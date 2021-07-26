Strabag wins €111mln road construction deal in Romania Austria-based construction group Strabag SE said on Monday that it has won a tender for a E111mln ($131mln) contract for the construction of a motorway connection in Romania‘s western city of Oradea, according to SeeNews. “Construction works on the 18.96 km-long road between the city of Oradea and the A3 motorway are scheduled to start […] The post Strabag wins E111mln road construction deal in Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

