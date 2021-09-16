Romania’s Allview signs a 2 mln euro deal with Headlight Solutions

Stiri Recomandate

Iașul va deveni un oraș al biciletelor. Olandezii vor veni să explice teoria mobilității urbane autorităților locale

Iașul va deveni un oraș al biciletelor. Olandezii vor veni să explice teoria mobilității urbane autorităților locale

Un curs de teoria mobilității urbane este programat în următoarele două zile, organizatori fiind Ambasada Regatului Țărilor de Jos în România, Primăria Municipiului… [citeste mai departe]

Garanti BBVA Credite de Consum lansează primele sale credite verzi dedicate persoanelor fizice

Garanti BBVA Credite de Consum lansează primele sale credite verzi dedicate persoanelor fizice

Compania va acoperi ultimele două rate pentru fiecare client şi oferă prima lună graƫie la plata ratei Garanti BBVA Credite de Consum, parte a Grupului Garanti BBVA România, unul dintre cele mai dinamice grupuri… [citeste mai departe]

Măsura carantinării a ajuns opțională pentru unii suceveni

Măsura carantinării a ajuns opțională pentru unii suceveni

Măsura carantinării la domiciliu a ajuns opțională pentru unii dintre suceveni. Este și cazul unor persoane din satul Strâmtura care erau plecate la cules ciuperci în pădure. Încălcarea legii a fost constatată de polițiștii de la secția din Vama care nu i-au găsit acasă pe carantinați.… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Indoneziei, declarat VINOVAT de neglijență în legătură cu poluarea din capitala țării

Președintele Indoneziei, declarat VINOVAT de neglijență în legătură cu poluarea din capitala țării

Un grup de 32 de reclamanţi au lansat acum doi ani acţiunea împotriva şefului de stat, a guvernatorului Jakartei, Anies Baswedan, a miniştrilor Mediului, Sănătăţii şi de Interne, precum şi… [citeste mai departe]

Cum justifică marii furnizori din România scumpirea energiei electrice. Problema certificatelor CO2

Cum justifică marii furnizori din România scumpirea energiei electrice. Problema certificatelor CO2

Enel, E.ON, Electrica și CEZ sunt cei mai mari furnizori de energie electrică din România pentru clienții finali, având împreună peste 52% dintr-o piață care numără circa 8,9 milioane de clienți casnici.… [citeste mai departe]

Labour Minister Raluca Turcan: I am thinking of significant increase in the minimum wage

Labour Minister Raluca Turcan: I am thinking of significant increase in the minimum wage

Minister of Labour and Social Protection Raluca Turcan declared on Thursday, in Oradea, that she is thinking of a significant increase of the minimum wage, which should normally enter into force by at the beginning of next year,… [citeste mai departe]

SONDAJ în rândul microbiștilor: Fanii ar agrea ideea Cupei Mondiale la doi ani

SONDAJ în rândul microbiștilor: Fanii ar agrea ideea Cupei Mondiale la doi ani

FIFA susţine că fanii fotbalului ar agrea ideea disputării Cupei Mondiale din doi în doi ani, propunere lansată de conducerea organismului fotbalistic mondial, indicând în acest sens rezultatele unui sondaj efectuat în rândul microbiştilor,… [citeste mai departe]

Vladimir Putin, în izolare după ce zeci de persoane din anturajul său au fost testate pozitiv cu COVID-19

Vladimir Putin, în izolare după ce zeci de persoane din anturajul său au fost testate pozitiv cu COVID-19

George Lupu (b1tv.ro) Președintele Vladimir Putin a declarat joi că zeci de persoane din cercul său interior de la Kremlin au dat rezultate pozitive pentru coronavirus, care a afectat… [citeste mai departe]

Licitatie la Universitatea Maritima din Constanta. Iata ce cumpara (document)

Licitatie la Universitatea Maritima din Constanta. Iata ce cumpara (document)

Kongsberg Digital AS va furniza servicii upgrade hardware si servicii de training pentru sistemul Complex de Simulare DP2 K POS.Universitatea Maritima din Constanta a incheiat un acord cadru pentru furnizare upgrade hardware si servicii de training… [citeste mai departe]

Politicienii români, după decizia la nivel european privind căsătoriile gay: între trimiteri la Biblie, documente oficiale şi libertăţi egale pentru toţi

Politicienii români, după decizia la nivel european privind căsătoriile gay: între trimiteri la Biblie, documente oficiale şi libertăţi egale pentru toţi

Rezoluţia Parlamentului European care propune ca familiile LGBTIQ şi cuplurile… [citeste mai departe]


Romania's Allview signs a 2 mln euro deal with Headlight Solutions

Romania’s Allview signs a 2 mln euro deal with Headlight Solutions

Romanian technology company , operating under the Allview brand, said on Thursday it has signed a 10 million lei (2.02 million euro) research and development contract with , according to .  “According to the contract, the two companies aim to create a final product that will include complete software and hardware solutions,” […] The post Romania’s Allview signs a 2 mln euro deal with appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

