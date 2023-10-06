Russia lifts ban on most diesel exports

Stiri Recomandate

Trucul genial prin care peștele nu se va mai lipi de tigaie. Va fi aromat și crocant

Trucul genial prin care peștele nu se va mai lipi de tigaie. Va fi aromat și crocant

Dacă îți place să mănânci pește, însă nu știi cum să îl gătești acasă, ai ajuns la locul potrivit. Playtech Știri îți explică ce truc să pui în aplicare pentru a nu se mai lipi de tigaie. Dacă vei proceda astfel, va ieși aromat… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Botoroaga, cercetat pentru că a bătut un consătean, a fost reținut de polițiști

Un bărbat din Botoroaga, cercetat pentru că a bătut un consătean, a fost reținut de polițiști

Eveniment Un bărbat din Botoroaga, cercetat pentru că a bătut un consătean, a fost reținut de polițiști octombrie 6, 2023 12:08 Polițiștii din cadrul Secției 9 Poliție Rurală Videle au dispus reținerea… [citeste mai departe]

AMD va lansa o serie nouă de APU-uri pentru socket-ul AM5

AMD va lansa o serie nouă de APU-uri pentru socket-ul AM5

Procesoarele cu placă video integrată de la AMD se bucură de succes de ani buni, iar în acest punct este deja tradiție ca fiecare socket să aibă cel puțin câteva opțiuni din care să alegi. Evident, nu m-a surprins deloc vestea că producătorul american va lansa o serie de APU-uri pe socket-ul… [citeste mai departe]

Zelenski vine în România. Data exactă nu a fost anunțată din motive de securitate

Zelenski vine în România. Data exactă nu a fost anunțată din motive de securitate

Zelenski vine în România. Data exactă nu a fost anunțată din motive de securitate Președintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski ar urma să vină în România, în vizită, săptămâna viitoare. Aceasta ar fi prima vizită a președintelui ucrainean… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Galati: Cercetati pentru nerespectarea regimului armelor si al munitiilor

IPJ Galati: Cercetati pentru nerespectarea regimului armelor si al munitiilor

La data de 5 octombrie 2023, politistii din cadrul Serviciului Arme, Explozivi si Substante Periculoase Galati, cu sprijinul politistilor din cadrul Sectiei 3 Politie Rurala Liesti si Serviciului Criminalistic, au pus in executare doua mandate de… [citeste mai departe]

Natalia Intotero, campanii pentru combaterea consumului de alcool, tutun și doguri în rândul tinerilor

Natalia Intotero, campanii pentru combaterea consumului de alcool, tutun și doguri în rândul tinerilor

Deputatul PSD Natalia-Elena Intotero a anunțat că Ministerul Familiei, Tineretului și Egalității de Șanse, la conducerea căruia se află, împreună cu Casele de Cultură ale Studenților (CCS) au… [citeste mai departe]

Ionel Ciupe, prim-vicepreședinte Partidul Republican: România nu trebuie vreodată să mai apeleze la FMI!

Ionel Ciupe, prim-vicepreședinte Partidul Republican: România nu trebuie vreodată să mai apeleze la FMI!

Ionel Ciupe, prim-vicepreședinte Partidul Republican: România nu trebuie vreodată să mai apeleze la FMI!Premierul, ministrul de finanțe, toată lumea din coaliția de guvernare se laudă… [citeste mai departe]

Festivalul Animest începe vineri - Industria internaţională a filmului de animaţie se întâlneşte la Bucureşti

Festivalul Animest începe vineri - Industria internaţională a filmului de animaţie se întâlneşte la Bucureşti

Secţiunea dedicată profesioniştilor în cadrul Festivalului internaţional de film Animest (6-15 octombrie) are parte de o agendă bogată de prezentări, întâlniri şi dezbateri… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal la Cut: Un bărbat, reținut de polițiști după ce s-a îmbătat și și-a scos familia din casă

Scandal la Cut: Un bărbat, reținut de polițiști după ce s-a îmbătat și și-a scos familia din casă

Scandal la Cut: Un bărbat, reținut de polițiști după ce s-a îmbătat și și-a scos familia din casă Scandal la Cut: Un bărbat, reținut de polițiști după ce s-a îmbătat și și-a scos familia… [citeste mai departe]

LeBron James nu va juca în primul meci de presezon al echipei Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James nu va juca în primul meci de presezon al echipei Los Angeles Lakers

Starul Los Angeles Lakers şi NBA LeBron James nu va juca sâmbătă în primul meci de presezon al echipei sale. Conducătorii echipei vor să îl menajeze, mai ales având în vedere faptul că sportivul s-a accidentat la piciorul drept în sezonul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Russia lifts ban on most diesel exports

Publicat:
Russia lifts ban on most diesel exports

Russia’s government said on Friday it had lifted a ban on pipeline diesel exports via ports, removing the bulk of restrictions installed on September 21, according to Reuters. The restrictions for gasoline exports are still in place. Diesel is Russia’s biggest oil product export, at about 35 million tonnes last year, of which almost three-quarters […] The post Russia lifts ban on most diesel exports appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU leaders to debate economic security amid global tensions

11:55, 06.10.2023 - European Union leaders will debate on Friday how their bloc can strengthen its competitiveness, be at the forefront of new green and digital technologies and reduce its reliance on third countries, notably China, according to Reuters. In a letter to leaders before the summit, European Council president…

Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube ports to slow down grain exports says Romanian president

10:35, 07.09.2023 - Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube River ports will slow down the export of grains and other routes need to be enhanced, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said, according to Reuters. Since July, when Moscow abandoned a deal that lifted a de facto Russian blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, it has…

Oil jumps as Saudi Arabia and Russia extend supply cuts to end-2023

17:35, 05.09.2023 - Oil prices jumped about 2% on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced a fresh extension to their voluntary supply cuts, stretching a combined 1.3 million barrel per day (bpd) reduction for another three months through December, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures for November were up $1.44,…

Oil prices climb on expectations of lower OPEC+ exports in August

10:05, 21.08.2023 - Oil prices rose on Monday as global supply is tightening with lower exports from Saudi Arabia and Russia, offsetting nagging concerns about global demand growth amid high-interest rates, according to Reuters. Brent crude climbed 75 cents to $85.55 a barrel by 0301 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate…

Romanian Black Sea port shipped 8.1 mln tons of Ukrainian grain in Jan-July

13:35, 16.08.2023 - Ukraine shipped 8.1 million tons of grains through the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta in the first seven months of the year, the port authority told Reuters, with the pace slowing down sharply as Russia attacked infrastructure at its inland ports. The Danube river is Ukraine’s last waterborne…

Poland hopes to fix leak in Russia’s Druzhba oil pipeline by Tuesday

11:00, 07.08.2023 - Polish pipeline operator PERN said it had halted pumping through a section of the Druzhba pipeline, which connects Russia to Europe, after detecting a leak in central Poland on Saturday, but it expects flows to resume on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  PERN said there was no indication a third party…

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges EU to ensure end to “unacceptable” farm goods restrictions

11:21, 25.07.2023 - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the European Union on Monday to ensure that an “unacceptable and clearly non-European” ban on Ukrainian grain imports to five countries is lifted by a September 15 deadline, according to Reuters. The five central European countries want the EU ban extended at…

Erdogan says Putin talks could lead to restoring Black Sea grain deal

13:45, 21.07.2023 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his planned talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin could lead to restoration of the Black Sea grain initiative, and called on Western countries to consider Russia’s demands, Turkish broadcasters reported on Friday, according to Reuters. “The termination of…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 06 octombrie 2023
USD 4.7028
EUR 4.9631
CHF 5.153
GBP 5.739
CAD 3.4291
XAU 275.282
JPY 3.1557
CNY 0.6441
AED 1.2804
AUD 2.9912
MDL 0.2587
BGN 2.5376

Urmareste stirile pe: