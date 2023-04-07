Russia warns West: we may work around the Black Sea grain deal

Stiri Recomandate

ÎCCJ a atacat la CCR Clound-ul Guvernamental: Încalcă prevederile constituționale privind afectarea drepturilor și libertăților

Curtea Constituţională va dezbate pe 17 mai sesizarea Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie (ÎCCJ)referitoare la prevederile Legii pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Moartea a doi români la granița dintre Canada și SUA a fost confirmată oficial! Anunțul MAE

Ambasada României la Ottawa şi Consulatul General al României la Montreal continuă dialogul atât cu autorităţile locale canadiene, cât şi cu rudele celor decedaţi cu privire la procedura de repatriere a trupurilor… [citeste mai departe]

La Beijing, Emmanuel Macron și Xi Jinping și-au reafirmat opoziția față de recurgerea la arma nucleară

Președinții Emmanuel Macron și Xi Jinping au lansat joi, în cadrul convorbirilor lor, un apel la ajungerea cât mai rapid posibil la pace în Ucraina, respingând în context orice intenție… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii de la Antidrog la Liceul Dinu Brătianu din Ștefănești

În ziua de 06 aprilie, polițiștii din cadrul Compartimentului Analiza și Prevenirea Criminalității Argeș, împreună cu cei din cadrul Agenției Naționale Antidrog au desfășurat o activitate preventivă la Liceul Tehnologic ,,Dinu Brătianu” Ștefănești, cu elevii a… [citeste mai departe]

„Am reușit să aducem gustul croasanților francezi în bucătăriile gospodinelor din Moldova” – Victor Gudima, client Microinvest

Dacă ai vizitat măcar o dată Italia, la sigur ai îndrăgit tradiția matinală respectată cu strictețe de italieni – „collazione”,… [citeste mai departe]

Au furat unelte de pe un şantier

Polițiștii au identificat doi bărbați, de 33 și 36 de ani, ambii din localitatea Craidorolț, bănuiți de sustragerea uneltelor de pe un șantier în lucru aparținând unei societăți comerciale. Prejudiciul cauzat, de 32.000 de lei, a fost recuperat în totalitate. Față de bărbatul de 36 de ani a fost dispusă măsura reținerii pentru o perioadă… [citeste mai departe]

#ConstantaEsteBine: 7 aprilie 2023 Suntem bine. Rezistam. In week-end incepem sa avem ceva timp pentru noi insine.

Ne trec toate valurile de calduri suntem in "cuptor" cu microunde si alte radiatii sau resimtim slabiciune si lipsa de putere. Ficatul face si el fata cum poate mai bine. Fie… [citeste mai departe]

Traficantul de arme rus Viktor Bout îi propune lui Trump să se refugieze în Rusia: „Veți fi binevenit în Rusia, de aici veți putea prelua conducerea luptei pentru poporul american”

Traficantul de arme… [citeste mai departe]

Jucătorii români continuă drumul spre medalii la Europenele Under-21 de Tenis de Masă

Sportivii români continuă drumul spre medalii la Campionatele Europene de tenis de masă Under-21 de la Sarajevo, competiţie la care au înregistrat, joi, 18 victorii şi 4 eşecuri, potrivit site-ului Federaţiei Române de Tenis… [citeste mai departe]


Russia warns West: we may work around the Black Sea grain deal

Publicat:
Russia warns West: we may work around the Black Sea grain deal

Russia warned the West on Friday that unless obstacles to its exports of grain and fertilisers were removed, then Ukraine would have to export grain over land and Moscow would work outside the UN-brokered landmark grain export deal. grain deal is an attempt by the to ease a food crisis […] The post Russia warns West: we may work around the Black Sea grain deal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Xi, Putin pledge to shape new world order, no peace in sight for Ukraine

11:05, 22.03.2023 - China‘s President Xi Jinping and Russia‘s President Vladimir Putin set their sights on shaping a new world order as the Chinese leader left Moscow on Wednesday, having made no direct support for Putin’s war in Ukraine during his two-day visit, according to Reuters. Xi made a strong show of solidarity…

China calls for cease-fire as war in Ukraine enters second year

11:50, 24.02.2023 - China called for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine in a 12-point proposal for ending the war that appeared to offer some reprieve to Moscow and little chance of winning broad support as the conflict enters its second year, according to Bloomberg.  Several of the measures outlined by China in a…

Putin cancels decree underpinning Republic of Moldova’s sovereignty in separatist conflict

11:31, 22.02.2023 - President Vladimir Putin revoked on Tuesday a 2012 decree that in part underpinned the Republic of Moldova’s sovereignty in resolving the future of the Transdniestria region – a Moscow-backed separatist region which borders Ukraine and where Russia keeps troops, according to Reuters. The decree, which…

Ukraine calls on UN, Turkey to prevent Russia from obstructing grain deal

12:30, 15.02.2023 - Ukraine appealed on Wednesday to the United Nations and Turkey to press Russia to immediately stop hindering Ukrainian grain shipments that supply millions of people and not to use the food as a weapon, according to Reuters. After an almost six-month blockade caused by the Russian invasion, three Ukrainian…

Republic of Moldova’s prime minister announces government resignation

14:45, 10.02.2023 - Republic of Moldova’s Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned on Friday adding to a series of crises that have gripped the small nation since Russia invaded its neighbour Ukraine, according to AP news. Gavrilita’s premiership was marked by a long string of problems. These include an acute energy crisis…

Russia steps up attacks in Ukraine as offensive gathers pace

11:15, 10.02.2023 - Russian forces unleashed a barrage of missile and drone strikes against targets in eastern and southern Ukraine early Friday, as a Moscow offensive that has been brewing for days appeared to pick up pace ahead of the one-year anniversary of its invasion, according to AP News. The Kremlin’s forces focused…

NATO urges Russia to comply with nuclear arms treaty

14:20, 03.02.2023 - NATO allies said on Friday that they are concerned that Moscow is not respecting a key nuclear arms control treaty, according to Politico. The New START Treaty between the United States and Russia places limits on strategic offensive arms. But earlier this week, Washington said Moscow is failing to…

Russia shifts war focus to ‘NATO and the West’ says EU official

11:05, 27.01.2023 - A senior EU official said Friday that Russia has taken its war against Ukraine to “a different stage” by making indiscriminate attacks on civilians and non-military targets, while criticizing Moscow for triggering recent moves by Germany and the United States to send advanced tanks to Ukraine, according…


