Russian minister denied entry to Denmark for European health conferencePublicat:
Russia’s Deputy Health Minister Oleg Salagay was turned away at Copenhagen airport en route to a World Health Organization conference in Denmark, according to Politico. “O. Salagay, State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Health, was supposed to attend this event. However, he was refused entry to Denmark at Kastrup airport,” the Russian embassy in Denmark wrote […] The post Russian minister denied entry to Denmark for European health conference appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
