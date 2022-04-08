Romania’s GDP grows 5.9% in 2021, consumption up 6.1%

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania‘s central bank announced on Tuesday that it will increase its monetary policy rate to 3% from 2.50% as of April 6, its fifth rate hike since May 2018, according See News. The central bank BNR, also decided to hike the deposit facility rate to 2% per year from 1.50%, and increase the lending…

- Romania‘s economy rose by 5.6% in 2021, after decreasing by 3.7% in the previous year, flash data from the country’s National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed on Tuesday, according to See News. In the fourth quarter alone, Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) rose 2.2% year-on-year, following…

- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that the presence of American troops in Romania showed the United States‘ commitment to the security of Europe, as more soldiers arrived at an airbase, according to Reuters. NATO Secretary General visited the Mihail Kogalniceanu Military Base (MK)…

- Romania‘s central bank (BNR) announced on Wednesday that it will increase its monetary policy rate to 2.50% from 2.00% as of February 10, its fourth rate hike since May 2018, according to See News. “The central bank also decided to raise the deposit facility rate at 1.50% per year from 1.00% and increase…

- Romania’s top oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Thursday its net profit soared to 2.864 bln lei (E579 mln) in 2021, compared to 1.291 bln lei in the previous year, according to See News. “The good performance was mainly facilitated by the favourable market environment, while in 2020 results were…

- The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Friday that boosting productivity and human capital in Romania will foster economic growth, more jobs and higher income in the country, according to See News. “Accelerating the pace of structural reform, investing EU funds effectively…

- The security guarantees that Russia seeks from the West include provisions requiring NATO forces to leave Romania and Bulgaria, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday, according to Reuters. Moscow has demanded legally binding guarantees from NATO that the bloc will stop its expansion and return…

- Romania’s National Institute for Statistics (INS) announced on Monday that the country’s trade deficit rose by E4.92bln year-on-year in the first eleven months of 2021 to an estimated E21.4bln, according to See News. “Exports increased by an annual 17.5% and imports rose 21.5% on the year in January-November,”…