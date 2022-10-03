Students request appointment of honest, competent minister who can keep away from political interference

Students request appointment of honest, competent minister who can keep away from political interferencePublicat:
The National Council of Students called on President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca to appoint a new Minister of Education who should be a person "of integrity", whose professional skills cannot be questioned and who can stay away from any political interference and understand the need of implementing a "real" and "courageous" reform.
