Romania’s President announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Reuters. The head of the EU executive explained that the bloc’s vaccination…

- The European Commission (EC) said on Thursday that it has approved Romania’s 500 million euro scheme to support companies operating in the field of tourism, accommodation and food services affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, according to seenews.com The EC approved the measure under the state aid temporary…

- Ministrul Sanatatii, Vlad Voiculescu, a anuntat duminica, ca sunt 167 de copii cu COVID-19 internati, dintre care 16 la terapie intensiva. Doi dintre cei aflati la ATI sunt intubati. Voiculescu a precizat ca Romania inregistreaza duminica doua „recorduri” nedorite si anume numarul pacientilor cu COVID-19…

- The Cluj County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) decided on Thursday to impose additional restrictions in Cluj after the COVID-19 incidence rate in the city surpassed 7.5 cases per thousand inhabitants. The new rules come into force on Friday, according to Romania-Insider. As of Friday, the…

- Nelu Ploiesteanu, unul dintre cei mai cunoscuți interpreți de muzica lautareasca din Romania, a murit. El se afla in stare grava la spital, dupa ce s-a infectat cu Covid-19. Anunțul a fost facut, vineri dimineața, de prietenii acestuia pe rețelele de socializare. ”Speram sa nu primesc niciodata vestea…

- Prime Minister Florin Cițu on Thursday discussed in detail with the Vice President of the European Commission, Vera Jourova, about the Mechanism regarding the rule of law and the Report on Romania, stating that the EU Commission supports the lifting of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM)…

- Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke over the phone on Thursday, in preparation for this year’s NATO summit and in the context of the NATO 2030 forward-looking reflection process, according to actmedia.eu. According to a statement from the Presidential…

- Vaccinul produs de compania Johnson & Johnson urmeaza sa fie autorizat de Agentia Europeana a Medicamentului in luna martie. Incepand din luna aprilie, Romania deja ar putea primi o prima tranșa cu acest vaccin, dupa cum a declarat la DigiFM coordonatorul campaniei de vaccinare in Romania, medicul militar…