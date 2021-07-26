S.Korean TV network chief apologises amid furore over broadcast blunders

Stiri Recomandate

(P) Top branduri de ochelari de soare / Îți prezentăm un top 5

Să ai haine foarte multe sau foarte frumoase, nu este un lucru care garantează un look perfect. Ai nevoie, fără doar și poate, de un accesoriu care să îți rafineze stilul. O pereche de ochelari de soare ar putea foarte bine să îndeplinească această funcție. Dar, atunci… [citeste mai departe]

(Galerie foto) Liviu Dragnea spune că trăieşte din salariu

Fostul lider al PSD Liviu Dragnea a declarat luni, după ce a ieşit din sediul DNA, că trăieşte din salariu, răspunzând unei întrebări privind sechestrul pe averea sa. Dragnea s-a prezentat la sediul Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie, unde procurorii i-au adus la cunoştinţă prelungirea… [citeste mai departe]

(FOTO) BOBOC. Au fost repartizați! 263 de absolvenți, alegere la începutul carierei militare

Astăzi, Promoția 2021 „Regele Mihai I – 100” a Școlii Militare de Maiștri Militari și Subofițeri a Forțelor Aeriene „Traian Vuia” a trăit emoțiile primei repartiții pe funcție.„143 de maiștri militari și 120 de… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Cal salvat de pompierii din Argeș cu buldoexcavatorul

Operațiune inedită de salvare a pompierilor din Argeș. Aceștia au folosit furtunurile unei autospeciale de stingere și un buldoexcavator pentru a scoate un cal dintr-o groapă adâncă de cinci metri. [citeste mai departe]

Dan Barna NEAGĂ posibilitatea remanierilor: Eu nu citesc în cheia asta

Viceprimierul Dan Barna, USR, spune că premierul Florin Cîțu nu va face remanieri ca urmare a analizării modului în care s-au cheltuit de către ministere banii alocați prin bugetul pe acest an. "Am văzut și eu postarea premierului, eu nu o citesc în cheia… [citeste mai departe]

Igor Grosu spune când PAS va anunţa candidatura pentru funcţia de premier

Pe parcursul săptămânii, după ce vor fi alese organele de conducere ale Parlamentului, probabil, preşedintele Maia Sandu va invita fracţiunile parlamentare la consultări, în urma cărora va fi anunţat un candidat de la PAS pentru funcţia de premier.… [citeste mai departe]

Avea permis american dar nu era internațional

Polițiștii Serviciului Rutier au depistat în trafic, o tânără de 26 de ani, din judeţul Suceava, în timp ce conducea un autoturism având asupra sa un permis de conducere emis de autorităţile americane. Din verificări s-a stabilit că permisul de conducere nu este internaţional. Tânăra este cercetată în cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

Înaltpreasfinţitul Părinte Mitropolit Irineu, 13 ani de arhipăstorire în Oltenia

Mitropolia Olteniei sărbătoreşte marţi, 27 iulie 2021, de Praznicul Sfântului Mare Mucenic Pantelimon, 13 ani de la întronizarea Înaltpreasfinţitului Părinte Irineu în scaunul vlădicesc de Arhiepiscop al Craiovei şi Mitropolit al… [citeste mai departe]

În primul semestru din 2021, CEC Bank a înregistrat un profit net de 208,4 mil. lei

Activele totale ale băncii au ajuns la 44,4 miliarde de lei, în creștere cu 7,7% de la începutul anului CEC Bank, instituția financiară cu cea mai lungă tradiție și cea mai extinsă rețea teritorială din România, continuă să-și consolideze… [citeste mai departe]

Concert Cargo și muzică populară la evenimentele prilejuite de Ziua Timișoarei. Accesul la spectacole, restricționat

Istoria consemnează intrarea trupelor române sub comanda colonelului Virgil Economu în Timişoara în 3 august 1919, dată la care Banatul a fost readus în graniţele… [citeste mai departe]


S.Korean TV network chief apologises amid furore over broadcast blunders

Publicat:
The head of a public TV network which sparked a furore for using offensive images and captions during the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony issued a public apology on Monday, saying its “inconsiderate” broadcast violated the Olympic spirit, according to Reuters. The network, MBC, has apologised for using photos of Dracula to introduce Romania, […] The post S.Korean TV network chief apologises amid furore over broadcast blunders appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

