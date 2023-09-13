Russian minister denied entry to Denmark for European health conference

Stiri Recomandate

Concurs de ANGAJARE la Primăria Turda. Se caută consilier superior

UAT MUNICIPIUL TURDA  organizează în data de 10 octombrie 2023, orele 11 concurs de recrutare pentru ocuparea funcţiei publice de execuţie vacante de:     1.Consilier, clasa I, grad profesional [citeste mai departe]

Video - Un inspector școlar, discurs jenant la începutul de an școlar: nu este în stare să lege două fraze

Anul școlar a început, ca de obicei, în prezența politicienilor, dar și în prezența celor numiți politic. Șefa Inspectoratului Școlar Județean Dâmbovița, Adriana Tudose, a oferit… [citeste mai departe]

Autobetonieră răsturnată pe DN 7, la Cotmeana - Circulaţie blocată între Piteşti şi Râmnicu Vâlcea

O autobetonieră s-a răsturnat miercuri dimineaţă pe DN 7, în zona localităţii Cotmeana, a anunţat Inspectoratul de Poliţie Judeţean Argeş, potrivit Agerpres.Conform aceleiaşi surse, accidentul… [citeste mai departe]

5 semințe de legume care se plantează toamna

Nimic nu se compară cu savoarea și sănătatea oferite de alimentele crescute pe cont propriu. Dintre acestea, anumite legume pot fi cultivate încă din sezonul autumnal pentru a fi sigur că vei beneficia de toți nutrienții disponibili. Principalul motiv pentru această alegere constă în faptul că plantarea toamna… [citeste mai departe]

Fructul pe care trebuie să-l consumi cel puțin o dată pe săptămână în lunile de toamnă

Toamna este sezonul recoltei, al culorilor vibrante și al aromelor îmbietoare. Este perioada în care natura ne oferă o gamă variată de fructe și legume, fiecare cu propriile sale beneficii nutriționale. Dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Burse școlare 2023-2024: Modificări semnificative în ceea ce privește sumele și în privința modului în care acestea pot fi obținute

Burse școlare 2023-2024: Modificări semnificative în ceea ce privește sumele și în privința modului în care acestea pot… [citeste mai departe]

Amendă pentru cei de la Plai pentră că au stricat gazonul din Unirii

Polițiștii locali din cadrul Serviciului Protecția Mediului au luat, în cursul zilei de ieri, măsura sancționării contravenționale în cazul Centrului Cultural Plai, care a organizat un eveniment în intervalul 6-10 septembrie, în Piața Unirii din Timișoara. În… [citeste mai departe]

Recuperarea medicală a pacienților, un efort de echipă. Colaborarea dintre reumatologi, ortopezi și neurologi este cheia succesului, la Spinal Care

În cadrul clinicii Spinal Care, prioritizarea recuperării medicale și colaborarea strânsă între diferiți… [citeste mai departe]

Au sosit datele de la INS: Cât a fost pensia medie lunară în România în trimestrul II 2023

Conform statisticii oficiale, numărul mediu de pensionari a fost de 4,978 milioane de persoane, în scădere cu 5.000 de persoane, de la un trimestru la altul al acestui an, timp în care numărul mediu de pensionari… [citeste mai departe]


Russian minister denied entry to Denmark for European health conference

Russian minister denied entry to Denmark for European health conference

Russia’s Deputy Health Minister Oleg Salagay was turned away at Copenhagen airport en route to a conference in Denmark, according to Politico. “O. Salagay, and of Health, was supposed to attend this event. However, he was refused entry to Denmark at Kastrup airport,” the Russian embassy in Denmark wrote […] The post Russian minister denied entry to Denmark for European health conference appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

