BNR forex reserves, up to 36.249 billion euro, at July-end

The forex reserves at the National Bank of Romania (BNR) went up 3.56 percent on 31 July 2020, to EUR 36.249 billion, from EUR 35,002 million on 30 June 2020, according to a central bank's release sent to AGERPRES on Monday. In July, the following flows were recorded: EUR 4.722 billion… [citeste mai departe]