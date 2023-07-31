Russian embassy in Republic of Moldova to suspend consular appointments

Stiri Recomandate

O mireasă a avut parte de un coșmar: accident grav de mașină, în timp ce era `furată`. A ajuns direct la spital

O mireasă a avut, la propriu, parte de zicala ”de la bal la spital”. Nunta a avut loc în satul Moscu, din județul Galați, iar prietenele miresei au ”furat-o” conform… [citeste mai departe]

Restaurant Potaissa: Oamenii flămânzi sunt nervoși! ????

???? Și pentru că nouă ne place să vă vedem doar cu zâmbetul pe buze, vă așteptăm la masă! ???? ????Cu preparate delicioase, feluri gustoase și doar ingrediente naturale – căci știm cât de important e rolul lor!???? ‼️Și dacă nu reușiți să ajungeți la noi, partenerii noștri Glovo și… [citeste mai departe]

Academia de Fotbal Gheorghe Hagi“, actiuni de selectie pentru completarea a trei grupe

Incepand cu 1 august 2023, in Complexul Academiei Hagi de la Ovidiu , se vor organiza actiuni de recrutare in randul copiilor pentru completarea a trei grupe de varsta, astfel:bull; Grupa 2017 2018 in zilele de luni ora 9.15… [citeste mai departe]

Mircea Diaconu ar putea fi candidatul AUR la președinția Românie

Mircea Diaconu ar putea fi candidatul AUR la președinția României. George Simion a făcut anunțul Cunoscutul actor Mircea Diaconu ar putea fi opțiunea Alianței pentru Unitatea Românilor la alegerile prezidențiale care vor avea loc în cursul anului 2024. La Arenele Romane,… [citeste mai departe]

Centrul de înscriere al UAV va fi deschis în luna august

În fiecare zi (de luni până vineri), începând din 1 august, între orele 9.00 – 17.00, la Centrul de Înscriere din Bd. Revoluției nr. 72 (vis a vis de Primăria Arad) se pot obține informații legate de admiterea în anul universitar 2023-2024. Cei care vor să devină studenți ai UAV pot… [citeste mai departe]

Caminul groazei din Mureș. Mai mulți tineri au murit. Victimele, ținute în beci, aruncau bilețele pe stradă

Într-un cămin din Mureș s-a descoperit că persoanele cazate acolo locuiau în condiții inumane. Trei tineri au murit în decurs 6 luni, după ce au fost transferați de la un alt… [citeste mai departe]

Gata cu așteptarea! Haideți sa jucam un streetball 3×3 la evenimentul HoopsUp

Academia de Baschet Arad și Asociația A13 vă invită, în zilele de 2-3 septembrie 2023, la evenimentul HoopsUp în curtea Colegiului Național „Preparandia-Dimitrie Țichindeal” pentru... The post Gata cu așteptarea! Haideți sa jucam un streetball… [citeste mai departe]

Clujul, promovat la a zecea ediție a Forumului Internațional Expo Real din Munchen

Și în acest an Clujul va fi prezent la Târgul Internațional de Investiții și Imobiliare Expo Real din Munchen (Germania). Consiliul Local va aproba alocarea unor fonduri de peste 25 de mii de euro pentru promovarea proiectelor din Capitala… [citeste mai departe]

Șocant! O femeie a născut, în fața unui spital, pe trotuar – (VIDEO)

Imagini cu o femeie care naşte pe trotuar, în faţa Spitalului Urziceni, au fost publicate, luni, pe Facebook, fiind distribuite de peste o mie cinci sute de persoane. Femeia nu ar fi fost primită în unitatea medicală din lipsă de locuri. ”În ce lume trăim!!!!… [citeste mai departe]

August vine cu scumpiri la carburanți. Cât va costa un litru de motorină

Agenția Națională pentru Reglementare în Energetică (ANRE) a afișat noile prețuri ale carburanților pentru marți, 1 august. Benzina se scumpește cu 7 bani, iar motorina cu 12 bani. Astfel, mâine, un litru de benzină va costa 25,48 lei, iar unul de motorină… [citeste mai departe]


Russian embassy in Republic of Moldova to suspend consular appointments

Russia‘s embassy in Republic of Moldova has announced it will temporarily stop providing appointments for consular matters in what Moldovan officials say is a situation linked to the order by the country’s authorities to reduce staff, according to Reuters. A statement issued by the embassy late on Saturday said consular appointments would be suspended from […] The post Russian embassy in Republic of Moldova to suspend consular appointments appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

