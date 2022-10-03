Students request appointment of honest, competent minister who can keep away from political interference

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Friday, the decree designating Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitalization Sebastian Burduja as Acting Minister of Education.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, on Thursday evening, that he accepted the resignation of Sorin Cimpeanu from the position of Minister of Education.

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis sent a message to the opening ceremony of the European Seismic Engineering and Seismology Conference - 3ECEES.

Political stability and dialogue with investors have generated "another trust profile" for Romania, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said, stressing that for the Government the most important aspect was ensuring political stability, in order to gain the partners' trust in the dialogue on security issues.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday saud that this is the last school year based on the old package of education laws, noting that he greatly appreciates public debates and continues to encourage dialogue on these laws.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca convened, on Thursday, the National Committee for Emergency Situations with a view to granting emergency humanitarian aid to the authorities of the French Republic, following the consultation with President Klaus Iohannis on the topic, a Government briefing informs.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Monday at the Victoria Palace, with the representatives of the university consortia to discuss the "structural reform" of higher education through the bills on Education laws.

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday that he discussed with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and the Ministers about amendments to the Fiscal Code, showing that a modernization of the entire framework is required.