Romanian President endorses bill on energy prices cap

Stiri Recomandate

Veste bună! Președintele Iohannis s-a fotografiat la priamide – veste reale, turiștii români au fost dați la o parte

Veste bună! Președintele Iohannis s-a fotografiat la priamide – veste reale, turiștii români au fost dați la o parte

  Românii care sunt în vizită în Egipt au semnalat că l-au surprins pe președintele Klaus Iohannis, cu soția sa, în voiaj la Piramide, spun sursele G4Media.ro.… [citeste mai departe]

Arafat: Suntem deja la un platou, dar numărul cazurilor noi este încă mare

Arafat: Suntem deja la un platou, dar numărul cazurilor noi este încă mare

România a ajuns deja pe un platou în privința cazurilor COVID-19 și înregistrează o scădere ușoară de la o zi la alta, însă, potrivit șefului DSU, Raed Arafat, numărul de cazuri la ATI sugerează că vor fi în continuare zile cu multe decese. „Este… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă la spital. Pacienți Covid-19, evacuați de urgență

Alertă la spital. Pacienți Covid-19, evacuați de urgență

Potrivit primelor informații, într-un salon al secției de Infecțioase, unde erau internați doi pacienți cu Covid-19 s-a spart un tub de oxigen. Pacienții au fost imediat evacuați din salonul unde concentrația de oxigen era de 20,9, în limitele normale.Pompierii ajunși la fața locului… [citeste mai departe]

Virgil Popescu: 1,62 miliarde euro sunt alocaţi pentru energie în PNRR

Virgil Popescu: 1,62 miliarde euro sunt alocaţi pentru energie în PNRR

Bugetul alocat energiei în Planul Naţional de Redresare şi Rezilienţă al României (PNRR) se ridică la 1,62 miliarde de euro, cea mai mare sumă, de 515 milioane de euro, urmând să fie direcţionată către... [citeste mai departe]

România a fost, anul trecut, cea mai afectată ţară membră UE de incendiile forestiere. Comisarul european pentru mediu: Clima în schimbare are efecte asupra duratei sezonului incendiilor

România a fost, anul trecut, cea mai afectată ţară membră UE de incendiile forestiere. Comisarul european pentru mediu: Clima în schimbare are efecte asupra duratei sezonului incendiilor

România a fost cea… [citeste mai departe]

Omul din spatele primarului Daniel Harpa

Omul din spatele primarului Daniel Harpa

Daniel Harpa este perceput de multă lume şi chiar şi de către adversarii politici ca un om bun. Chiar dacă imaginea primarului Daniel Harpa este uneori afectată de unele scandaluri mediatice din presa naţională, datorate unor apropiaţi de-ai săi, sau de unele postări de pe reţelele de socializare, în care este criticat… [citeste mai departe]

Accident rutier cu o victimă în Săcel

Accident rutier cu o victimă în Săcel

Joi seară, 28 octombrie, în jurul orei 19.00, polițiștii Postului de Poliție Săcel au fost sesizați cu privire la faptul că pe D.N. 17C în comuna Săcel a avut loc un accident de circulaţie soldat cu o victimă. La fața locului, polițiștii au constatat faptul că un autoturism condus dinspre Săcel înspre Moisei a surprins… [citeste mai departe]

PSD Bistrița: Ioan Turc și întreaga lui echipă sunt rupți de realitate!

PSD Bistrița: Ioan Turc și întreaga lui echipă sunt rupți de realitate!

Ioan Turc excelează în primul an de mandat prin controverse, pălăvrăgeală multă și suspiciuni, în timp ce lipsit de orice coerență administrativă, municipiul ratează deocamdată șansa unei dezvoltări promise în campanie. Toate aceste promisiuni au rămas… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ: 36 de români cu SARS-COV-2, transferați în spitale din străinătate

ULTIMA ORĂ: 36 de români cu SARS-COV-2, transferați în spitale din străinătate

Şeful Departamentului pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă, Raed Arafat, a anunţat că în prezent sunt pacienţi români bolnavi de COVID-19 care au fost trimiși la tratament în Ungaria, Austria şi Polonia şi sunt discuţii pentru a fi transferaţi… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 70% dintre profesorii din Cluj și un sfert dintre elevi sunt vaccinați împotriva COVID-19

