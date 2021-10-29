Romanian President endorses bill on energy prices cap

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania‘s top oil and gas group, OMV Petrom stated on Friday that its net profit doubled year-on-year to RON 1.676bln (E339mln) in the first nine months of 2021, according to See News. The good performance was driven mainly by the favourable market environment, as demand for products returned to pre-Covid…

- The Republic of Moldova‘s (RM) Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said that the government is unable to agree on a new energy deal with Russia‘s Gazprom and will ask the parliament on Friday to approve a state of emergency to try to ease gas shortages, according to Reuters. The state of emergency could…

- The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Thursday that it is providing a loan of up to E20.5mln to the Romanian city of Iasi to finance energy-efficiency enhancement investments in public buildings, according to See News. “The loan proceeds will finance the rehabilitation…

- The European Commission outlined measures on Wednesday for the EU to use to combat surging energy prices and said it would explore joint gas purchasing among countries as a way to cushion price spikes, according to Reuters. Record-high electricity and gas prices this year have curtailed industrial…

- Poland has joined a growing group of countries seeking European Union action to curb surging gas and energy prices, as governments take steps to protect consumers from higher bills, according to Reuters. Benchmark European gas prices have rocketed as tight supply has collided with high demand in economies…

- Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union announced on Friday that the number of first-time asylum seekers to the European Union has more than doubled over the spring, according to Reuters. Nearly 103,900 first-time asylum seekers applied for international protection in EU countries between…

- Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Friday that it has made the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery to Damen Shipyards Mangalia, the largest shipyard in Southeastern Europe, according to See News. “The product was used to fuel a ship equipped with LNG engines, the first ship of this…

- The Romanian Parliament passed a draft decision, on Thursday, to set up a parliamentary committee of inquiry to identify the causes of the substantial rise in gas and electricity prices, senators and deputies said. Energy minister Virgil Popescu said that he voted for this committee of inquiry because…