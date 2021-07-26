S.Korean TV network chief apologises amid furore over broadcast blunders The head of a South Korean public TV network which sparked a furore for using offensive images and captions during the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony issued a public apology on Monday, saying its “inconsiderate” broadcast violated the Olympic spirit, according to Reuters. The network, MBC, has apologised for using photos of Dracula to introduce Romania, […] The post S.Korean TV network chief apologises amid furore over broadcast blunders appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

