Struggling in Ukraine, Russia paves way to sign up over-40s for army

Stiri Recomandate

Asociațiile de proprietari, obligate să își deratizeze pivnițele, podurile și curțile interioare

Asociațiile de proprietari, obligate să își deratizeze pivnițele, podurile și curțile interioare

Comunicat. Asociațiile de proprietari din cartierele Micălaca, Alfa, Centru și Vlaicu au fost notificate, în ultimele zile, privind obligativitatea deratizării și dezinsecției pivnițelor, podurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia, aruncată în afara lumii civilizate: Cum a fost dejucat planul Kremlinului de a reactiva naţionala de fotbal

Rusia, aruncată în afara lumii civilizate: Cum a fost dejucat planul Kremlinului de a reactiva naţionala de fotbal

După ce au fost suspendaţi de la toate competiţiile internaţionale, ruşii au intenţionat să organizeze meciurile amicale şi turnee, cu participarea unor ţări cu care… [citeste mai departe]

George Simion a venit la Cluj după premierul Ciucă: „Îl găsim și în gaură de șarpe”

George Simion a venit la Cluj după premierul Ciucă: „Îl găsim și în gaură de șarpe”

Liderul AUR, George Simion, a venit vineri la Cluj, în ziua în care premierul Nicolae Ciucă și ministrul de Interne Lucian Bode participă la mai multe evenimente organizate de autoritățile locale. [citeste mai departe]

Militarii profesioniști de la ISUJ Bacău au depus jurământul

Militarii profesioniști de la ISUJ Bacău au depus jurământul

  Într-o festivitate solemnă derulată vineri, 20 mai, noii militari profesioniști încadrați de Inspectoratul pentru Situații de Urgență al Județului Bacău au depus Jurământul de Credință. 42 de tineri au ales această carieră, una deloc ușoară, care este presărată cu mari… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul britanic de Finanţe este unul din cei mai bogaţi oameni din Marea Britanie

Ministrul britanic de Finanţe este unul din cei mai bogaţi oameni din Marea Britanie

Ministrul britanic al Finanţelor, Rishi Sunak, criticat în ţara sa pentru acţiunile sale insuficiente împotriva creşterii preţurilor, este primul responsabil politic de prim plan care este inclus în clasamentul celor mai bogaţi… [citeste mai departe]

Trei tineri din Zlatna amendați de polițiști, după ce s-au îmbătat și au tulburat ordinea și liniștea publică în fața unui local din oraș

Trei tineri din Zlatna amendați de polițiști, după ce s-au îmbătat și au tulburat ordinea și liniștea publică în fața unui local din oraș

Ieri, 19 mai 2022, în jurul orei 05.00, polițiștii din Zlatna au intervenit, în proximitatea unui local… [citeste mai departe]

Bunuri în valoare de aproximativ 120.000 lei, posibil contrafăcute, confiscate de poliţişti harghiteni

Bunuri în valoare de aproximativ 120.000 lei, posibil contrafăcute, confiscate de poliţişti harghiteni

Poliţiştii au confiscat, joi, bunuri evaluate la aproximativ 120.000 lei, despre care există bănuiala că sunt contrafăcute, în cadrul unei acţiuni de prevenire a ilegalităţilor din domeniul… [citeste mai departe]

Ce este „zgomotul alb” și care sunt beneficiile pe care acesta la oferă

Ce este „zgomotul alb” și care sunt beneficiile pe care acesta la oferă

Somnul este deosebit de important pentru oameni. La ora actuală, milioane și milioane de adulți și de copii din lumea întreagă se confruntă cu mari dificultăți în ceea ce privește somnul pe timpul nopții din cauza unor probleme precum stres, apnee… [citeste mai departe]

Situație fără precedent. Părinți români amendați în Germania pentru că au plecat cu copilul în călătorie, deși în România nu este vacanță

Situație fără precedent. Părinți români amendați în Germania pentru că au plecat cu copilul în călătorie, deși în România nu este vacanță

Situație fără precedent în Germania, unde doi părinți români au fost amendați pentru că au plecat… [citeste mai departe]

Norul de fum ce vine din Cernobîl: Precizări importante de la Agenția de Mediu

Norul de fum ce vine din Cernobîl: Precizări importante de la Agenția de Mediu

Norul de fum din zona Cernobîl, apărut în urma unui incendiu forestier de amploare în regiunea Kiev, nu prezintă motiv de îngrijorare pentru populația RM. Agenția de Mediu spune că până la momentul actual valorile înregistrate se încadrează… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Struggling in Ukraine, Russia paves way to sign up over-40s for army

Publicat:
Struggling in Ukraine, Russia paves way to sign up over-40s for army

In a sign of Russia‘s urgent need to bolster its war effort in Ukraine, parliament said on Friday it would consider a bill to allow Russians over 40 and foreigners over 30 to sign up for the military, according to Reuters. The website of the , parliament’s lower house, said the move would enable […] The post Struggling in Ukraine, Russia paves way to sign up over-40s for army appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU to provide new 500 million euro military aid to Ukraine

14:10, 13.05.2022 - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday the bloc would provide a further 500 millions euros worth of military support to Ukraine and that he was confident a deal could be reached in the coming days to agree an embargo on Russian oil, according to Reuters. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines…

Food prices surged to new record high in March, U.N. agency says

11:55, 08.04.2022 - World food prices jumped to a new record high in March as the war in Ukraine caused turmoil in markets for staples grains and edible oils, the U.N. food agency said on Friday, according to Reuters. The Food and Agriculture Organization‘s (FAO) food price index, which tracks the most globally traded…

Ukraine president Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin

12:10, 22.03.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Monday that it would not be possible to negotiate an end to the war in his country without meeting Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, according to Reuters. Zelenskiy told European public television networks such a meeting could discuss the future of occupied…

Missiles strike Lviv as Biden pressures Xi to abandon Moscow

12:16, 18.03.2022 - Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands of refugees are sheltering far from Ukraine’s battlefields, as Moscow tries to regain the initiative in its stalled campaign against Ukraine, according to Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden was due to talk with…

Almost 11,000 Ukrainians entered Romania on first day of Russian invasion – minister

13:45, 25.02.2022 - A total of 10,624 Ukrainians entered Romania through its six border checkpoints on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday, according to Reuters. Bode said 3,660 of them passed through Romania on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.…

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues

13:15, 25.02.2022 - Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough, according to Reuters.  Air raid sirens wailed over the city of…

European bank shares rise as bankers wrestle with sanctions

11:45, 25.02.2022 - European bank shares rebounded early Friday from steep falls a day earlier, even as bankers wrestle with the impact of a slew of sanctions following Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Shares of leading banks rose with the European banking sector trading up 1.3%. That is only a partial…

NATO puts warplanes on alert, to increase troop presence on eastern flank

14:20, 24.02.2022 - NATO said on Thursday it would take new deterrence and defence steps after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, which would include putting over 100 warplanes on high alert and further increase the presence of troops on its eastern flank, according to Reuters.  NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 20 mai 2022
Bucuresti 12°C | 28°C
Iasi 12°C | 28°C
Cluj-Napoca 10°C | 25°C
Timisoara 12°C | 27°C
Constanta 15°C | 24°C
Brasov 8°C | 25°C
Baia Mare 11°C | 24°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 mai 2022
USD 4.6725
EUR 4.9477
CHF 4.8048
GBP 5.8325
CAD 3.6568
XAU 277.463
JPY 3.6467
CNY 0.7004
AED 1.2721
AUD 3.3027
MDL 0.2453
BGN 2.5297

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec