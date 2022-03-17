Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The war in Ukraine is likely to be over by early May when Russia runs out of resources to attack its neighbour, Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff said late on Monday, according to Reuters. Talks between Kyiv and Moscow – in which Arestovich is not personally…

- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday he believed some foreign leaders were preparing for war against Russia and that Moscow would press on with its military operation in Ukraine until “the end”, according to Reuters. Lavrov also said Russia had no thoughts of nuclear war. Offering…

- The United Nations General Assembly is set to reprimand Russia on Wednesday over its invasion of Ukraine and demand that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces, a move that aims to diplomatically isolate Russia at the world body, according to Reuters. By Tuesday evening nearly half the…

- NATO said on Thursday it would take new deterrence and defence steps after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, which would include putting over 100 warplanes on high alert and further increase the presence of troops on its eastern flank, according to Reuters. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg…

- Central European countries braced on Thursday to receive people fleeing Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, with Poland setting up reception points on its border and Hungary planning to send troops to create a corridor for refugees, according to Reuters. The countries on the European Union’s eastern flank…

- French President Emmanuel Macron will try to assess whether Russian President Vladimir Putin wants “consultations or confrontation” over Ukraine when they speak by phone on Friday, France‘s foreign minister said, according to Reuters. Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine and sought security guarantees…

- Russia said on Tuesday it was not optimistic after the first round of talks with the United States on the Ukraine crisis and would not allow its demands for security guarantees from the West to become mired in tortuous negotiations, according to Reuters. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was…

- U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday exchanged warnings over Ukraine but conveyed some optimism that diplomatic talks in January could ease spiralling tensions, according to Reuters. In a 50-minute call, their second conversation this month, Biden said he needed…