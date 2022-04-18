Second French convoy of intervention trucks, medical supplies for Ukraine arrives in Suceava hub A new French convoy of intervention vehicles and medical supplies arrived at the humanitarian hub in Suceava on Monday evening, and will be picked up by the Ukrainian side on Tuesday and transported to Chernivtsi. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

