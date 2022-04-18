Second French convoy of intervention trucks, medical supplies for Ukraine arrives in Suceava hub

Second French convoy of intervention trucks, medical supplies for Ukraine arrives in Suceava hubPublicat:
A new French convoy of intervention vehicles and medical supplies arrived at the humanitarian hub in Suceava on Monday evening, and will be picked up by the Ukrainian side on Tuesday and transported to Chernivtsi.
