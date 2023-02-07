Russia: NATO involvement in Ukraine threatens ‘unpredictable’ escalation Russia‘s defence minister said on Tuesday that Western arms supplies to Ukraine were effectively dragging NATO into the conflict, warning this could lead to an “unpredictable” escalation, according to Reuters. “The U.S. and its allies are trying to prolong the conflict as much as possible,” Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a conference call with […] The post Russia: NATO involvement in Ukraine threatens ‘unpredictable’ escalation appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

