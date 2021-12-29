Romania’s Blue Air to cancel some routes in Jan, Feb due to low demand

Stiri Recomandate

COTAR toarnă sare pe rană: folosește CAZUL Caracal pentru a CRITICA Consiliul Concurenței

COTAR toarnă sare pe rană: folosește CAZUL Caracal pentru a CRITICA Consiliul Concurenței

Decizia Consiliului Concurenţei de a stabili preţul cel mai mic drept principalul criteriu de atribuire a traseelor de transport rutier de persoane va afecta grav situaţia firmelor de transport şi a călătorilor, se… [citeste mai departe]

Două doze nu mai sunt de ajuns - Boris Johnson, apel disperat! Booster-ul, singura soluție pentru a preveni cazurile grave de Covid

Două doze nu mai sunt de ajuns - Boris Johnson, apel disperat! Booster-ul, singura soluție pentru a preveni cazurile grave de Covid

Premierul britanic Boris Johnson a atras atenţia miercuri că majoritatea covârşitoare a pacienţilor bolnavi de COVID-19 care ajung la… [citeste mai departe]

MAI le-a cerut POMPIERILOR să îi verifice pe românii carantinați acasă! Unii polițiști refuză să facă acest lucru. Cosmin Andreică explică situația

MAI le-a cerut POMPIERILOR să îi verifice pe românii carantinați acasă! Unii polițiști refuză să facă acest lucru. Cosmin Andreică explică situația

Intr-o intervenție pentru postul Tv Realitatea Plus, Cosmin Andreică, a declarat… [citeste mai departe]

Accident grav în zona lacului Tarnița! Un minor, transportat la spital! Șoferul era băut!

Accident grav în zona lacului Tarnița! Un minor, transportat la spital! Șoferul era băut!

Un accident grav s-a produs miercuri seara, în zona lacului Tarnița, după ce un șofer de naționalitate străină s-a izbit de un parapet de piatră, iar apoi s-a răsturnat, provocând rănirea unui minor... Acesta este… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a convins-o Costi Ioniță pe Cream să lupte împreună pentru Eurovision. „M-a vrăjit”. EXCLUSIV

Cum a convins-o Costi Ioniță pe Cream să lupte împreună pentru Eurovision. „M-a vrăjit”. EXCLUSIV

Costi Ioniță se întoarce în forță în lumea Eurovision. Melodia sa, „România mea”, interpretată de un trio format din Cream, Minodora și Diana Bucșă, a intrat în semifinalele concursului… [citeste mai departe]

Om al străzii neidentificat, omorât în bătaie de doi tineri de 16 şi 19 ani, din Blaj. Vezi ce pedepse au primit agresorii

Om al străzii neidentificat, omorât în bătaie de doi tineri de 16 şi 19 ani, din Blaj. Vezi ce pedepse au primit agresorii

Doi tineri din Blaj, între care unul minor, au fost condamnaţi la pedepse cu executare pentru omor. Victima acestora este un om al străzii, care nu… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul german al sănătăţii: Restricţiile actuale nu vor fi suficiente în faţa variantei Omicron

Ministrul german al sănătăţii: Restricţiile actuale nu vor fi suficiente în faţa variantei Omicron

Noile restricţii intrate marţi în vigoare în Germania pentru a combate contaminările cu noul tip de coronavirus "nu vor fi suficiente" în faţa variantei Omicron, care va genera "o creştere accentuată"… [citeste mai departe]

Sfârșit tragic pentru un bărbat din județul Maramureș. A murit după ce s-a aruncat de pe un viaduct

Sfârșit tragic pentru un bărbat din județul Maramureș. A murit după ce s-a aruncat de pe un viaduct

"Bărbatul a fost găsit, din păcate, decedat. Se pare că s-a aruncat de pe un viaduct (de la peste 30 de metri înălţime, n.red.), salvatorii găsindu-l cu leziuni incompatibile cu viaţa", a spus… [citeste mai departe]

LEGE CONTROVERSATĂ - Rusia OBLIGĂ toți străinii să se TESTEZE împotriva SIDA și SIFILIS și să fie amprentați

LEGE CONTROVERSATĂ - Rusia OBLIGĂ toți străinii să se TESTEZE împotriva SIDA și SIFILIS și să fie amprentați

