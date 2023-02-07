Russia: NATO involvement in Ukraine threatens ‘unpredictable’ escalation

Stiri Recomandate

Ce este Limesul Dacic, cel mai lung sector de frontieră terestră romană din Europa. Dosarul a fost înaintat la UNESCO

Ce este Limesul Dacic, cel mai lung sector de frontieră terestră romană din Europa. Dosarul a fost înaintat la UNESCO

Muzeul Naţional de Istorie a României a anunţat că dosarul Limes Dacicus, rezultat al activităţii desfăşurate în cadrul Programului Naţional LIMES, finanţat de… [citeste mai departe]

Industria turistică lansează ”Apelul de la Covasna”

Industria turistică lansează ”Apelul de la Covasna”

► Noul președinte APT, pentru următoarele 6 luni, este Dumitru Luca, președintele Asociației Naționale a Agențiilor de Turism (ANAT) ► APT dorește o implicare susținută atât a industriei turismului, cât și a ministerului de resort și a autorităților conexe ► Industria de turism: autoritățile… [citeste mai departe]

Profesoarele blocate în Turcia fac primele mărturii din infern, după ce au fost repatriate

Profesoarele blocate în Turcia fac primele mărturii din infern, după ce au fost repatriate

Cutremur în Turcia - Cele trei cadre didactice repatriate au ajuns acasă, la Satu Mare: Hotelul nostru a rămas ca prin minune în picioare. Când a început totul nu credeam că ne vom mai întoarce de acolo Fii la curent… [citeste mai departe]

Primele imagini cu tabăra de salvatori români în Turcia. Deja au început căutările

Primele imagini cu tabăra de salvatori români în Turcia. Deja au început căutările

Echipa de salvare trimisă de România în Turcia s-a campat azi dimineață în Adana. Cei 60 de voluntari români plecați Turcia pentru a ajuta autoritățile locale în misiune de salvare și căutare a victimelor cutremurelor s-au campat… [citeste mai departe]

275 de ecoinsule digitalizate în municipiul Brașov, cu fonduri din PNRR

275 de ecoinsule digitalizate în municipiul Brașov, cu fonduri din PNRR

Brașovul parcurge o nouă etapă în gestionarea deșeurilor de la populație: cea de extindere a sistemului de colectare selectivă la toate platformele de depozitare a deșeurilor din municipiu, prin insule ecologice cu containere separate pentru fiecare tip:… [citeste mai departe]

Instanța s-a pronunțat în procesul în care Claudiu Buciu a recurs la o cale extraordinară de atac pentru a putea reveni în funcția de primar al Lugojului

Instanța s-a pronunțat în procesul în care Claudiu Buciu a recurs la o cale extraordinară de atac pentru a putea reveni în funcția de primar al Lugojului

Judecătorii Tribunalului Timiș s-au pronunțat în procesul în care Claudiu Buciu… [citeste mai departe]

Cutemur după cutremur și în țara noastră

Cutemur după cutremur și în țara noastră

Cutemur după cutremur și în România. Cu sau fără legătură cu mișcarea seismică din Turcia, estul României a întregistrat în ultimele două zile o serie de seisme. Nu mai puțin de șase cutremure s-au înregistrat în doar 30 de ore în zona seismică Vrancea, arată datele INFP. Primul a avut loc în noaptea de duminică… [citeste mai departe]

Marian Nazat: Stop înrolării!

Marian Nazat: Stop înrolării!

    „Trebuie să vă faceți semnătură electronică dacă vreți să scoateți autoturismul de pe rol!”  mă atenționează specialistul. Ptiu, drace, ce mai nascraconie, izbucnesc cu năduf ! Îi zic secretarei,  căreia îi cer ajutorul. Dar și telefonul mobil, al meu fiind dintr-ăla scăpătat, cu taste. Mi-l deschide  și pe ecran se destrăbălează un… [citeste mai departe]

Mamă cu trei copilași, salvați din flăcări în Timiș

Mamă cu trei copilași, salvați din flăcări în Timiș

  În noaptea de 6/7.02.2023, în jurul orei 01:30, polițiștii Secției 9 Poliție Rurală Jebel, aflați în exercitarea atribuțiilor de serviciu în localitatea Liebling, din județul Timiș, au observat că la o casă din localitate a izbucnit un incendiu. Polițiștii au solicitat de urgență intervenția… [citeste mai departe]

