Romania’s President announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions

Stiri Recomandate

Producatorii agricoli din Prahova au nevoie de ajutor de la Guvern. Senatorul PSD Laura Moagher a mers pe teren sa afle cu ce probleme se confrunta acestia

Producatorii agricoli din Prahova au nevoie de ajutor de la Guvern. Senatorul PSD Laura Moagher a mers pe teren sa afle cu ce probleme se confrunta acestia

Am vizitat astăzi mai mulți producători agricoli din sudul județului Prahova, pentru a discuta… [citeste mai departe]

Gheorghita: EMA authorization for COVID-19 vaccination of children under 16 may be granted next month

Gheorghita: EMA authorization for COVID-19 vaccination of children under 16 may be granted next month

The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19, Col. Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Friday, in Targu-Mures, that it is possible for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to grant… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă numire controversată: Traseist politic, director general al Oficiului de Stat pentru Invenţii şi Mărci

O nouă numire controversată: Traseist politic, director general al Oficiului de Stat pentru Invenţii şi Mărci

Premierul Florin Cîţu a numit un traseist politic in funcţie cheie. Noul director al OSIM, Marian Cătălin Burcescu s-a întors în PNL după ce părăsise liberalii pentru ALDE,… [citeste mai departe]

Cîțu anunță ședință de guvern pentru eliminarea unor restricții

Cîțu anunță ședință de guvern pentru eliminarea unor restricții

Vineri va avea loc ședința Executivului, în care urmează să fie aprobate măsurile de relaxare a restricțiilor, care vor intra în vigoare începând de sâmbătă, spune premierul Florin Cîțu. „Astăzi... [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîţu: Avem toate condiţiile pentru o explozie a creşterii economice. Putem să facem autostrăzi, spitale, lucruri care nu s-au făcut în ultimii 30 de ani

Florin Cîţu: Avem toate condiţiile pentru o explozie a creşterii economice. Putem să facem autostrăzi, spitale, lucruri care nu s-au făcut în ultimii 30 de ani

Premierul Florin Cîţu spune că România are toate condiţiile pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîțu, despre RAPORTUL pe decesele de Covid: E nevoie de mai multe analize puse cap la cap

Florin Cîțu, despre RAPORTUL pe decesele de Covid: E nevoie de mai multe analize puse cap la cap

"Doamna ministru (al Sănătății - n.r.) am cerut să prezinte public (datele privind decesele declarate având drept cauză COVID-19 -n.r.). Înțeleg că e nevoie de mai multe analize să se pună cap la cap. Dar… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Arad încearcă o metodă inedită pentru a scăpa de ciorile din oraș

Primăria Arad încearcă o metodă inedită pentru a scăpa de ciorile din oraș

Ciorile reprezintă o problemă serioasă pentru oraşe, unde deranjează prin mizeria pe care o fac, dar mai ales prin zgomotele care perturbă liniştea locuitorilor. În fiecare an, primăriile din toată țara primesc plângeri de la oamenii deranjați… [citeste mai departe]

Noua revoluție alimentară este dezvoltată la Iași. Ce lucru bizar vom putea mânca de acum încolo

Noua revoluție alimentară este dezvoltată la Iași. Ce lucru bizar vom putea mânca de acum încolo

O nouă revoluție alimentară are loc în țara noastră, la Iași. Mai exact, la Universitatea de Agronomie sunt făcute studii privind posibilitatea introducerii frunzelor de quinoa în consumul alimentar.… [citeste mai departe]

Siria devine narco-stat. Cocaina săracilor și cartelul clanului Assad

Siria devine narco-stat. Cocaina săracilor și cartelul clanului Assad

Captagonul a devenit o mană cerească pentru regimul președintelui sirian Bashar al-Hassad și pentru clica sa care chinuie poporul sirian. Regimul a găsit în fenetilină un business lucrativ. „Știam ce mi se cerea să fac. Au vrut ingredientul principal pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Hackerii care au atacat cea mai mare conductă de petrol din SUA ar fi primit o recompensă de 5 milioane de dolari

Hackerii care au atacat cea mai mare conductă de petrol din SUA ar fi primit o recompensă de 5 milioane de dolari

Colonial Pipeline, operatorul celei mai mari conducte de petrol din SUA, ar fi plătit hackerilor din gruparea DarkSide o recompensă de 5 milioane de dolari după atacul cibernetic… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romania’s President announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions

Publicat:
Romania’s President announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions

announced on Thursday, that Romania will start from May 15 to implement substantial relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions and the obligation to wear a protective mask outdoors will be eliminated, with a few exceptions according to Romania- Insider.  “ 15, people will no longer be obliged to wear masks in outdoor […] The post Romania’s President announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Von der Leyen: EU ready to discuss COVID vaccine patent waiver

13:30, 06.05.2021 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Reuters.  The head of the EU executive explained that the bloc’s vaccination…

EU Commission approves Romania’s E500m support scheme for Covid-19

11:06, 16.04.2021 - The European Commission (EC) said on Thursday that it has approved Romania’s 500 million euro scheme to support companies operating in the field of tourism, accommodation and food services affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, according to seenews.com The EC approved the measure under the state aid temporary…

167 de copii cu COVID internati, dintre care 16 la terapie intensiva 

15:26, 04.04.2021 - Ministrul Sanatatii, Vlad Voiculescu, a anuntat duminica, ca sunt 167 de copii cu COVID-19 internati, dintre care 16 la terapie intensiva. Doi dintre cei aflati la ATI sunt intubati. Voiculescu a precizat ca Romania inregistreaza duminica doua „recorduri” nedorite si anume numarul pacientilor cu COVID-19…

Additional restrictions in Cluj as COVID-19 cases rise

11:40, 02.04.2021 - The Cluj County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) decided on Thursday to impose additional restrictions in Cluj after the COVID-19 incidence rate in the city surpassed 7.5 cases per thousand inhabitants. The new rules come into force on Friday, according to Romania-Insider.  As of Friday, the…

Nelu Ploieșteanu a murit. Artistul fusese infectat cu Covid-19

07:40, 02.04.2021 - Nelu Ploiesteanu, unul dintre cei mai cunoscuți interpreți de muzica lautareasca din Romania, a murit.  El se afla in stare grava la spital, dupa ce s-a infectat cu Covid-19. Anunțul a fost facut, vineri dimineața, de prietenii acestuia pe rețelele de socializare. ”Speram sa nu primesc niciodata vestea…

PM Citu: EU Commission supports lifting of the CVM at the end of 2021

15:05, 19.03.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Cițu on Thursday discussed in detail with the Vice President of the European Commission, Vera Jourova, about the Mechanism regarding the rule of law and the Report on Romania, stating that the EU Commission supports the lifting of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM)…

Iohannis-Stoltenberg phone call: Preparation for 2021 NATO summit

18:46, 11.03.2021 - Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke over the phone on Thursday, in preparation for this year’s NATO summit and in the context of the NATO 2030 forward-looking reflection process, according to actmedia.eu. According to a statement from the Presidential…

Romania va primi cel de-al patrulea vaccin anti-covid. Este produs de Johnson&Johnson și consta intr-o singura doza

14:01, 23.02.2021 - Vaccinul produs de compania Johnson & Johnson urmeaza sa fie autorizat de Agentia Europeana a Medicamentului in luna martie. Incepand din luna aprilie, Romania deja ar putea primi o prima tranșa cu acest vaccin, dupa cum a declarat la DigiFM coordonatorul campaniei de vaccinare in Romania, medicul militar…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 14 mai 2021
Bucuresti 10°C | 24°C
Iasi 9°C | 22°C
Cluj-Napoca 7°C | 18°C
Timisoara 9°C | 19°C
Constanta 12°C | 22°C
Brasov 5°C | 15°C
Baia Mare 10°C | 16°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 13.05.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 302.415,60 11.897.695,76
II (5/6) 4 25.201,30 -
III (4/6) 287 351,23 -
IV (3/6) 6.186 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 12.284.886,16

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 mai 2021
USD 4.0823
EUR 4.9265
CHF 4.4948
GBP 5.7278
CAD 3.3657
XAU 237.938
JPY 3.7249
CNY 0.6324
AED 1.1114
AUD 3.1468
MDL 0.2288
BGN 2.5189

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec