Romanian port key for Ukraine grain faces overflow as Black Sea deal on edgePublicat:
Ukraine’s on-off Black Sea grain deal has made the nearest port of Constanta in neighbouring Romania a key alternative that is set for volumes doubling its record years and months of delays with a domestic crop looming, industry experts and traders said, according to Reuters. Ukraine, one of the world’s leading grain and oilseed exporters, […] The post Romanian port key for Ukraine grain faces overflow as Black Sea deal on edge appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Fire breaks out at Romania’s biggest oil refinery
10:30, 22.06.2023 - A fire at Romania‘s Black Sea crude oil refinery Petromidia, the largest in the country, was being brought under control after a blaze broke out on Wednesday, a government emergency response unit said, according to Reuters. An Environment Ministry unit reported the fire occurred after an explosion at…
Romanian agriculture minister to request Ukrainian grain ban extension until end of year
09:05, 15.06.2023 - Florin Barbu, the Minister-designate for the portfolio of Agriculture and Rural Development in Romania, will ask the EU Commission to extend the restrictions on grain imports from Ukraine until the end of the year, according to Euractiv. ”The ban is until 15 September. I will have a discussion with…
UN warns of new threat to global food security after Russia limits Ukraine grain shipments
11:06, 02.06.2023 - Warning of a new threat to global food security, the United Nations said Thursday that Russia is limiting the number of ships allowed to pick up Ukrainian grain at Black Sea ports in its campaign to get Kyiv to open a pipeline for a key ingredient of fertilizer to get to world markets, according to…
Russia hits Ukrainian military facility and Odesa port in air strikes
12:40, 29.05.2023 - Russia put five aircraft out of action in an attack on a military target in western Ukraine and caused a fire at the Black Sea port of Odesa in heavy air strikes early on Monday, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Ukraine’s military said the attack on Odesa port had caused a fire and damaged…
South Korea, EU agree to boost security ties amid Ukraine, North Korea tension
14:00, 22.05.2023 - South Korea and the European Union agreed on Monday to launch a strategic dialogue between its top diplomats to develop a security partnership, a joint statement said, amid tension over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korean nuclear threats, according to Reuters. South Korean President Yoon Suk…
Outbound inspections resume under Black Sea grain deal says UN
11:20, 10.05.2023 - The United Nations said inspections resumed on Tuesday of outbound vessels under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, which Moscow has threatened to quit on May 18 over obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer exports, according to Reuters. There were no inbound or outbound inspections of…
Ukraine’s envoy to Japan urges G7 to condemn any threat to use nuclear weapons
10:40, 09.05.2023 - The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations must condemn any threat to use nuclear weapons and vow “decisive action” against such a move when they hold a summit next week in the city of Hiroshima, Ukraine‘s envoy to Japan said, according to Reuters. Nuclear tension has surged since the start…
Romania to monitor Ukraine grain in transit, seeks to limit imports
10:35, 20.04.2023 - Romania will seal and monitor Ukrainian grain cargoes transiting the country and conduct quality checks on food products at border checkpoints, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, stopping short of a ban on imports, according to Reuters. European Union member states Poland, Hungary and Slovakia…