Romania’s gas storage facilities more than 80% full for winter

Stiri Recomandate

După ce Iohannis a vorbit de toleranță zero în privința plagiatului, Sorin Cîmpeanu a încercat să-și justifice demisia

După ce Iohannis a vorbit de toleranță zero în privința plagiatului, Sorin Cîmpeanu a încercat să-și justifice demisia

Sorin Cîmpeanu și-a motivat, luni, demisia din funcția de ministru al Educației, el susținând că era necesar să facă asta "pentru a nu periclita reforma… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă în Otopeni! Fost campion la scrimă, găsit mort în locuința sa. Descoperirea halucinantă a polițiștilor

Alertă în Otopeni! Fost campion la scrimă, găsit mort în locuința sa. Descoperirea halucinantă a polițiștilor

Momente terifiante în Otopeni, acolo unde un bărbat de 41 de ani a fost găsit mort, prezentând o plagă la nivelul capului. Descoperirea a fost făcută de o femeie, care… [citeste mai departe]

„Şantierului minier Leşul Ursului”

„Şantierului minier Leşul Ursului”

„Idrofobie în Bucovina" „Nici una din ţările monarhiei austro-ungare nu suferă în anul curent aşa de mult de necasurile idrofobiăi (turbării) ca Bucovina, în care grasează, aşa dicând, epidemic această boală de animale împreunată cu un pericol iminent pentru sănătatea şi ... [citeste mai departe]

Pericolul administrării preventive de pastile cu iod

Pericolul administrării preventive de pastile cu iod

Tratamentul după „ureche” a făcut întotdeauna mai mult rău decât bine. Nici în faţa unei ameninţări nucleare nu este recomandat să se procedeze impulsiv în ceea ce priveşte administrarea de medicamente. Pastilele cu iodură de potasiu (KI) conţin o cantitate de iod de aproximativ o mie de ori mai… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Andrieș în turneu culinar, la Sebeș

Alexandru Andrieș în turneu culinar, la Sebeș

„TURNEU CULINAR” este o experiență unică a unui mix gastronomico-muzical marca Alexandru Andrieș. Gastronomia presupune în acest caz ingredientele secrete a unei rețete proprii, evident dovedită în 40 de ani de „bucătăreală”. „Turneu culinar” un răsfăț cu arome fine… de cinci stele, alături de: Alexandru… [citeste mai departe]

La Sebeş s-a desfășurat cea de-a XIV-a ediție a sesiunii de comunicări științifice „Multiculturalitate și patrimoniu istoric în Transilvania”

La Sebeş s-a desfășurat cea de-a XIV-a ediție a sesiunii de comunicări științifice „Multiculturalitate și patrimoniu istoric în Transilvania”

Vineri, 30 septembrie 2022, la Sebeş s-a desfășurat cea de-a XIV-a ediție a sesiunii de comunicări… [citeste mai departe]

Number of tourists choosing local day trips rises 60 pct in past two years (touroperator)

Number of tourists choosing local day trips rises 60 pct in past two years (touroperator)

The number of tourists who chose local day trips has increased by over 60 percent in the past two years, shows information published by the representatives of an agency in the industry. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.… [citeste mai departe]

Copii bătuți, sechestrați și obigați să muncească la câmp, au ajuns la spital cu coastele rupte

Copii bătuți, sechestrați și obigați să muncească la câmp, au ajuns la spital cu coastele rupte

Au fost scăpați din mâinile agresorilor și duși la spital de polițiști, care au intervenit după ce au fost anunțați chiar de fratele unui dintre agresori. Ulterior, judecătorul de drepturi şi libertăţi… [citeste mai departe]

Valoarea totală împrumutată de Ministerul de Finanţe în octombrie, mai mică decât cea estimată

Valoarea totală împrumutată de Ministerul de Finanţe în octombrie, mai mică decât cea estimată

