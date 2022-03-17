Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place

Stiri Recomandate

Bilanț coronavirus, 17.03.2022: Noi date din țară, dar și din județul Timiș

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 4.033 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19), cu 120 mai multe decât în ziua anterioară. 506 dintre cazurile noi din 24 de ore sunt ale unor pacienți reinfectați,… [citeste mai departe]

Un bârgăuan de 72 de ani a ajuns în fața instanței după ce a fost prins la volan deși n-avea voie!

Polițiștii au dus azi în fața magistraților un bârgăuan de 72 de ani. Acesta fusese prins la volan, deși nu avea voie și a fost reținut pentru 24 de ore. Polițiștii au oprit ieri în trafic un… [citeste mai departe]

Războiul din Ucraina va reduce producția auto globală cu 5 milioane de vehicule în ...

Industria auto a fost afectată puternic în ultimii doi ani de pandemia de coronavirus și de criza mondială de semiconductori. Din păcate însă, lucrurile nu vor reveni la normal prea curând, deoarece războiul din Ucraina… [citeste mai departe]

Controale ITM la benzinării

ITM Cluj a desfășurat, în perioada 10-16 martie 2022, în cadrul unei campanii organizate la nivel naţional, controale la un număr de 53 de angajatori din județul Cluj, care desfășoară activitivități în stațiile de distribuție a carburanților auto. Au fost aplicate amenzi în cuantum total de 212.100 lei și au fost sistate un număr de … [citeste mai departe]

Buletin coronavirus. 4.033 cazuri noi si 63 de decese, in ultimele 24 de ore (DOCUMENT)

Ministerul Sanatatii informeaza joi, 17 martie, ca in ultimele 24 de ore au fost inregistrate 4.033 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS ndash; CoV ndash; 2 COVID ndash; 19 , cu 120 mai multe decat in ziua anterioara.Dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Motivul pentru care Vlad Tănasie a cerut să se retragă de la „Chefi fără limite”. „Eu v-am explicat principiile mele”

Vlad Tănasie, concurent la „Chefi fără limite” a cerut în ediția de miercuri seara, să plece acasă. Deși tânărul și-a justificat decizia, jurații… [citeste mai departe]

Conectorii de putere: aspecte generale și tipuri de conectori existenți

Orice dispozitiv electronic funcționează pe bază de curent electric. Pentru crearea unei legături între dispozitive și sursele de alimentare, se folosesc conectori de putere. Conectorii sunt proiectați special pentru a distribui fiabil puterea, astfel încât… [citeste mai departe]


Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place

Publicat:
Russia warned the on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world’s pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart, according to Reuters. , who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia’s […] The post Russia warns : we have the might to put you in your place appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

War could be over by May, says Ukrainian presidential adviser

13:35, 15.03.2022 - The war in Ukraine is likely to be over by early May when Russia runs out of resources to attack its neighbour, Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff said late on Monday, according to Reuters. Talks between Kyiv and Moscow – in which Arestovich is not personally…

Lavrov says Russia will continue Ukraine war till ‘the end’

13:06, 03.03.2022 - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday he believed some foreign leaders were preparing for war against Russia and that Moscow would press on with its military operation in Ukraine until “the end”, according to Reuters.  Lavrov also said Russia had no thoughts of nuclear war. Offering…

UN General Assembly to vote on demand Russia withdraw from Ukraine

11:16, 02.03.2022 - The United Nations General Assembly is set to reprimand Russia on Wednesday over its invasion of Ukraine and demand that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces, a move that aims to diplomatically isolate Russia at the world body, according to Reuters.  By Tuesday evening nearly half the…

NATO puts warplanes on alert, to increase troop presence on eastern flank

14:20, 24.02.2022 - NATO said on Thursday it would take new deterrence and defence steps after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, which would include putting over 100 warplanes on high alert and further increase the presence of troops on its eastern flank, according to Reuters.  NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg…

Central European countries prepare to receive Ukrainian refugees

13:06, 24.02.2022 - Central European countries braced on Thursday to receive people fleeing Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, with Poland setting up reception points on its border and Hungary planning to send troops to create a corridor for refugees, according to Reuters.  The countries on the European Union’s eastern flank…

Macron to speak to Putin, seek clarity over Ukraine, France says

11:50, 28.01.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron will try to assess whether Russian President Vladimir Putin wants “consultations or confrontation” over Ukraine when they speak by phone on Friday, France‘s foreign minister said, according to Reuters. Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine and sought security guarantees…

Russia says it’s not optimistic on U.S. talks, won’t let them drag on

14:25, 11.01.2022 - Russia said on Tuesday it was not optimistic after the first round of talks with the United States on the Ukraine crisis and would not allow its demands for security guarantees from the West to become mired in tortuous negotiations, according to Reuters.   Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was…

‘Serious’ talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy

10:46, 31.12.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday exchanged warnings over Ukraine but conveyed some optimism that diplomatic talks in January could ease spiralling tensions, according to Reuters. In a 50-minute call, their second conversation this month, Biden said he needed…