Vești bune pentru bunici. Dacă stau cu nepoții ar putea primi bani de la stat

Vești bune pentru bunici. Dacă stau cu nepoții ar putea primi bani de la stat

Bunicii care stau cu nepoții ar putea primi bani din partea statului, chiar dacă acum sunt babysitteri gratuit. Suma de bani lunară este de 1500 de lei. Proiectul de lege care le-ar permite bunicilor să fie babysitteri cu acte în regulă s-a… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Russia: NATO involvement in Ukraine threatens ‘unpredictable’ escalation

Publicat:
Russia: NATO involvement in Ukraine threatens ‘unpredictable’ escalation

Russia‘s defence minister said on Tuesday that Western arms supplies to Ukraine were effectively dragging NATO into the conflict, warning this could lead to an “unpredictableescalation, according to Reuters. “The U.S. and its allies are trying to prolong the conflict as much as possible,” said in a conference call with […] The post Russia: NATO involvement in Ukraine threatensunpredictableescalation appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Senior Ukrainian officials resign amid corruption crackdown

13:10, 24.01.2023 - The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office quit Tuesday after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to launch a staff shake-up amid high-level corruption allegations during the war with Russia, according to France 24. Kyrylo Tymoshenko asked to be relieved of his duties, according to…

Russia to make ‘major changes’ to armed forces from 2023 to 2026

13:35, 17.01.2023 - Russia said on Tuesday that it would make “major changes” to its armed forces from 2023 to 2026, promising to shake up its military structure after months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to Reuters. In addition to administrative reforms, the Defence Ministry said it would strengthen…

Russia says Belarus may enter Ukraine conflict if ‘invaded’

09:50, 13.01.2023 - A Russian foreign ministry official said on Friday that Belarus may enter the conflict in Ukraine if Kyiv decides to “invade” either country, according to Reuters. Russia used Belarus as a springboard to invade Ukraine in February 2022, and since October has deployed troops in Belarus for joint military…

Putin ally Patrushev says Russia is now fighting NATO in Ukraine

13:00, 10.01.2023 - One of President Vladimir Putin‘s closest allies said on Tuesday that Moscow was now fighting the U.S.-led NATO military alliance in Ukraine and that the West was trying to wipe Russia from the political map of the world, according to Reuters. Putin casts the war in Ukraine as an existential battle…

EU and Iran to continue working on nuclear deal, Borrell says

13:20, 20.12.2022 - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday condemned Iran’s support for Russia in its war in Ukraine and the ongoing repression of opposition in the country, but said the EU would continue to work with Iran on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, according to Reuters. “Necessary meeting with…

Ukraine, Baltics rebuke Macron for suggesting ‘security guarantees’ for Russia

11:06, 05.12.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron‘s suggestion that the West should consider Russia‘s need for security guarantees if Moscow agrees on talks to end the war in Ukraine unleashed a storm of criticism in Kyiv and its Baltic allies over the weekend, according to Reuters.  In an interview with French TV station…

Western powers meet to pledge urgent support for Republic of Moldova as winter nears

10:20, 21.11.2022 - Some 45 countries and institutions meet in Paris on Monday to pledge millions of euros of aid for the Republic of Moldova, as fears mount that it could be further destabilized by the conflict in Ukraine, according to Reuters. Republic of Moldova which lies between Ukraine and Romania has felt the effects…

Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G20 summit in Bali

15:25, 14.11.2022 - Discord over Russia’s war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday. With recession looming as central banks fight decades-high inflation…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 07 februarie 2023
Bucuresti -5°C | 2°C
Iasi -7°C | -1°C
Cluj-Napoca -11°C | -2°C
Timisoara -6°C | 1°C
Constanta -5°C | -0°C
Brasov -11°C | -3°C
Baia Mare -8°C | -0°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 07 februarie 2023
USD 4.5747
EUR 4.9022
CHF 4.9405
GBP 5.4884
CAD 3.4092
XAU 275.36
JPY 3.4671
CNY 0.6742
AED 1.2455
AUD 3.1696
MDL 0.2427
BGN 2.5065

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec