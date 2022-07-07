Romanians urged to save water as drought threatens crops, energy

Stiri Recomandate

„Regina” criptomonedelor din Bulgaria a ajuns pe lista celor mai căutate 10 persoane: FBI oferă o recompensă de până la 100.000 de dolari pentru informații

„Regina” criptomonedelor din Bulgaria a ajuns pe lista celor mai căutate 10 persoane: FBI oferă o recompensă de până la 100.000 de dolari pentru informații

„Regina” criptomonedelor din Bulgaria, Ruja Ignatova, a ajuns pe lista… [citeste mai departe]

Europa, avertizată să se pregătească pentru întreruperea totală a gazelor rusești

Europa, avertizată să se pregătească pentru întreruperea totală a gazelor rusești

​​​​​​​Șefa Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen, avertizează că Uniunea Europeană trebuie să facă planuri  urgente de pregătire pentru o întrerupere completă a gazelor rusești, în urma războiului declanșat de Kremlin în… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a ajuns balonul cu aer cald arma pe care SUA vrea să o folosească la interceptarea rachetelor hipersonice ale Rusiei și Chinei

Cum a ajuns balonul cu aer cald arma pe care SUA vrea să o folosească la interceptarea rachetelor hipersonice ale Rusiei și Chinei

Baloanele cu aer cald ar putea deveni arma cu ajutorul căreia SUA va putea contracara amenințarea rachetelor hipersonice dezvoltate în… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia a distrus Universitatea din Harkov/ Zelenski: asta definește barbaria rușilor (Video)

Rusia a distrus Universitatea din Harkov/ Zelenski: asta definește barbaria rușilor (Video)

Preşedintele Volodimir Zelenski a anunţat că Universitatea Pedagogică din oraşul Harkov în nord-estul Ucrainei a fost distrusă miercuri într-un atac cu rachete ruseşti, transmite dpa. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi… [citeste mai departe]

Criză în guvernul britanic: încă un membru al cabinetului a demisionat

Criză în guvernul britanic: încă un membru al cabinetului a demisionat

Simon Hart, secretarul de stat pentru Ţara Galilor, a demisionat miercuri seară din guvernul Boris Johnson, la o zi după ce aceeaşi decizie a fost luată de ministrul Sănătăţii, Sajid Javid şi de cel al Finanţelor, Rishi Sunak. În plus, miercuri seară a… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep, meci de foc în semifinalele de la Wimbledon: ora de la care va începe partida

Simona Halep, meci de foc în semifinalele de la Wimbledon: ora de la care va începe partida

Simona Halep, locul 18 mondial şi cap de serie numărul 16, joacă astăzi în semifinalele turneului de la Wimbledon, în compania sportivei din Kazahstan Elena Rîbakina, locul 23 WTA şi cap de serie 17. Fii la curent… [citeste mai departe]

LIVE TEXT | Război în Ucraina. Trupele ruse au luat o pauză operaţională. Oficialii de la Kremlin pregătesc economia pentru un război prelungit

LIVE TEXT | Război în Ucraina. Trupele ruse au luat o pauză operaţională. Oficialii de la Kremlin pregătesc economia pentru un război prelungit

Forţele ruse au continuat să efectueze atacuri terestre limitate şi fără succes în toate direcţiile,… [citeste mai departe]

Elevii nu vor mai putea fi exmatriculați, iar școlile nu vor mai putea colecta, sub nicio formă, bani de la părinți

Elevii nu vor mai putea fi exmatriculați, iar școlile nu vor mai putea colecta, sub nicio formă, bani de la părinți

Elevii nu vor mai putea fi exmatriculați, iar școlile nu vor mai putea colecta, sub nicio formă, bani de la părinți La fiecare disciplină școlară se va încheia… [citeste mai departe]

Personalul Ambasadei Rusiei la Consiliul Europei părăseşte Strasbourg, la trei luni de la excluderea din organizaţie

Personalul Ambasadei Rusiei la Consiliul Europei părăseşte Strasbourg, la trei luni de la excluderea din organizaţie

