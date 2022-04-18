Second French convoy of intervention trucks, medical supplies for Ukraine arrives in Suceava hub

Stiri Recomandate

Un nou convoi francez cu autospeciale de intervenţie şi materiale medicale pentru Ucraina a ajuns în hubul umanitar de la Suceava

Un nou convoi francez cu autospeciale de intervenţie şi materiale medicale pentru Ucraina a ajuns în hubul umanitar de la Suceava

Un nou convoi francez cu autospeciale de intervenţie şi materiale medicale a ajuns, luni seara, în hubul umanitar de la Suceava, urmând…

Deputat PAS, după ce 2 colege n-au votat interzicerea panglicii Sf. Gheorghe: Respect decizia, dar înțeleg și actualul contextul politic. Trebuie să oprim propagarea neo-fascismului din fașă

Deputat PAS, după ce 2 colege n-au votat interzicerea panglicii Sf. Gheorghe: Respect decizia, dar înțeleg și actualul contextul politic. Trebuie să oprim propagarea neo-fascismului din fașă

Deputatul…

Breaking - Raed Arafat are coronavirus: Eu am purtat mască FFP 2 tot timpul!

Breaking - Raed Arafat are coronavirus: Eu am purtat mască FFP 2 tot timpul!

Șeful DSU, Raed Arafat, a anunțat, în urmă cu puțin timp, că are coronavirus. Acesta spune că are simptome ușoare, cel puțin deocamdată.

Arafat „resuscitează” pandemia COVID-19. Șeful DSU anunță că s-a infectat cu coronavirus. Ce spune despre starea lui de sănătate

Arafat „resuscitează” pandemia COVID-19. Șeful DSU anunță că s-a infectat cu coronavirus. Ce spune despre starea lui de sănătate

Raed Arafat, șeful Departamentului pentru Situații de Urgență, anunță că s-a infectat cu COVID-19. Nici el nu găsește explicație,…

Liga 1: Rapid București revine pe primul loc în play-out (8-0 vs Gaz Metan Mediaș)

Liga 1: Rapid București revine pe primul loc în play-out (8-0 vs Gaz Metan Mediaș)

Retrogradată deja în Liga 2 din cauza problemelor financiare, Gaz Metan Mediaș a suferit o înfrângere drastică pe terenul celor de la Rapid București, scor 8-0. Meciul a avut loc în etapa a cincea a play-out-ului Ligii 1.

Foto| Premiere în outdoor-ul digital în România: primul ecran 3D şi primul ecran pe suprafaţă curbă. Unde pot fi văzute

Foto| Premiere în outdoor-ul digital în România: primul ecran 3D şi primul ecran pe suprafaţă curbă. Unde pot fi văzute

Primul ecran 3D din România, de 111 metri pătraţi, a fost amplasat pe pereţii exteriori ai magazinului Mobexpert din Băneasa Shopping Center, în urma…

Un ucrainean a urmărit mișcările trupelor ruse în țară, după ce soldații i-au furat airpod-urile

Un ucrainean a urmărit mișcările trupelor ruse în țară, după ce soldații i-au furat airpod-urile

Un bărbat ucrainean a reușit să urmărească redistribuirea trupelor ruse în estul țării, după ce soldații lui Putin i-au furat o pereche de căști fără fir, pe care a reușit să le localizeze cu…

FOTBAL | Rapid a reușit scorul campionatului, 8-0 cu Gaz Metan Mediaş. Meciul a fost arbitrat de o brigadă feminină

FOTBAL | Rapid a reușit scorul campionatului, 8-0 cu Gaz Metan Mediaş. Meciul a fost arbitrat de o brigadă feminină

FC Rapid Bucureşti a realizat scorul acestui campionat, 8-0 (3-0) cu Gaz Metan Mediaş, luni seara, pe Stadionul Rapid-Giuleşti, într-un meci din etapa a cincea a…

Camioanele firmei care lucrează pe Defileu, probleme din cauza restricțiilor de tonaj

Camioanele firmei care lucrează pe Defileu, probleme din cauza restricțiilor de tonaj

Camioanele firmei care lucrează pe Defileu au probleme din cauza restricțiilor de tonaj. În urmă cu un deceniu a fost construit un pod provizoriu, după ce vechiul pod a fost afectat de viiturile de pe râul Jiu. Podul provizoriu,…

VIDEO Tommy Robredo s-a retras din tenis, la 39 de ani

VIDEO Tommy Robredo s-a retras din tenis, la 39 de ani

Spaniolul Tommy Robredo, în vârstă de 39 de ani, şi-a încheiat, luni, cariera de sportiv, el fiind învins în primul tur al turneului de la Barcelona de compatriotul său Bernabe Zapata Miralles, scor 6-1, 6-1.


Second French convoy of intervention trucks, medical supplies for Ukraine arrives in Suceava hub

Publicat:
Second French convoy of intervention trucks, medical supplies for Ukraine arrives in Suceava hub

A new French convoy of intervention vehicles and medical supplies arrived at the humanitarian hub in Suceava on Monday evening, and will be picked up by the Ukrainian side on Tuesday and transported to Chernivtsi.

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Director of Ukrainian-Romanian Business Center: More than half of Ukrainian companies have suspended their activity

19:00, 17.03.2022 - More than half of the companies in Ukraine have suspended their activity after the outbreak of the war, said on Thursday, the director of the Ukrainian-Romanian Business Center in Chernivtsi, Liviu Rusu.

'Timisoara for Ukraine' initiative sends 4th humanitarian aid shipment to Chernivtsi

16:05, 17.03.2022 - The fourth shipment of humanitarian aid collected through the 'Timisoara for Ukraine' initiative leaves on Thursday from Timisoara for the city's Ukrainian twin Chernivtsi, mayor Dominic Fritz said, Agerpres reports.

DefMin Dincu, counterpart Reznikov tackle developments of security situation in Ukraine

20:40, 14.03.2022 - The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, had a conversation on Monday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, regarding the developments of the security situation in Ukraine, the Ministry of National Defense reported.

Ministry of Labor: 223 Ukrainian refugees employed in Romania, until now

17:40, 14.03.2022 - The Minister of Labor, Marius Budai, declared on Monday that 223 persons, refugees from Ukraine, have currently been employed in Romania, in the areas of production and services.

Ukrainian asylum seekers in Romania since conflict starts reach 3,288

14:55, 07.03.2022 - Romania's Interior Ministry (MAI) informed on Monday that, since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, 3,288 Ukrainian citizens had applied for asylum in Romania.

Prince Ludwig Heinrich of Bavaria comes to Siret with aid for Ukrainian refugees

14:50, 07.03.2022 - Prince Ludwig Heinrich of Bavaria arrived on Monday at the Siret Border Crossing Point with a shipment of aid for the people affected by the war in Ukraine, according to Chair of the Suceava County Council Gheorghe Flutur.

Government: New transport of aid for Ukraine has left Bucharest for Siret

22:45, 01.03.2022 - Medicines, medical supplies, sanitary materials, emergency kits and other basic necessities for patients in Ukraine severely affected by military aggression were sent to Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday.

Archdiocese of Suceava, Radauti ships 15t of aid to Ukraine for citizens in need

13:35, 28.02.2022 - As many as 15 tonnes of aid for Ukrainian citizens have been shipped to Ukraine by the Archdiocese of Suceava and Radauti and will be distributed by the Ukrainian authorities in areas hard hit by the conflict.


