Russian jet’s collision with U.S. drone over Black Sea sparks diplomatic flurry

- The European Commission is set to propose a revamp of Europe‘s electricity market rules on Tuesday, aimed at expanding the use of fixed-price power contracts to shield consumers from severe price spikes like those experienced last year, according to Reuters. The European Union vowed to overhaul its…

- A deal allowing the safe export of grain from Ukraine‘s Black Sea ports will be extended automatically after it expires on March 18 if there are no objections from the involved parties, Russia’s TASS state news agency reported on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Citing an unnamed source familiar with…

- The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it did not recognize the price cap introduced by Western countries on its oil exports after the United States said that the cap was “working well”, according to Reuters. Washington was one of the key architects of the Western price cap on Russian oil, which aims to drive…

- The European Union on Tuesday urged its member countries to provide more ammunition to Ukraine from their stockpiles and from any orders that they might have already placed with the defense industry to help defeat invading Russian forces, according to AP News. According to some estimates, Ukraine is…

- Russia on Tuesday angrily rejected the Republic of Moldova President’s claims about an alleged plot by Moscow to overthrow her government and accused Moldovan authorities of trying to distract public attention away from the country’s own domestic problems, according to AP News. The Republic of Moldova’s…

- Russia is breaching the terms of the New START nuclear-arms reduction treaty by refusing to allow inspectors on its territory and stonewalling US efforts to discuss the issue, the State Department said Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. The department said in a statement that the Russian refusal “prevents…

- Poland is working to convince European allies to send as many as 100 battle tanks to support Ukraine’s defense efforts against the Russian invasion, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that he’s in talks with allies over potentially…

- NATO surveillance planes were due to arrive in Romania on Tuesday to bolster the military alliance’s eastern flank and help monitor Russian military activity, according to Reuters. Last week NATO announced that it would deploy the Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) surveillance planes to Bucharest,…