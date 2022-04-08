Romania’s GDP grows 5.9% in 2021, consumption up 6.1%

Stiri Recomandate

35 de morţi şi 100 de răniţi în gara din Kramatorsk, în Donbas, într-un atac rusesc cu două rachete asupra civililor (Foto +18)

35 de morţi şi 100 de răniţi în gara din Kramatorsk, în Donbas, într-un atac rusesc cu două rachete asupra civililor (Foto +18)

Cel puţin 35 de persoane au fost ucise, iar alte 100 au fost rănite vineri la Kramatorsk, în estul Ucrainei, în gara oraşului, vizată… [citeste mai departe]

Elena Udrea, reținută încă 72 ore de procurorii bulgari. Va fi prezentată luni instanței

Elena Udrea, reținută încă 72 ore de procurorii bulgari. Va fi prezentată luni instanței

Mandatul de reținere emis de procurorii bulgari pe numele Elenei Udrea a fost prelungit cu încă 72 de ore, susțin surse judiciare citate de Antena 3. Potrivit acelorași surse, Udrea va fi prezentată luni în fața… [citeste mai departe]

„Vrabia mălai visează”. Kadîrov a anunțat de 26 de ori într-o lună că „până seara” Mariupolul va fi cucerit de soldații ceceni

„Vrabia mălai visează”. Kadîrov a anunțat de 26 de ori într-o lună că „până seara” Mariupolul va fi cucerit de soldații ceceni

Începând cu 4 martie, liderul cecen a anunțat de 26 de ori pe canalul său de Telegram că orașul ucrainean Mariupol,… [citeste mai departe]

FAO: Războiul din Ucraina a împins preţurile mondiale la alimente la un nou maxim istoric

FAO: Războiul din Ucraina a împins preţurile mondiale la alimente la un nou maxim istoric

Indicele global al preţurilor la produsele alimentare a urcat la un nou maxim istoric în luna martie, pe măsură ce războiul din Ucraina a provocat turbulenţe pe pieţele pentru produse alimentare de bază precum cereale… [citeste mai departe]

Se întrerupe furnizarea apei potabile pe o stradă din Alba Iulia. Precizări din partea Apa CTTA

Se întrerupe furnizarea apei potabile pe o stradă din Alba Iulia. Precizări din partea Apa CTTA

In vederea efectuării unor lucrări de înlocuire rețea și branșamente de apă pe strada Lalelelor din municipiul Alba Iulia, amplasate pe rețeaua de distribuție din zona Căminului pentru persoane vârstnice,… [citeste mai departe]

Chiriaşii mari de birouri merg către clădiri noi sau aflate în construcţie (analiză)

Chiriaşii mari de birouri merg către clădiri noi sau aflate în construcţie (analiză)

În Bucureşti, zona de vest a atras cei mai mulţi chiriaşi de birouri, cu tranzacţii de închiriere care au cumulat o suprafaţă totală de 17.388 mp, aici livrările fiind şi ele la un nivel record în 2022, potrivit unei analize… [citeste mai departe]

Trezoreria SUA: Sprijinirea rublei epuizează resursele Rusiei pentru a duce un război pe scară largă

Trezoreria SUA: Sprijinirea rublei epuizează resursele Rusiei pentru a duce un război pe scară largă

Mirela Ionela Achim (b1tv.ro) Wally Adeyemo, secretarul adjunct al Trezoreriei SUA, susține că sprijinirea rublei epuizează resursele Rusiei pentru a duce un război pe scară largă. Oficialul a… [citeste mai departe]

Partidul Naţional Liberal îşi alege duminică noul preşedinte. Cine este unicul candidat

Partidul Naţional Liberal îşi alege duminică noul preşedinte. Cine este unicul candidat

Congresul extraordinar al Partidului Naţional Liberal se va întruni, duminică, la Palatul Parlamentului, în vederea alegerii noului preşedinte. Pană în acest moment singurul candidat la această funcţie este premierul… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanț coronavirus: 1.709 cazuri noi de COVID-19 înregistrate în ultimele 24 de ore

Bilanț coronavirus: 1.709 cazuri noi de COVID-19 înregistrate în ultimele 24 de ore

Ministerul Sănătăţii anunţă vineri 1.709 cazuri noi de COVID-19 înregistrate în ultimele 24 de ore, cu 275 mai puţine decât în urmă cu o zi. Au fost raportate 9 decese. „În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 1.709 cazuri noi… [citeste mai departe]

Declarațiile lui Nelu Vlad la peste 45 de ani de la înființarea trupei „Azur”: „Publicul apreciază când te retragi la timp”. Câți ani va mai cânta

Declarațiile lui Nelu Vlad la peste 45 de ani de la înființarea trupei „Azur”: „Publicul apreciază când te retragi la timp”. Câți ani va mai cânta

În vârstă de 70 de ani, Nelu Vlad e fondatorul și solistul celebrei trupe de… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romania’s GDP grows 5.9% in 2021, consumption up 6.1%

Publicat:
Romania’s GDP grows 5.9% in 2021, consumption up 6.1%

Romania‘s economic output increased by 5.9% in 2021, after contracting by 3.7% in the previous year, preliminary data from the country’s statistical board, INS showed on Friday, confirming March provisional estimates, according to . In the fourth quarter alone, Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 2.4% year-on-year, following a 6.9% annual rise in […] The post Romania’s GDP grows 5.9% in 2021, consumption up 6.1% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania’s central bank hikes key rate to 3% on speeding inflation

08:55, 06.04.2022 - Romania‘s central bank announced on Tuesday that it will increase its monetary policy rate to 3% from 2.50% as of April 6, its fifth rate hike since May 2018, according See News.  The central bank BNR, also decided to hike the deposit facility rate to 2% per year from 1.50%, and increase the lending…

INS: Romania’s 2021 GDP rises 5.6%

13:16, 15.02.2022 - Romania‘s economy rose by 5.6% in 2021, after decreasing by 3.7% in the previous year, flash data from the country’s National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed on Tuesday, according to See News.  In the fourth quarter alone, Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) rose 2.2% year-on-year, following…

NATO welcomes more U.S. forces to Romania

14:36, 11.02.2022 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that the presence of American troops in Romania showed the United States‘ commitment to the security of Europe, as more soldiers arrived at an airbase, according to Reuters. NATO Secretary General visited the Mihail Kogalniceanu Military Base (MK)…

Romania’s central bank raises its monetary policy rate to 2.50%

16:55, 09.02.2022 - Romania‘s central bank (BNR) announced on Wednesday that it will increase its monetary policy rate to 2.50% from 2.00% as of February 10, its fourth rate hike since May 2018, according to See News. “The central bank also decided to raise the deposit facility rate at 1.50% per year from 1.00% and increase…

Romania’s OMV Petrom more than doubles net profit in 2021

12:01, 03.02.2022 - Romania’s top oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Thursday its net profit soared to 2.864 bln lei (E579 mln) in 2021, compared to 1.291 bln lei in the previous year, according to See News. “The good performance was mainly facilitated by the favourable market environment, while in 2020 results were…

OECD: Romania must boost productivity, human capital to foster economic growth

14:10, 28.01.2022 - The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Friday that boosting productivity and human capital in Romania will foster economic growth, more jobs and higher income in the country, according to See News. “Accelerating the pace of structural reform, investing EU funds effectively…

Russia wants NATO forces to leave Romania, Bulgaria

12:11, 21.01.2022 - The security guarantees that Russia seeks from the West include provisions requiring NATO forces to leave Romania and Bulgaria, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday, according to Reuters. Moscow has demanded legally binding guarantees from NATO that the bloc will stop its expansion and return…

Romania’s trade gap increases 30% y/y in Jan-Nov

13:20, 10.01.2022 - Romania’s National Institute for Statistics (INS) announced on Monday that the country’s trade deficit rose by E4.92bln year-on-year in the first eleven months of 2021 to an estimated E21.4bln, according to See News. “Exports increased by an annual 17.5% and imports rose 21.5% on the year in January-November,”…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 08 aprilie 2022
Bucuresti 9°C | 24°C
Iasi 9°C | 23°C
Cluj-Napoca 9°C | 17°C
Timisoara 11°C | 18°C
Constanta 10°C | 20°C
Brasov 6°C | 17°C
Baia Mare 10°C | 15°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 07.04.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 232.430,40 1.412.596,40
II (5/6) 5 15.495,36 -
III (4/6) 309 250,73 -
IV (3/6) 5.484 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.732.070,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 08 aprilie 2022
USD 4.5378
EUR 4.9426
CHF 4.8617
GBP 5.9371
CAD 3.6116
XAU 281.228
JPY 3.6681
CNY 0.7131
AED 1.2354
AUD 3.3948
MDL 0.2468
BGN 2.5271

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec