliul Judeţean, formată din domnul vicepreşedinte Todorică Şerban, care are multă experienţă în domeniul gestionării deşeurilor, doamna Imelda Tóásó, care la începutul acestui an s-a alăturat din nou echipei… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr de 23 de ani din Mihalț cercetat de polițiștii din Blaj, după ce a fost surprins conducând băut și fără permis o motocicletă

Tânăr de 23 de ani din Mihalț cercetat de polițiștii din Blaj, după ce a fost surprins conducând băut și fără permis o motocicletă

Sâmbătă, 24 aprilie 2021, în jurul orei 15.30, polițiștii Secției 5 Poliție Rurală Blaj  l-au depistat pe un tânăr de… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. Clujenii se înghesuie la centrul de vaccinare drive-thru. Coada de mașini începe de la Podul Garibaldi

FOTO. Clujenii se înghesuie la centrul de vaccinare drive-thru. Coada de mașini începe de la Podul Garibaldi

Luni, 26 aprilie, a început vaccinarea la primul centru drive-thru din Cluj. Acesta a fost amenajat în parcarea Sălii Sporturilor &"Horia Demian&", ora de deschidere… [citeste mai departe]

De Florii, micii au sfârâit ilegal, până seara, târziu, la Deduleşti, deşi localitatea e încă sub restricţiile de weekend

De Florii, micii au sfârâit ilegal, până seara, târziu, la Deduleşti, deşi localitatea e încă sub restricţiile de weekend

Dealul Negru de pe DN7, Piteşti - Râmnicu Vâlcea, e, în zona Deduleşti din comuna argeşeană Morăreşti, raiul teraselor cu mici. Deşi localitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Formarea unei piețe pentru icoanele românești

Formarea unei piețe pentru icoanele românești

În ultimii câțiva ani am asistat la un fenomen interesant și, deși întârziat, intrat treptat în drepturile sale, anume formarea unei piețe pentru icoanele românești. Cele câteva licitații de icoane românești, pe lemn sau pe sticlă, petrecute în piața de artă cu începere din 2017, au conturat o arie de interes… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus: Mii de verificari cu privire la respectarea masurilor si interdictiilor impuse, la nivel national

Coronavirus: Mii de verificari cu privire la respectarea masurilor si interdictiilor impuse, la nivel national

In ultimele 24 de ore, politistii si reprezentantii celorlalte autoritati cu atributii in domeniu au continuat actiunile de verificare a modului in care sunt respectate prevederile… [citeste mai departe]

ZIUA LIVE. Muftiul Iusuf Muurat, seful Cultului Musulman din Romania vorbeste despre postul Lunii Ramazan

ZIUA LIVE. Muftiul Iusuf Muurat, seful Cultului Musulman din Romania vorbeste despre postul Lunii Ramazan

Postul specific Lunii Ramazan este o perioada pe care etnicii musulmani trebuie sa o petreaca in liniste, dedicandu se cat mai mult trairii religioase si detasati de grijile cotidiene La ZIUA… [citeste mai departe]

În Spitalul Județean Suceava mai sunt 83 de pacienți Covid

În Spitalul Județean Suceava mai sunt 83 de pacienți Covid

Astăzi dimineață, în spitalele sucevene erau internate 148 de persoane diagnosticate cu COVID și 18 suspecte de infecția cu noul coronavirus. Prefectura Suceava a transmis că din totalul celor 508 pacienți internați în Spitalul Județean de Urgență „Sf. Ioan cel Nou” Suceava, 83… [citeste mai departe]

Căprior împușcat și abandonat la Negrilești. Dosar penal pentru braconaj

Căprior împușcat și abandonat la Negrilești. Dosar penal pentru braconaj

Polițiștii au fost sesizați vineri, 23 aprilie, cu privire la faptul că la ieșire din localitatea Ciceu Giurgesti către localitatea Negrilesti, un căprior a fost împușcat și abandonat. Articolul Căprior împușcat și abandonat la Negrilești. Dosar… [citeste mai departe]

