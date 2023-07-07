Romanian port key for Ukraine grain faces overflow as Black Sea deal on edge

Stiri Recomandate

Max Verstappen, nemulțumit de calendarul Formula 1: 24 de curse sunt prea multe

Max Verstappen, nemulțumit de calendarul Formula 1: 24 de curse sunt prea multe

Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing), dublu campion mondial de Formula 1, a făcut să apară noi îndoieli cu privire la cât timp ar putea rămâne el în acest sport, afirmând că mărirea calendarului la un număr record de 24 de curse "cu siguranţă nu… [citeste mai departe]

Restrictii pe podul suspendat de peste Dunare, inaugurat ieri! Timp de cateva luni, podul inchis pe timpul noptii

Restrictii pe podul suspendat de peste Dunare, inaugurat ieri! Timp de cateva luni, podul inchis pe timpul noptii

Pentru finalizarea lucrarilor auxiliare la podul suspendat peste Dunare de la Braila, in perioada 17.07.2023 ndash; 30.11.2023 se va inchide traficul pe timpul noptii, de luni… [citeste mai departe]

Rețea de canalizare pentru Sântioana de Mureș (Pănet)

Rețea de canalizare pentru Sântioana de Mureș (Pănet)

Conducerea Primăriei Comunei Pănet anunţă publicul interesat asupra depunerii solicitării de emitere a acordului de mediu pentru proiectul "Construirea rețelei de canalizare în satul Sântioana de Mureș, comuna Pănet, județul Mureş", propus a fi amplasat în comuna Pănet, satul Sântioana… [citeste mai departe]

Alex Oroian își continuă studiile la facultatea lui Real Madrid

Alex Oroian își continuă studiile la facultatea lui Real Madrid

Alex Oroian, unul dintre cei mai buni spadasini al României își va continua studiile de masterat la o facultate finanțată de către Real Madrid CF. Sportivul Clubului Sportiv Municipal Olimpia Satu Mare a fost admis la Universidad Europea din Mardid, în cadrul căreia funcționează… [citeste mai departe]

Trei mașini de poliție au blocat un șofer în intersecția din fața Primăriei Suceava

Trei mașini de poliție au blocat un șofer în intersecția din fața Primăriei Suceava

Trei mașini de poliție au acționat pentru a bloca în trafic și a scoate din mașină șoferul unui Mercedes, în intersecția de pe bulevardul principal al Sucevei, în fața Primăriei municipiului Suceava.Din primele date pe care… [citeste mai departe]

La Pitești, 11 unități de învățământ vor fi reparate până la 11 septembrie

La Pitești, 11 unități de învățământ vor fi reparate până la 11 septembrie

La Pitești încep lucrările de reparații la 11 unități de învățământ preuniversitar de stat. Vineri, 7 iulie, au fost semnate contractele de execuție pentru trei grădinițe, patru școli gimnaziale și patru licee, potrivit unui comunicat… [citeste mai departe]

COMUNICAT / Compania de Apă, sistări servicii luni, 10 iulie 2023

COMUNICAT / Compania de Apă, sistări servicii luni, 10 iulie 2023

Compania de Apă S.A. Buzău anunță întreruperea serviciului de alimentare cu apă potabilă în Buzău, Micro 3, în data de 10.07.2023, în intervalul 08.30-15.00, pentru înlocuire contor scadent branșament. Zone afectate: Buzău, PT 17, Micro 3, blocurile G3A, G3B, G3C, D1,… [citeste mai departe]

Atenționări de instabilitate atmosferică pentru Capitală și mai multe județe

Atenționări de instabilitate atmosferică pentru Capitală și mai multe județe

Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie (ANM) a emis noi avertizări Cod portocaliu şi Cod galben de instabilitate atmosferică accentuată, valabile în 29 de judeţe, inclusiv în Capitală, până mâine dimineaţa.Astfel, în intervalul 7 iulie,… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini noi cu viitoarea generație Dacia Duster

