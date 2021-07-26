Stiri Recomandate

Ministrul Muncii Raluca Turcan i-a urat La mulţi ani! baronului Samuel von Brukenthal, care a murit în... 1803

Ministrul Muncii Raluca Turcan i-a urat ”La mulţi ani!”, într-o postare pe Facebook, baronului Samuel von Brukenthal, guvernator al Transilvaniei, colecţionar de artă şi fondator… [citeste mai departe]

Medicii, indignați de aberațiile Guvernului. Bolnavii nu se fac bine în 48 de ore

Medicii de familie au atras atenția Guvernului că noile norme privind acordarea concediilor medicale au ca efect împiedicarea eliberării certificatelor, afectând sănătatea pacienților. În ce privește chemarea pacienților la cabinet… [citeste mai departe]

Floreștenii, invitați să aducă propuneri pentru centrul vechi, printr-o aplicație inovatoare

Floreștenii sunt așteptăm marți, 27 Iulie, în Parcul Poligon, începând cu ora 17:00, să aducă propuneri pentru revitalizarea zonei centrului vechi al comunei. Florești este parte dintr-un… [citeste mai departe]

O fostă dansatoare din buric a fost angajată într-o companie strategică

Raluca Paraschiv este o fostă dansatoare din buric şi are atestat de make-up artist. La începutul acestei luni a fost angajată la Smart SA, o subsidiară a Transelectrica, compania de stat care asigură mentenanţa Sistemului Energetic Naţional. [citeste mai departe]

Lemne confiscate în Argeș! Bărbat amendat de polițiști

Pe 25 iulie, polițiștii din cadrul Secției de Poliție Rurală Domnești au acționat pentru respectarea regimului silvic, ocazie cu care au depistat un bărbat de 30 de ani, din Nucșoara, care transporta material lemnos pe DJ 731, pe raza localității de domiciliu, cu o autoutilitară, fără… [citeste mai departe]

Climatologul Roxana Bojariu explică fenomenele extreme: Circulația atmosferică este blocată în emisfera nordică

Climatologul Roxana Bojariu a explicat că fenomenele extreme din ultimele săptămâni sunt din cauza unui ”blocaj” al maselor de aer din emisfera nordică.Roxana Bojariu,… [citeste mai departe]

Cinci poduri reabilitate și unul nou, peste Prut: Autoritățile de la București anunță demararea proiectelor de îmbunătățire a infrastructurii cu Republica Moldova

Cinci poduri, care leagă Republica Moldova de România intră… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Barna: La Congresul USR PLUS vor participa doar delegații care s-au vaccinat

Copreşedintele USR PLUS Dan Barna a anunţat, luni, că toţi delegaţii la Congresul partidului vor trebui să fie vaccinaţi anti-COVID, altfel aceştia vor fi înlocuiţi de supleanţi, neputând să voteze nici online. Barna spune că inclusiv la… [citeste mai departe]

ALARMANT România, în topul european la numărul de persoane decedate în accidente. Apelul lui Lucian Bode către șoferi

Ministrul Afacerilor Interne, Lucian Bode, a declarat, luni, că România se află în topul european la numărul de persoane decedate în accidente. El a precizat… [citeste mai departe]

Ten cu pistrui: 5 sfaturi de îngrijire

Persoanele cu pistrui sunt deseori complimentate pentru unicitatea lor și pentru frumusețea inedită. Ba, chiar, există un trend puternic în lumea make-up artiștilor de a desena pistrui falși în zona pomeților. Dar, ce sunt, de fapt, pistruii? Este vorba despre pete circulare de dimensiuni reduse, care apar, în general, pe… [citeste mai departe]


Strabag wins €111mln road construction deal in Romania

Publicat:
Strabag wins €111mln road construction deal in Romania

Austria-based construction group Strabag SE said on Monday that it has won a tender for a E111mln ($131mln) contract for the construction of a motorway connection in Romania‘s western city of Oradea, according to SeeNews. “Construction works on the 18.96 km-long road between the city of Oradea and the A3 motorway are scheduled to start […] The post Strabag wins E111mln road construction deal in Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

