Romania’s Allview signs a 2 mln euro deal with Headlight Solutions

- US forces helping to evacuate Afghans desperate to flee Taliban rule braced for more attacks on Friday after an Islamic State suicide bomber killed 85 people, including 13 US soldiers outside the gates of Kabul airport, According to Reuters. Two blasts and gunfire rocked the area outside the airport…

- Romania‘s Ministry of Health said the government has approved a E150mln loan from the World Bank to finance the continuation of reforms in the national health system, according to See News. The funds will be invested, mainly, in the execution works and the purchase of equipment for the burn-victim centres…

- Romanian power supplier and distributor Electrica Group‘s said that its consolidated net profit fell 59.8% year-on-year to 76mln lei (E 15mln) in the first half of 2021, according to See News. Electrica’s revenues rose by an annual 1.9% to 3.26bln lei in the first half of 2021, the company said in an…

- The president of Romania Klaus Iohannis ordered on Monday the immediate involvement of the Romanian military aircraft to evacuate from the Kabul International Airport, Romanian citizens who are still on the Afghan state’s territory, the Presidential Administration said in a press release, according…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday, the intense trading activity has caused the cumulative value of transactions for all the types of financial instruments to exceed RON 10bln (E2.1bln) in the first seven months in 2021 and this level corresponds to a growth rate of 56.6% compared…

- Romanian tennis player Simona Halep said on Thursday morning before leaving for Canada to compete in the National Bank Open 2021 tournament, that she has recovered from a torn muscle, according to Agerpres. Halep stated that not being able to play at the Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the Olympics, was…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that Visual Fan shares, a Romanian technology company will start trading on Monday on the AeRO market, the equity segment of the Multilateral Trading System, according to a press release. Visual Fan was founded in Brasov in 2002 and owns the Allview brand.…

- The European Commission announced on Thursday that it has found that Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen group breached EU antitrust rules by by restricting competition in emission cleaning for new passenger diesel cars, and it fined BMW and Volkswagen Group E875,189,000 between them. The EU executive said…