Imagini noi cu viitoarea generație Dacia Duster

În urmă cu 4 luni, reprezentanții Dacia au confirmat că noua generație Duster va intra în producție, la uzina de la Mioveni, pe parcursul anului viitor. Până atunci, însă, prototipurile sunt surprinse în continuare în teste. Vestea bună este că mașinile încep să fie acoperite tot mai puțin cu camuflaj.… [citeste mai departe]

Produsul Intern Brut, în creștere moderată

Produsul Intern Brut, în creștere moderată

Faţă de acelaşi trimestru din anul 2022, Produsul intern brut a înregistrat o creștere cu 2,4 % pe seria brută şi cu 2,9 % pe seria ajustată sezonier; Seria ajustată sezonier a Produsului intern brut trimestrial a fost recalculată ca urmare a revizuirii estimărilor pentru trimestrul I 2023 în varianta provizoriu… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian port key for Ukraine grain faces overflow as Black Sea deal on edge

Romanian port key for Ukraine grain faces overflow as Black Sea deal on edge

Ukraine’s on-off grain deal has made the nearest port of Constanta in neighbouring Romania a key alternative that is set for volumes doubling its record years and months of delays with a domestic crop looming, industry experts and traders said, according to Reuters. Ukraine, one of the world’s leading grain and oilseed exporters, […] The post Romanian port key for Ukraine grain faces overflow as deal on edge appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Fire breaks out at Romania’s biggest oil refinery

10:30, 22.06.2023 - A fire at Romania‘s Black Sea crude oil refinery Petromidia, the largest in the country, was being brought under control after a blaze broke out on Wednesday, a government emergency response unit said, according to Reuters. An Environment Ministry unit reported the fire occurred after an explosion at…

Romanian agriculture minister to request Ukrainian grain ban extension until end of year

09:05, 15.06.2023 - Florin Barbu, the Minister-designate for the portfolio of Agriculture and Rural Development in Romania, will ask the EU Commission to extend the restrictions on grain imports from Ukraine until the end of the year, according to Euractiv. ”The ban is until 15 September. I will have a discussion with…

UN warns of new threat to global food security after Russia limits Ukraine grain shipments

11:06, 02.06.2023 - Warning of a new threat to global food security, the United Nations said Thursday that Russia is limiting the number of ships allowed to pick up Ukrainian grain at Black Sea ports in its campaign to get Kyiv to open a pipeline for a key ingredient of fertilizer to get to world markets, according to…

Russia hits Ukrainian military facility and Odesa port in air strikes

12:40, 29.05.2023 - Russia put five aircraft out of action in an attack on a military target in western Ukraine and caused a fire at the Black Sea port of Odesa in heavy air strikes early on Monday, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Ukraine’s military said the attack on Odesa port had caused a fire and damaged…

South Korea, EU agree to boost security ties amid Ukraine, North Korea tension

14:00, 22.05.2023 - South Korea and the European Union agreed on Monday to launch a strategic dialogue between its top diplomats to develop a security partnership, a joint statement said, amid tension over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korean nuclear threats, according to Reuters. South Korean President Yoon Suk…

Outbound inspections resume under Black Sea grain deal says UN

11:20, 10.05.2023 - The United Nations said inspections resumed on Tuesday of outbound vessels under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, which Moscow has threatened to quit on May 18 over obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer exports, according to Reuters. There were no inbound or outbound inspections of…

Ukraine’s envoy to Japan urges G7 to condemn any threat to use nuclear weapons

10:40, 09.05.2023 - The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations must condemn any threat to use nuclear weapons and vow “decisive action” against such a move when they hold a summit next week in the city of Hiroshima, Ukraine‘s envoy to Japan said, according to Reuters. Nuclear tension has surged since the start…

Romania to monitor Ukraine grain in transit, seeks to limit imports

10:35, 20.04.2023 - Romania will seal and monitor Ukrainian grain cargoes transiting the country and conduct quality checks on food products at border checkpoints, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, stopping short of a ban on imports, according to Reuters.  European Union member states Poland, Hungary and Slovakia…