Raluca Turcan: Peste 107.000 de contacte de muncă în plus în pandemie

Raluca Turcan: Peste 107.000 de contacte de muncă în plus în pandemie

Raluca Turcan, ministru Muncii, a scris, luni, pe Facebook  că numărul de contracte noi a crescut cu 107.062 față de perioada anterioară declanșării crizei economice generată de pandemia de... [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Study: During Easter 50% of Romanians bake cozonac in their kitchen

Publicat:
Study: During Easter 50% of Romanians bake cozonac in their kitchen

50% of Romanians will bake sweet bread (cozonac) in their kitchen and if they intend to buy it, 89% say they prefer Romanian brands that have used a traditional recipe according to a study conducted by . The study shows that Romania has the highest individual consumption level of bread in […] The post Study: 50% of Romanians bake cozonac in their kitchen appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Study: Romanians’ perception towards advertising on social media

12:56, 15.04.2021 - Facebook from all the social networks is Romanians’ first preference (92%) with an average time spent online of 2-3 hours/day and 46% of respondents say they feel tired and bored of sponsored ads on social media according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. On the other hand, the study…

Romanian government sets new COVID-19 vaccination target

12:05, 12.04.2021 - The Romanian government brought forward its vaccination target by almost two months, with Prime Minister Florin Cițu promising that many restrictions could be lifted if 10 million people get their vaccine by 1 August, according to euractiv. com.  ”My target and the government’s target is to vaccinate…

Study: Income decreased as job satisfaction increased during pandemic

13:45, 06.04.2021 - In March 2021, over 70% of single adults at a national level represent the angriest segment. Romanians faced feelings of disappointment and over 45% of single millennials felt the disappointment to a large extent according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The study shows that income…

Study shows 77% of Romanians are open to choosing smart appliances

17:25, 01.04.2021 - Over three-quarters of Romanians (77%) declare that they would be open to choosing smart appliances, but explain that high prices are a barrier to the purchase decision, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The study shows that 79% of consumers choose appliances based on price…

Study: One-third of parents believe traditional education is not enough

16:20, 25.03.2021 - One-third of Romanians believe that traditional education prepares children insufficiently for life and that languages, public speaking and sports are the main activities that parents find attractive for their children, according to research conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The study shows that…

Study shows 4 out of 10 Romanians consume wine at least once a week

17:25, 18.03.2021 - Romanians’ consumption behaviour in the wine category shows that 4 out of 10 Romanians resulting in 39% of the population consume wine at least once a week and 29% consume between 1-3 times a month, according to a study published by Reveal Marketing Research. The research shows that red wine is Romanian’s…

Study shows 51% of Romanians would like a hybrid car, 85% believe that the infrastructure is not ready

13:46, 02.03.2021 - More than half of the people in Romania 51% say that they would consider buying a hybrid car in the future and 28% express a desire to switch to electric, according to a study published by Reveal Marketing Research. The research shows that 85% of those interviewed believe that Romania is not prepared…

Studiu: 51% din romani și-ar dori o mașina hibrid, 85% cred ca infrastructura necesara nu e gata

12:05, 02.03.2021 - Peste o jumatate dintre romani (51%) declara ca ar lua in considerare sa achiziționeze o mașina hibrid, iar 28% iși exprima dorința de a trece la cea electrica, potrivit unui studiu dat publicitații de compania Reveal Marketing Research. In schimb, 85% dintre cei intervievați considera ca Romania nu…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 26 aprilie 2021
Bucuresti 8°C | 22°C
Iasi 5°C | 14°C
Cluj-Napoca 1°C | 13°C
Timisoara 7°C | 16°C
Constanta 9°C | 17°C
Brasov 4°C | 15°C
Baia Mare 0°C | 12°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 25.04.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 584.928,00 9.150.071,76
II (5/6) 7 27.853,71 -
III (4/6) 370 526,96 -
IV (3/6) 7.398 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 9.761.963,76

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 26 aprilie 2021
USD 4.0852
EUR 4.9257
CHF 4.4639
GBP 5.6702
CAD 3.2715
XAU 234.562
JPY 3.7859
CNY 0.6291
AED 1.1122
AUD 3.1584
MDL 0.2272
BGN 2.5184

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec