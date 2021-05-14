Romania’s President announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictionsPublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday, that Romania will start from May 15 to implement substantial relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions and the obligation to wear a protective mask outdoors will be eliminated, with a few exceptions according to Romania- Insider. “Starting May 15, people will no longer be obliged to wear masks in outdoor […] The post Romania’s President announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Von der Leyen: EU ready to discuss COVID vaccine patent waiver
13:30, 06.05.2021 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Reuters. The head of the EU executive explained that the bloc’s vaccination…
EU Commission approves Romania’s E500m support scheme for Covid-19
11:06, 16.04.2021 - The European Commission (EC) said on Thursday that it has approved Romania’s 500 million euro scheme to support companies operating in the field of tourism, accommodation and food services affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, according to seenews.com The EC approved the measure under the state aid temporary…
167 de copii cu COVID internati, dintre care 16 la terapie intensiva
15:26, 04.04.2021 - Ministrul Sanatatii, Vlad Voiculescu, a anuntat duminica, ca sunt 167 de copii cu COVID-19 internati, dintre care 16 la terapie intensiva. Doi dintre cei aflati la ATI sunt intubati. Voiculescu a precizat ca Romania inregistreaza duminica doua „recorduri” nedorite si anume numarul pacientilor cu COVID-19…
Additional restrictions in Cluj as COVID-19 cases rise
11:40, 02.04.2021 - The Cluj County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) decided on Thursday to impose additional restrictions in Cluj after the COVID-19 incidence rate in the city surpassed 7.5 cases per thousand inhabitants. The new rules come into force on Friday, according to Romania-Insider. As of Friday, the…
Nelu Ploieșteanu a murit. Artistul fusese infectat cu Covid-19
07:40, 02.04.2021 - Nelu Ploiesteanu, unul dintre cei mai cunoscuți interpreți de muzica lautareasca din Romania, a murit. El se afla in stare grava la spital, dupa ce s-a infectat cu Covid-19. Anunțul a fost facut, vineri dimineața, de prietenii acestuia pe rețelele de socializare. ”Speram sa nu primesc niciodata vestea…
PM Citu: EU Commission supports lifting of the CVM at the end of 2021
15:05, 19.03.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Cițu on Thursday discussed in detail with the Vice President of the European Commission, Vera Jourova, about the Mechanism regarding the rule of law and the Report on Romania, stating that the EU Commission supports the lifting of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM)…
Iohannis-Stoltenberg phone call: Preparation for 2021 NATO summit
18:46, 11.03.2021 - Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke over the phone on Thursday, in preparation for this year’s NATO summit and in the context of the NATO 2030 forward-looking reflection process, according to actmedia.eu. According to a statement from the Presidential…
Romania va primi cel de-al patrulea vaccin anti-covid. Este produs de Johnson&Johnson și consta intr-o singura doza
14:01, 23.02.2021 - Vaccinul produs de compania Johnson & Johnson urmeaza sa fie autorizat de Agentia Europeana a Medicamentului in luna martie. Incepand din luna aprilie, Romania deja ar putea primi o prima tranșa cu acest vaccin, dupa cum a declarat la DigiFM coordonatorul campaniei de vaccinare in Romania, medicul militar…