Personalul reprezentanţei Rusiei la Strasbourg urma să se îmbarce miercuri într-un zbor rus şi să părăsească teritoriul Franţei, la trei luni după excluderea Rusiei… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă urmează calea multor români în această vară: pleacă în vizită în Grecia

Nicolae Ciucă urmează calea multor români în această vară: pleacă în vizită în Grecia

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă va efectua joi o vizită de lucru în Republica Elenă, cu prilejul operaţionalizării interconectorului de gaze Grecia - Bulgaria, informează Biroul de presă al Guvernului. Fii la curent cu… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romanians urged to save water as drought threatens crops, energy

Publicat:
Romanians urged to save water as drought threatens crops, energy

Romania is urging people to cut back on water use as a severe drought strains supplies that are needed for electricity generation and agriculture in one of the ’s largest grain producers, according to BloombergDrinking water should be conserved, and watering gardens and filling up of pools need to be limited with the […] The post Romanians urged to save water as drought threatens crops, energy appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

France says EU can implement global minimum tax without Hungary

13:35, 30.06.2022 - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the European Union can deliver the global minimum corporate tax with or without the support of Hungary, circumventing Budapest’s veto earlier this month just as the bloc was on the brink of a agreement, according to Bloomberg. “This global minimum tax will…

EU countries adopt mandatory gas storage amid Russia’s cuts

15:26, 27.06.2022 - European Union countries agreed on Monday that all natural gas storage in the 27-nation bloc should be topped up to at least 80% capacity for next winter as they prepare for the possibility of Russia further reducing deliveries, according to AP News. The EU is trying to slash its use of Russian energy…

Hungary to tap international markets as EU blocks funds to Orban

14:06, 07.06.2022 - Hungary plans to offer bonds in euros and dollars as Prime Minister Viktor Orban seeks alternatives to billions of euros in blocked European Union funding, according to Bloomberg.  Hungary plans to sell seven-year and 12-year benchmark-sized bonds in dollars and nine-year bonds in euros in the near…

EU seeks elusive accord on Russian oil embargo

11:41, 30.05.2022 - European Union officials are due to meet Monday morning to try to break an impasse over a proposed embargo on Russian oil imports amid continued resistance from Hungary, according to Bloomberg. The EU failed to strike a deal on Sunday despite a push to get an agreement before a two-day meeting of the…

Scholz calls for wider alliance against Putin to thwart Russia

16:46, 26.05.2022 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for more countries to join international efforts to isolate Russia, saying President Vladimir Putin must not be allowed a victory in Ukraine that could embolden other warmongers, according to Bloomberg. Scholz’s plea comes as the European Union struggles to maintain…

Biden, Modi discuss efforts to curb rise in food, energy prices

11:51, 24.05.2022 - President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed efforts to combat the rise in energy and food prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the White House, Bloomberg reports. In a statement following the leaders’ bilateral meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday, the White House…

French energy minister expects EU consensus on Russian oil ban by end of week

12:20, 05.05.2022 - The French environment and energy minister Barbara Pompili said on Thursday that she was confident European Union member states will reach a consensus on how to end Russian oil imports by the end of this week, according to Reuters.  “Some countries are more dependent on Russian oil than others, and…

EU energy ministers meet to discuss Russian gas, sanctions

14:10, 02.05.2022 - European Union energy ministers will meet Monday to discuss Russia’s decision to cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, and debate planned new sanctions over Moscow’s war on Ukraine, according to AP News. The 27 nation-bloc has imposed five rounds of sanctions on Russian officials, oligarchs, banks,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 07 iulie 2022
Bucuresti 15°C | 23°C
Iasi 13°C | 22°C
Cluj-Napoca 13°C | 26°C
Timisoara 16°C | 29°C
Constanta 19°C | 30°C
Brasov 12°C | 21°C
Baia Mare 13°C | 27°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 06 iulie 2022
USD 4.8344
EUR 4.9454
CHF 4.986
GBP 5.7743
CAD 3.7087
XAU 274.344
JPY 3.5733
CNY 0.7211
AED 1.3162
AUD 3.2863
MDL 0.2509
BGN 2.5285

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec