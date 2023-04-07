Russia warns West: we may work around the Black Sea grain dealPublicat:
Russia warned the West on Friday that unless obstacles to its exports of grain and fertilisers were removed, then Ukraine would have to export grain over land and Moscow would work outside the UN-brokered landmark grain export deal. The Black Sea grain deal is an attempt by the United Nations to ease a food crisis […] The post Russia warns West: we may work around the Black Sea grain deal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