Ministerul de Finanțe intenționează să împrumute de la bănci 3, miliarde de lei în această lună, la care se poate adăuga încă o jumătate de miliard prin sesiuni suplimentare de oferte necompetitive… [citeste mai departe]

Romania’s gas storage facilities more than 80% full for winter

Romania’s gas storage facilities more than 80% full for winter

Romanian natural gas storage facilities have been filled above a targeted 80% capacity and could reach 90% by Nov. 1, deputy Energy Minister Dan Dragan said on Monday, according to Reuters. Unlike other countries in the region, Romania relies less on Russian gas. It produces… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania’s gas storage facilities more than 80% full for winter

Publicat:
Romania’s gas storage facilities more than 80% full for winter

Romanian natural gas storage facilities have been filled above a targeted 80% capacity and could reach 90% by Nov. 1, deputy said on Monday, according to Reuters. Unlike other countries in the region, Romania relies less on Russian gas. It produces about 90% of its required gas locally through state producer […] The post Romania’s gas storage facilities more than 80% full for winter appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Republic of Moldova considers sanctions for citizens who fight for Russia in Ukraine

14:50, 26.09.2022 - The Republic of Moldova may revoke the citizenship of its nationals who go to fight for Russia in Ukraine after being called up because they also hold Russian passports, pro-Western President Maia Sandu said on Monday, according to Reuters.  Russia launched a “partial” mobilization last week to reinforce…

Japan bans chemical weapons-related goods to Russia

10:46, 26.09.2022 - Japan has decided to ban exports of chemical weapons-related goods to Russia in an additional sanction against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, and is “deeply concerned” about the possible use of nuclear weapons, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday, according to Reuters.  Japan…

Liz Truss to replace Boris Johnson as British PM on Tuesday

11:46, 06.09.2022 - Liz Truss will replace Boris Johnson as Britain‘s prime minister on Tuesday, travelling to see Queen Elizabeth in Scotland before appointing a new team of ministers to tackle an economic crisis and draw her deeply divided party together, according to Reuters. Truss defeated rival Rishi Sunak in a vote…

IAEA mission heads to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

10:55, 29.08.2022 - A team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog was on its way on Monday to Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the agency’s chief said, as Russia and Ukraine traded accusations of shelling in its vicinity, fueling fears of a radiation disaster, according to Reuters.  Captured by Russian troops in March but…

Turkey doubles Russian oil imports, filling EU void

10:26, 22.08.2022 - Turkey doubled its imports of Russian oil this year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Monday, as the two countries are set for broader cooperation in business and especially energy trade in the face of western sanctions against Moscow, according to Reuters.  Trade between Turkey and Russia has been booming…

Russia’s Gazprom tightens squeeze on gas flow to Europe

20:51, 25.07.2022 - Russia tightened its gas squeeze on Europe on Monday as Gazprom said supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20% of capacity, according to Reuters. Gazprom said flows would fall to 33 million cubic metres per day from 0400 GMT on Wednesday because it needed to halt…

Gas pipeline shutdown starts amid German suspicion of Russia

10:40, 11.07.2022 - A major gas pipeline from Russia to Germany was shutting down for annual maintenance on Monday amid German concern that Russia may not resume the flow of gas as scheduled, according to AP News. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Germany’s main source of Russian gas, is scheduled to be out of action until July…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 03 octombrie 2022
Bucuresti 8°C | 22°C
Iasi 8°C | 19°C
Cluj-Napoca 8°C | 15°C
Timisoara 7°C | 18°C
Constanta 11°C | 21°C
Brasov 7°C | 13°C
Baia Mare 8°C | 14°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 30 septembrie 2022
USD 5.0469
EUR 4.949
CHF 5.1652
GBP 5.6367
CAD 3.6857
XAU 270.725
JPY 3.4963
CNY 0.7102
AED 1.374
AUD 3.2777
MDL 0.2606
BGN 2.5304

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec