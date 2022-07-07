Romanians urged to save water as drought threatens crops, energy Romania is urging people to cut back on water use as a severe drought strains supplies that are needed for electricity generation and agriculture in one of the European Union’s largest grain producers, according to Bloomberg. Drinking water should be conserved, and watering gardens and filling up of pools need to be limited with the […] The post Romanians urged to save water as drought threatens crops, energy appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

