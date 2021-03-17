Speaker Orban: Governing coalition has clear zero tolerance position towards corruption

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, declared on Wednesday that Romania will soon be able to exist the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), mentioning that the perspectives regarding the rule of law evolution are "very good" for the governing coalition, according to AGERPRES.…

- The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, discussed, on Wednesday, at the Parliament Palace, with the management of Airbus Helicopters about the development of the aeronautical industry in Romania and the opportunity of an industrial project in this field, according to AGERPRES.…

- The Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United Kingdom is an active and successful one, and parliamentary dialogue between the two countries must continue and intensify, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, said on Tuesday after meeting with the ambassador of the United…

- Senate President Anca Dragu and Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban had a meeting with the representatives of IVECO in Parliament on Friday, on which occasion it was emphasized that investments are a priority for the current governing coalition. "Today, in Parliament, together with the…

- The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, the leader of PNL (National Liberal Party), on Tuesday stated that there will be no increase in taxes, fees in the 2021 budget, adding that there is no delay in making the budget, just some talks are "a little more complex" in the context of…

- The anti-Jewish pogrom of January 1941 represents "an unprecedented outburst of anger and cruelty" in Romania's history and no political force or movement should be allowed to push us again "to slide into recklessness and intolerance" Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, leader of the…

- The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, on Tuesday stated that he made the decision to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to send a message to the Romanians that there is no risk to take the vaccine and it is the only way to return to a normal life, according to AGERPRES.…

- The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, announced that Wednesday, most probably, the procedures to invest the new Government will take place. "I inform you that, most probably tomorrow, the procedures to invest the Government will take…