Rusia introduce - începând de miercuri - o examinare medicală obligatorie şi o amprentare a străinilor din ţară, măsuri extrem de criticate, relatează DPA. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Femeie disparută după ce a părăsit Spitalului Judeţean Satu Mare. Polițiștii fac apel la polulație

Femeie disparută după ce a părăsit Spitalului Judeţean Satu Mare. Polițiștii fac apel la polulație

„La data de 29 decembrie a.c., poliţiştii din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Satu Mare au fost sesizaţi cu privire la faptul că MUGUR TEREZIA, de 75 de ani, domiciliată în comuna… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romania’s Blue Air to cancel some routes in Jan, Feb due to low demand

Publicat:
Romania’s Blue Air to cancel some routes in Jan, Feb due to low demand

Romanian low-cost carrier announced on Wednesday that it will cancel some of its flights scheduled for January and February due to low demand caused by new Covid-19 restrictions imposed in some European countries, according to . “Passengers have adopted a cautious behavior during this period,” representatives said in a press […] The post Romania’s to cancel some routes in Jan, Feb due to low demand appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romanian lawmakers table vote on Covid-19 pass law immediately after Christmas

11:10, 23.12.2021 - The leaders of the Romanian ruling coalition decided on Wednesday to promote in Parliament the draft law on the Covid-19 pass, proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and vote on it in the ordinary session, between Christmas and New Year, political sources told HotNews.ro. “During the next two…

COVID-19: Officials say Romania will face a fifth wave of the pandemic

11:15, 22.12.2021 - Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Tuesday and the COVID-19 crisis and a new wave of the pandemic were among the topics discussed, according to Romania-Insider. Romanian officials believe that a fifth wave of the COVID-19…

Romania’s Romgaz expects to complete Exxon deal in Q1 2022

13:01, 17.11.2021 - Romanian gas producer Romgaz has estimated it will finalize the acquisition of a 50% stake in a Black Sea offshore gas project from Exxon Mobil in the first quarter of next year, its manager Aristotel Jude said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romgaz stated that it will ask shareholders to approve…

EU Commission approves Romania’s E358mln support scheme for Covid-hit SMEs

17:06, 27.10.2021 - The European Commission announced on Wednesday that it has approved Romania‘s E358mln scheme to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) active in sectors particularly affected by the coronavirus outbreak, according to See News. “The scheme was approved under the state aid temporary framework…

Romanian president steps in as pandemic gets out of control

12:55, 20.10.2021 - Romania‘s President Klaus Iohannis will attend a meeting on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace as the COVID-19 pandemic gets out of control, according to Euractive. The meeting will include government officials and health authorities involved in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic as…

COVID-19: Incidence rate rises to over 15 per thousand in Bucharest

14:00, 13.10.2021 - Bucharest‘s 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate reached a record level of 15.1 cases per thousand inhabitants on Wednesday. One month ago, on September 13 the infection rate was ten times lower 1.52 per thousand inhabitants, according to Romania-Insider.  The highest infection rate of 17.29 cases per thousand…

World Bank raises Romania’s 2021 economic growth forecast to 7.3%

15:50, 06.10.2021 - The World Bank announced on Wednesday that Romania‘s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 7.3% in 2021, improving its June forecast by 1.3 percentage points, according to See News. For next year the World Bank expects the Romanian economy to expand by 4.8%, a higher estimate than the…

Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Romania kills nine people

12:40, 01.10.2021 - Nine people died on Friday when a fire broke out in an intensive care unit at a Romanian hospital treating COVID-19 patients, officials said, according to Reuters.  Firefighters extinguished the fire at the hospital in the eastern city of Constanta at around 0755 GMT, having brought in additional teams…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 30 decembrie 2021
Bucuresti 1°C | 6°C
Iasi -5°C | 1°C
Cluj-Napoca 3°C | 7°C
Timisoara 3°C | 7°C
Constanta 2°C | 7°C
Brasov 2°C | 5°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 5°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 24.12.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 666.230,16 1.728.218,56
II (5/6) 9 24.675,19 -
III (4/6) 590 376,40 -
IV (3/6) 11.741 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.524.602,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 29 decembrie 2021
USD 4.3849
EUR 4.949
CHF 4.7722
GBP 5.8857
CAD 3.4191
XAU 253.189
JPY 3.8119
CNY 0.6885
AED 1.1938
AUD 3.1667
MDL 0.2457
BGN 2.5304

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec