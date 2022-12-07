Romania’s GDP grows 4.7% y/y in Q3

Stiri Recomandate

Un nou PUZ care vizeaza investitii la un parc eolian din comuna Vulturu, lansat in consultare publica de Consiliul Judetean

Consiliul Judetean Constanta a lansat in consultare publica intentia de elaborare Plan Urbanistic Zonal "Intocmire PUZ in vederea realizarii obiectivului… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 150 de răniți, după ce două trenuri s-au ciocnit într-o gară din Barcelona

Accidentul a avut loc joi dimineață după ce un tren a lovit din spate altul care staționa în gara Montcada i Reixac din provincia Barcelona. În urma accidentului feroviar, al treilea din acest an din Catalonia, 155 de persoane au… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO/VIDEO – Cale liberă pe 1 Decembrie: S-au demontat stâlpișorii ce delimitează benzile de circulație!

Salvatorii bistrițeni cereau în octombrie demontarea stâlpișorilor care delimitează benzile de circulație. Ioan Turc a promis că le va demonta. Zilele trecute au „dispărut” cei de… [citeste mai departe]

IGPR Infotrafic:Judetul Prahova - Restrictii de trafic pe DN1

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca astazi, 7 decembrie, se efectueaza lucrari de toaletare a copacilor din proximitatea DN 1 Ploiesti Brasov, in zona localitatii Posada, judetul Prahova, motiv pentru care traficul rutier se desfasoara… [citeste mai departe]

Muzeul Naţional de Artă al României şi Muzeul Naţional de Istorie a României participă la Târgul de Carte Gaudeamus 2022

Muzeul Naţional de Artă al României participă la Târgul de Carte Gaudeamus cu o selecţie de 18 volume iar Muzeul Naţional de Istorie a României… [citeste mai departe]

Municipalitatea solicita acord de mediu pentru amenajarea parcului de la fostele galerii Soveja

Agentia pentru Protectia Mediului APM Constanta anunta publicul interesat asupra depunerii solicitarii de emitere a acordului de mediu pentru proiectul "Amenajare spatiu public situat la intersectia strazilor Soveja… [citeste mai departe]

Adrian Mihalcea: „Jucăm pentru banii din Cupă!”

Cu Adrian Mihalcea pe bancă, FC Buzău termină anul pe loc de play-off și visează ca din sezonul următor să se bată cu Rapid și FCSB în Liga 1. În Cupa României echipa nu are șanse să meargă mai departe, dar mirajul banilor îi animă pe fotbaliștii buzoieni. Băieții lui Mihalcea au terminat anul… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr din Căianu Mic și-a bătut mama! S-a ales cu dosar penal

Polițiștii Secției 5 Poliție Rurală Petru Rareș au fost solicitați, marți, să intervină la un scandal în familie în localitatea Căianu Mic. La locul evenimentului, polițiștii au identificat un tânăr de 24 de ani, din localitate care și-ar fi agresat fizic mama în… [citeste mai departe]

17 infectări, în ultimele 24 de ore. Precizări din partea DSP Alba

Date statistice COVID-19 din 07.12.2022 – Total persoane confirmate: 59686 – Cazuri noi în ultimele 24 h: 17 – Total persoane vindecate: 58453 –     Total decese: 1311 – Decese in ultimele 24 h: 0 – Total teste COVID 19 (PCR+ teste rapide): 506220 – Total teste… [citeste mai departe]

Accident grav pe căile ferate din Spania. Cel puțin 155 de oameni au fost răniți după ce două trenuri s-au ciocnit

Accident grav pe căile ferate din Spania, după ciocnirea a două trenuri. Cel puțin 155 de oameni au fost răniți în coliziunea a două trenuri de navetişti în gara… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s GDP grows 4.7% y/y in Q3

Publicat:
Romania’s GDP grows 4.7% y/y in Q3

Romania’s economy grew by 4.7% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a 7.6% annual increase over the same period last year, the country’s statistical board said on Wednesday, citing provisional data that confirms earlier flash estimates, according to . Final household consumption volume rose by 1.6% on the year between July […] The post Romania’s GDP grows 4.7% y/y in Q3 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

A doua zi a ministerialei NATO la București. Urmeaza cea mai importanta sesiune pentru Romania

12:25, 30.11.2022 - Ministrul Afacerilor Externe, Bogdan Aurescu, a declarat, miercuri, ca in a doua zi a reuniunii ministrilor Afacerilor Externe din statele membre NATO vor fi doua sesiuni, din care una dedicata Chinei, dar si combaterii terorismului si a altor amenintari hibride. „A doua sesiune este cea mai importanta…

NATO allies test air defence system in Romania with simulated attack

10:06, 24.11.2022 - NATO allies on Wednesday conducted a military exercise to test air and missile defences in Romania, about a week after a stray missile crashed in Poland and cast a spotlight on gaps in the alliance’s shield for the skies, according to Reuters. “A French air defence system deployed to Romania repelled…

EU pushes to add Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to free-travel zone

14:15, 16.11.2022 - The European Commission called on Wednesday for Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to be admitted to the Schengen area to allow travel between these countries and most of Europe without border controls, according to Reuters. The EU executive asked the European Council, the grouping of the European Union’s…

OMV Petrom needs 9-12 months for final decision on Black Sea gas project says CEO

16:26, 22.09.2022 - Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria’s OMV needs 9 to 12 months to make a final investment decision on a long-awaited offshore Black Sea project, but it is moving at full speed, Chief Executive Christina Verchere said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Romanian Energy…

Romania are CEL MAI MIC consum de energie din UE. Directivele de la Bruxelles, greu de aplicat

12:30, 19.09.2022 - Romania este cel mai mic consumator de energie din intreaga Europa, cu un consum de doar 2,7 MWh pe cap de locuitor, la nivelul anului 2020, arata datele UE citate de Ziarul Financiar. Așadar, propunerea Comisiei Europene de a scadea si mai mult consumul, devine aproape imposibil de aplicat la noi in…

Romania’s consumer price inflation climbs to 15.32% in August

11:55, 12.09.2022 - Romania‘s consumer prices rose by 15.32% on the year in August, compared to an increase of 14.96% year-on-year in July, the national statistical office (INS), said on Monday, according to See News.  Food prices rose by an annual 18.22%, while non-food prices saw a 15.98% increase, INS said in a statement.…


