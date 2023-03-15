Russian jet’s collision with U.S. drone over Black Sea sparks diplomatic flurry

Stiri Recomandate

Atenție, turiști! Se pregătește o nouă taxă la Mamaia

Turiștii care vor veni în această vară pe litoral, în Constanța sau Mamaia, vor plăti, pe lângă sejur, și o taxă de oraș sau taxă turistică în cuantum de 1% din valoarea totală a sejurului. Taxa a fost stabilită încă de la finalul anului trecut de Consiliul Local și ar fi fost introdusă… [citeste mai departe]

Lidl Orizont: „Contăm pe tine să-ți depui CV-ul”

În curând, în municipiul Buzău se va deschide cel de-al treilea magazin Lidl, pe un teren situat vizavi de cartierul Orizont. Reprezentanții magazinului îi invită pe cei care doresc o carieră în compania Lidl să își depună CV-ul pe site (https://cariere.lidl.ro) La noul Lidl Orizont, echipele… [citeste mai departe]

Un rus și-a distrus limuzina de 250 de mii de euro pentru like-uri

 Mihail Litvin și-a surprins urmăritorii de pe YouTube și Telegram când a aruncat trei tone de energizant de la 100 de metri înălțime peste bolidul său.Acesta a recurs la acest gest pentru a-și promova noua băutură energizantă. Litvin nu este la prima ispravă, acesta… [citeste mai departe]

Anul 2023 a adus deja multe noutăți fiscale și legislative. Ce implicații au și la ce ar trebui să fie atente companiile

Modificarea fiscală cu cel mai mare impact pentru companii dintre cele care au fost aduse Codului fiscal în acest an este majorarea cotei de impozit… [citeste mai departe]

Jandarmii montani maramureșeni, alături de copii

Jandarmii maramureșeni continuă seria activităţilor preventive în unităţile de învățământ din judeţul nostru. Astfel că, în cursul zilei de ieri, jandarmii din cadrul Postului de Jandarmi Montan Țibleș au desfășurat o activitate la Grădinița cu program prelungit din localitatea Târgu Lăpuș. Activitățile… [citeste mai departe]

Un schelet de Tyrannosaurus Rex va fi scos la licitaţie în Elveţia

Un schelet de Tyrannosaurus Rex, o specie care a trăit în urmă cu 67 de milioane de ani, va fi scos la licitaţie pe 18 aprilie în Elveţia, fiind prima vânzare de acest fel din Europa, a anunţat casa de licitaţii Koller, relatează AFP.Exemplarul complet, supranumit… [citeste mai departe]

Concediată pentru că fura din gențile clienților, ajunsă director de bibliotecă județeană și în conducerea Şantierului Naval Damen Mangalia

Marinela Voivozeanu, purtătoare de cuvânt Consiliului Județean Călărași și șefa femeilor social democrate… [citeste mai departe]

AUR şi USR au fost amendate pentru încălcarea securităţii datelor cu caracter personal

Autoritatea Naţională de Supraveghere a Datelor cu Caracter Personal a sancţionat Alianţa pentru Unirea Românilor (AUR) şi Uniunea Salvaţi România (USR) cu amenzi de 10.000 de euro, respectiv 4.000 de euro pentru încălcarea… [citeste mai departe]

Patru fotbaliști din Alba, convocați pentru România: Stanciu și Rațiu – prima reprezentativă, Țîrlea și Mărginean –tineret

Patru fotbaliști din Alba, convocați pentru România: Stanciu și Rațiu – prima reprezentativă, Țîrlea și Mărginean –tineret Naționala… [citeste mai departe]

Poziția cultelor recunoscute în România privind Ideologia de gen: Învățământul public trebuie ocrotit de această deviație priho-somatică numită Transgenderism

Cultele religioase recunoscute în România au transmis o adresă… [citeste mai departe]


Russian jet’s collision with U.S. drone over Black Sea sparks diplomatic flurry

Publicat:
A Russian fighter jet downed a U.S. drone operating over the on Tuesday, U.S. said in a statement, according to CNBC. “Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9,” […] The post Russian jet’s collision with U.S. drone over sparks diplomatic flurry appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


EU to revamp power market, aiming to blunt price spikes

11:20, 14.03.2023 - The European Commission is set to propose a revamp of Europe‘s electricity market rules on Tuesday, aimed at expanding the use of fixed-price power contracts to shield consumers from severe price spikes like those experienced last year, according to Reuters. The European Union vowed to overhaul its…

Russia says Black Sea grain deal will be extended automatically if no objections

10:36, 14.03.2023 - A deal allowing the safe export of grain from Ukraine‘s Black Sea ports will be extended automatically after it expires on March 18 if there are no objections from the involved parties, Russia’s TASS state news agency reported on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Citing an unnamed source familiar with…

Kremlin says it does not recognize Western price cap on its oil

14:50, 07.03.2023 - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it did not recognize the price cap introduced by Western countries on its oil exports after the United States said that the cap was “working well”, according to Reuters. Washington was one of the key architects of the Western price cap on Russian oil, which aims to drive…

EU urges members to offer stockpiles, contracts to Ukraine

17:35, 21.02.2023 - The European Union on Tuesday urged its member countries to provide more ammunition to Ukraine from their stockpiles and from any orders that they might have already placed with the defense industry to help defeat invading Russian forces, according to AP News. According to some estimates, Ukraine is…

Russia denies claims it plans to destabilize Republic of Moldova

14:55, 14.02.2023 - Russia on Tuesday angrily rejected the Republic of Moldova President’s claims about an alleged plot by Moscow to overthrow her government and accused Moldovan authorities of trying to distract public attention away from the country’s own domestic problems, according to AP News. The Republic of Moldova’s…

US accuses Russia of breaching the New START nuclear arms treaty

10:55, 01.02.2023 - Russia is breaching the terms of the New START nuclear-arms reduction treaty by refusing to allow inspectors on its territory and stonewalling US efforts to discuss the issue, the State Department said Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. The department said in a statement that the Russian refusal “prevents…

Poland wants allies to send up to 100 tanks to support Ukraine

15:21, 18.01.2023 - Poland is working to convince European allies to send as many as 100 battle tanks to support Ukraine’s defense efforts against the Russian invasion, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that he’s in talks with allies over potentially…

NATO deploys surveillance planes to Romania, to monitor Russian activity

13:56, 17.01.2023 - NATO surveillance planes were due to arrive in Romania on Tuesday to bolster the military alliance’s eastern flank and help monitor Russian military activity, according to Reuters.  Last week NATO announced that it would deploy the Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) surveillance planes to Bucharest,…


