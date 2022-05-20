Struggling in Ukraine, Russia paves way to sign up over-40s for army In a sign of Russia‘s urgent need to bolster its war effort in Ukraine, parliament said on Friday it would consider a bill to allow Russians over 40 and foreigners over 30 to sign up for the military, according to Reuters. The website of the State Duma, parliament’s lower house, said the move would enable […] The post Struggling in Ukraine, Russia paves way to sign up over-40s for army appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday the bloc would provide a further 500 millions euros worth of military support to Ukraine and that he was confident a deal could be reached in the coming days to agree an embargo on Russian oil, according to Reuters. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines…

- World food prices jumped to a new record high in March as the war in Ukraine caused turmoil in markets for staples grains and edible oils, the U.N. food agency said on Friday, according to Reuters. The Food and Agriculture Organization‘s (FAO) food price index, which tracks the most globally traded…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Monday that it would not be possible to negotiate an end to the war in his country without meeting Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, according to Reuters. Zelenskiy told European public television networks such a meeting could discuss the future of occupied…

- Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands of refugees are sheltering far from Ukraine’s battlefields, as Moscow tries to regain the initiative in its stalled campaign against Ukraine, according to Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden was due to talk with…

- A total of 10,624 Ukrainians entered Romania through its six border checkpoints on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday, according to Reuters. Bode said 3,660 of them passed through Romania on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.…

- Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough, according to Reuters. Air raid sirens wailed over the city of…

- European bank shares rebounded early Friday from steep falls a day earlier, even as bankers wrestle with the impact of a slew of sanctions following Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Shares of leading banks rose with the European banking sector trading up 1.3%. That is only a partial…

- NATO said on Thursday it would take new deterrence and defence steps after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, which would include putting over 100 warplanes on high alert and further increase the presence of troops on its eastern flank, according to Reuters. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg…