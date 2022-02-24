Russian forces launch invasion of Ukraine with strikes on defences

Stiri Recomandate

GCS: 10.749 de cazuri noi de COVID şi 115 decese în ultimele 24 de ore

GCS: 10.749 de cazuri noi de COVID şi 115 decese în ultimele 24 de ore

Un număr de 10.749 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS-CoV-2 au fost înregistrate în ultimele 24 de ore şi au fost raportate 115 decese, dintre care 10 anterioare intervalului de referinţă, a informat, joi, Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. 'Conform… [citeste mai departe]

LIVETEXT Războiul a început după ce Putin a anunțat că vrea "demilitarizarea" Ucrainei UPDATE 9 Rusia atacă Insula Șerpilor, la 50 de kilometri de România

LIVETEXT Războiul a început după ce Putin a anunțat că vrea ”demilitarizarea” Ucrainei UPDATE 9 Rusia atacă Insula Șerpilor, la 50 de kilometri de România

Războiul a început, în această dimineață, după ce președintele rus Vladimir… [citeste mai departe]

Drone de recunoaștere ale SUA, zbor deasupra României și Ucrainei până aproape de momentul atacului Rusiei

Drone de recunoaștere ale SUA, zbor deasupra României și Ucrainei până aproape de momentul atacului Rusiei

În timp ce spațiul aerian al Ucrainei a fost în mare parte gol, pe fondul conflictului cu Rusia, avioane americane spion, fără pilot, model RQ-4 Global Hawk, a survolat țara vecină… [citeste mai departe]

Ambasada Chinei la Kiev își sfătuiește cetățenii din Ucraina să se adăpostească și să-și pună steagul chinez pe mașini, pentru siguranță

Ambasada Chinei la Kiev își sfătuiește cetățenii din Ucraina să se adăpostească și să-și pună steagul chinez pe mașini, pentru siguranță

Cetățenii chinezi, care se află în zona de conflict din Ucraina, au fost sfătuiți de Ambasada Chinei… [citeste mai departe]

Mircea Lucescu, blocat la Kiev. Nu poate părăsi orașul cu avionul după atacul rușilor din noaptea trecută asupra Ucrainei

Mircea Lucescu, blocat la Kiev. Nu poate părăsi orașul cu avionul după atacul rușilor din noaptea trecută asupra Ucrainei

Mircea Lucescu (76 de ani) nu a fost primit cu braţele deschise la Dinamo Kiev, în urmă cu un an şi jumătate. A câştigat toate trofeele interne încă… [citeste mai departe]

Ședinta CSAT. Klaus Iohannis: Romania nu va fi atrasa in conflictul cu Ucraina

Ședinta CSAT. Klaus Iohannis: Romania nu va fi atrasa in conflictul cu Ucraina

Presedintele Klaus Iohannis afirma, la finalul sedintei CSAT ca "singura solutie de a depasi cu bine aceasta grava criza este cea diplomatica""Statutul de membru al NATO si al UE ... , parteneriat strategic solid cu SUA, constituie o umbrela… [citeste mai departe]

Dariei Bilodid, medaliată olimpică şi campioană mondială la judo, face un apel la pace după ce Rusia a atacat Ucraina

Dariei Bilodid, medaliată olimpică şi campioană mondială la judo, face un apel la pace după ce Rusia a atacat Ucraina

Comitetul olimpic ucrainean a postat joi un mesaj al Dariei Bilodid, medaliată olimpică şi campioană mondială la judo, în care face un apel la pace după ce… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul donează peste 1 milion de doze de vaccin anti-COVID pentru Algeria, Libia, Pakistan și Bangladesh

Guvernul donează peste 1 milion de doze de vaccin anti-COVID pentru Algeria, Libia, Pakistan și Bangladesh

Guvernul a aprobat, în şedinţa de miercuri, printr-o hotărâre, acordarea unui număr de 1.100.000 de doze de vaccin AstraZeneca împotriva COVID-19 ca ajutoare umanitare din rezerva Ministerului… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele Belarusului spune că nu vrea război

Preşedintele Belarusului spune că nu vrea război

Deşi a permis atacarea Ucrainei de către armata rusă prin ţara sa, preşedintele Belarusului, Aleksandr Lukaşenko, spune că se teme că războiul s-ar putea extinde în mai multe state.  Lukaşenko, apropiat al preşedintelui Vladimir Putin, cere negocieri internaţionale pentru evitarea unui conflict internaţional… [citeste mai departe]

Presedintele Senatului, Florin Citu: Rusia trebuie sa suporte consecintele agresiunii impotriva Ucrainei.

Presedintele Senatului, Florin Citu: Rusia trebuie sa suporte consecintele agresiunii impotriva Ucrainei.

Presedintele Senatului, Florin Citu, a subliniat joi ca Rusia trebuie sa suporte consecintele agresiunii impotriva Ucrainei. Florin Citu a precizat ca Ministerul Finantelor trebuie sa faca o… [citeste mai departe]


Russian forces launch invasion of Ukraine with strikes on defences

Publicat:
Russian forces launch invasion of Ukraine with strikes on defences

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after authorized what he called a special military operation in the east, according to Reuters. Shortly after Putin spoke in a televised address on Russian state TV, explosions could be heard in […] The post Russian forces launch invasion of Ukraine with strikes on defences appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


