Romania’s gas storage facilities more than 80% full for winterPublicat:
Romanian natural gas storage facilities have been filled above a targeted 80% capacity and could reach 90% by Nov. 1, deputy Energy Minister Dan Dragan said on Monday, according to Reuters. Unlike other countries in the region, Romania relies less on Russian gas. It produces about 90% of its required gas locally through state producer […] The post Romania’s gas storage facilities more than 80% full for winter appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
