Russian hackers targeted NATO, eastern European militaries – Google

Ce se întâmplă cu inima ta dacă bei cafea regulat. Cercetătorii au descoperit un lucru nou și minunat

Ce se întâmplă cu inima ta dacă bei cafea regulat. Cercetătorii au descoperit un lucru nou și minunat

Unii dintre noi, primul lucru pe care-l facem în fiecare dimineață este să ne punem o cană de cafea. Este băutura miraculoasă care ne face diminețile mai frumoase. Dar, contrar îngrijorărilor… [citeste mai departe]

SUA recurg la rezervele strategice de petrol pentru a calma preţurile (Reuters)

SUA recurg la rezervele strategice de petrol pentru a calma preţurile (Reuters)

Administraţia Biden ia în considerare să elibereze în următoarele luni până la 180 de milioane de barili de petrol din rezervele strategice, au declarat pentru Reuters surse care au dorit să-şi păstreze anonimatul, în condiţiile în care Casa… [citeste mai departe]

Militarii ruși JEFUIESC locuințele ucrainenilor. Conversația între un soldat și soția sa: Ce fel de rus nu ar fura nimic?"

Militarii ruși JEFUIESC locuințele ucrainenilor. Conversația între un soldat și soția sa: Ce fel de rus nu ar fura nimic?”

Un soldat rus s-a lăudat soției sale cu lucrurile furate dintr-o casă abandonată de proprietarii care au fugit din cauza războiului, arată o… [citeste mai departe]

Rostul de dimineață: Tablou cu ruine pe care le pândim de zece ani topindu-se văzând cu ochii

Rostul de dimineață: Tablou cu ruine pe care le pândim de zece ani topindu-se văzând cu ochii

Aproape fără suflare, scârțâind amarnic din încheieturi, cu priviri pustiite și probabil bântuită de insuportabile amintiri… Urâțită și cu oasele rupte… Gata să se prăbușească de pe picioare… Așa o știm de… [citeste mai departe]

Ungaria, acuzată că a „umflat" numărul de refugiați din Ucraina. Vecinii noștri speră să primească mai mulți bani de la UE?

Ungaria, acuzată că a „umflat” numărul de refugiați din Ucraina. Vecinii noștri speră să primească mai mulți bani de la UE?

Guvernul de extremă-dreapta din Ungaria a fost acuzat că a umflat numărul de refugiați ucraineni pe care îi adăpostește, în încercarea… [citeste mai departe]

Chris Rock, prima reacție după palma dată de Will Smith la gala Oscar

Chris Rock, prima reacție după palma dată de Will Smith la gala Oscar

Chris Rock, care a fost lovit peste faţă de Will Smith, duminică, la gala Oscar, după o glumă despre Jada Pinkett Smith, a vorbit prima dată despre incident miercuri, la un show de stand-up din Boston, potrivit Variety, scrie news.ro. Fii la curent cu cele… [citeste mai departe]

Gheorghe Falcă sare ca ars și anunță că nu a semnat niciun document prin care cere demisia lui Cîțu: Nu am cum să confirm

Gheorghe Falcă sare ca ars și anunță că nu a semnat niciun document prin care cere demisia lui Cîțu: Nu am cum să confirm

Președintele PNL și cei patru prim-vicepreședinți dacă au ceva de spus, să spună în interior și să-și lămurească modul de lucru, declară eurodeputatul… [citeste mai departe]

4 dintre cei mai faimoși designeri de rochii de mireasă din lume

4 dintre cei mai faimoși designeri de rochii de mireasă din lume

Nunta este una dintre cele mai importante zile din viața multor persoane, iar pentru femei este momentul în care pot să poarte acea rochie la care au visat toată viața. Știind acest lucru, mulți designeri și-au dedicat timp pentru a crea rochii de... Clic pe titlu pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Finanţare pentru creşterea eficienţei termice a blocurilor prin PNRR

Finanţare pentru creşterea eficienţei termice a blocurilor prin PNRR

58 de asociaţii de proprietari din Piatra Neamţ au depus cereri pentru creşterea eficienţei termice a blocurilor de locuit prin Planul Naţional de Redresare şi Rezilienţă (PNRR), potrivit informaţiilor furnizate de dr. Liviu Harbuz, directorul de cabinet al… [citeste mai departe]

O noua parcare se construieste la Constanta. Care este zona vizata

O noua parcare se construieste la Constanta. Care este zona vizata

Spatii urbane, reamenajate pentru a crea noi locuri de parcarePrimaria municipiului Constanta continua sa implementeze solutii de reconfigurare urbana a zonelor rezidentiale.Echipele Confort Urban au finalizat lucrarile de asfaltare si aplicare a marcajelor rutiere in… [citeste mai departe]


Russian hackers targeted NATO, eastern European militaries – Google

Publicat:
Russian hackers targeted NATO, eastern European militaries – Google

Russian hackers have recently attempted to penetrate the networks of NATO and the militaries of some eastern European countries, Google’s said in a report published on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  The report did not say which militaries had been targeted in what Google described as “credential phishing campaigns” launched by a Russian-based […] The post Russian hackers targeted NATO, eastern European militariesGoogle appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Ukraine demands Russia withdraw from Chernobyl area, says ammunition could explode

11:25, 30.03.2022 - Ukraine‘s armed forces say there is a danger of ammunition exploding at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power station and that Russian forces occupying the plant must pull out of the area, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. She also said Ukraine had asked Russia…

Biden heads to Europe with more sanctions for Russia

12:00, 23.03.2022 - President Joe Biden flies to Europe on Wednesday for an emergency NATO summit, the U.S. president’s first trip abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine, an offensive now stalled with Ukrainian cities under bombardment and the besieged port of Mariupol in flames, according to Reuters.  Biden, due to arrive…

Britain announces new aviation sanctions against Russia

11:16, 09.03.2022 - Britain announced new aviation sanctions on Wednesday which give the power to detain any Russian aircraft and banning exports of aviation or space-related goods to Russia, saying it had already impounded one plane, according to Reuters. The measures to strengthen action against Russian aircraft mean…

Oil price surges to $130 as U.S., Europe consider Russian oil import ban

11:35, 07.03.2022 - Brent crude soared near $130 a barrel on Monday, its highest since 2008, as the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban and delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fueled tight supply fears, according to Reuters.  Brent crude futures jumped $10.88, or…

NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank amid Russian threat

11:20, 15.02.2022 - NATO defence ministers are expected this week to set in motion a plan that could establish four multinational battlegroups in southeastern Europe in response to Russia’s military build-up in Ukraine, three diplomats said, according to Reuters. Allied ministers meeting on Wednesday and Thursday will…

France ready to send NATO troops to Romania

12:00, 20.01.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that France would send troops to Romania as part of NATO operations to ensure the security of the eastern alliance states, according to Romania-Insider.  The statement comes amid a security crisis on NATO’s eastern flank. “We have sent troops to…

Blinken arrives in Ukraine amid fears of Russian invasion

11:25, 19.01.2022 - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday amid mounting fears that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent, according to BBC. Blinken is to hold discussions with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, before meeting European allies in Berlin and his Russian counterpart…

Gas prices surge in Europe over tight Russian supplies

14:40, 04.01.2022 - European gas prices soared more than 30% on Tuesday as low supplies from Russia reignited concerns about an energy crunch as the region heads for colder weather, according to Reuters.  Traders stated that a key pipeline that normally delivers gas from Siberia to Europe continued to work in reverse on…