Aproape 70% dintre profesorii din Cluj și un sfert dintre elevi sunt vaccinați împotriva COVID-19

Conform ultimelor date furnizate de Inspectoratul Școlar Cluj, aproape 70% dintre profesorii care predau pe toată raza județului sunt vaccinați împotriva COVID-19.Ultimele date, cu referință de luni,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romanian President endorses bill on energy prices cap

Publicat:
Romanian President endorses bill on energy prices cap

Romania‘s on Friday endorsed a bill introducing a cap on gas and energy prices and energy subsidies for households until April 1, the president’s office said, according to .  Prices will be capped at 1 leu (0.2021 euro) per kWh of electricity and at 0.37 lei per kWh of natural gas. […] The post endorses bill on energy prices cap appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania’s OMV Petrom Jan-Sept net profit doubles to E339mln

13:15, 29.10.2021 - Romania‘s top oil and gas group, OMV Petrom stated on Friday that its net profit doubled year-on-year to RON 1.676bln (E339mln) in the first nine months of 2021, according to See News.  The good performance was driven mainly by the favourable market environment, as demand for products returned to pre-Covid…

Republic of Moldova govt to ask parliament to back emergency energy moves

13:30, 22.10.2021 - The Republic of Moldova‘s (RM) Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said that the government is unable to agree on a new energy deal with Russia‘s Gazprom and will ask the parliament on Friday to approve a state of emergency to try to ease gas shortages, according to Reuters. The state of emergency could…

EBRD loans E20.5mln to Romania’s Iasi city for energy efficiency projects

17:50, 21.10.2021 - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Thursday that it is providing a loan of up to E20.5mln to the Romanian city of Iasi to finance energy-efficiency enhancement investments in public buildings, according to See News.  “The loan proceeds will finance the rehabilitation…

EU outlines measures to combat the energy price spike

15:15, 13.10.2021 - The European Commission outlined measures on Wednesday for the EU to use to combat surging energy prices and said it would explore joint gas purchasing among countries as a way to cushion price spikes, according to Reuters.  Record-high electricity and gas prices this year have curtailed industrial…

Poland joins calls for EU action on energy price spike

17:00, 30.09.2021 - Poland has joined a growing group of countries seeking European Union action to curb surging gas and energy prices, as governments take steps to protect consumers from higher bills, according to Reuters. Benchmark European gas prices have rocketed as tight supply has collided with high demand in economies…

Eurostat: EU’s first-time asylum seekers more than double over spring

16:05, 24.09.2021 - Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union announced on Friday that the number of first-time asylum seekers to the European Union has more than doubled over the spring, according to Reuters. Nearly 103,900 first-time asylum seekers applied for international protection in EU countries between…

Romania’s OMV Petrom completes first LNG delivery on local market

13:55, 17.09.2021 - Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Friday that it has made the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery to Damen Shipyards Mangalia, the largest shipyard in Southeastern Europe, according to See News. “The product was used to fuel a ship equipped with LNG engines, the first ship of this…

Romanian legislators set up committee to investigate excessive energy prices

11:51, 10.09.2021 - The Romanian Parliament passed a draft decision, on Thursday, to set up a parliamentary committee of inquiry to identify the causes of the substantial rise in gas and electricity prices, senators and deputies said. Energy minister Virgil Popescu said that he voted for this committee of inquiry because…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 29 octombrie 2021
Bucuresti 4°C | 17°C
Iasi 4°C | 19°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 17°C
Timisoara 3°C | 18°C
Constanta 11°C | 16°C
Brasov 1°C | 18°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 19°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 28.10.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 173.037,60 948.724,40
II (5/6) 6 9.613,20 -
III (4/6) 268 215,22 -
IV (3/6) 4.361 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.194.912,80

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 29 octombrie 2021
USD 4.2471
EUR 4.9489
CHF 4.6615
GBP 5.8529
CAD 3.4414
XAU 245.482
JPY 3.7346
CNY 0.664
AED 1.1562
AUD 3.2009
MDL 0.2434
BGN 2.5303

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec