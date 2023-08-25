Romanian PM seeks to ram tax reform through parliament, risks censure motion

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Marius Budai, the Romanian minister of labour and social protection, stepped down on Thursday in the first high-level resignation following the nursing home scandal near Bucharest that shocked the country, according to Euractiv. Prosecutors discovered appalling conditions in three care centres near…

- The budget deficit is at risk of surpassing 6% of GDP by the end of 2023, according to Valentin Lazea, the chief economist of the Romanian National Bank (BNR), which directly contradicts Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu’s target of a 4.4% deficit, according to Euractiv. This projection of 6% would signify…

- The accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen will only be discussed in the Council when it is sure that the outcome will be successful, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Following the “unfortunate” vote of Austria last year, Romania and Bulgaria continued to discuss,…

- Romanian lawmakers passed the special pension reform requested by the European Commission on Wednesday, though several last-minute changes diluted the law, according to Euractiv. The special pension reform is an essential milestone for Romania’s third payment request under the national recovery plan.…

- Romania‘s new government is working on an emergency ordinance to cap the additional costs imposed by retailers, as Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu plans to meet with representatives of retail chains to discuss the first draft of this emergency ordinance on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. This capping…

- A new government has been voted into power by the Romanian Parliament on Thursday, following an unprecedented rotation of prime ministers, wherein Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), took on the role in a cabinet that has retained certain key positions while rotating others,…

- The social democrats (PSD) want to continue their collaboration with the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) within the future Government, but the Hungarian minority party is not cooperating, according to Euractiv. UDMR has refused to take over the Energy Ministry and the European Funds…

- EU home affairs ministers reached a migration deal described as historic by officials that would see EU states pay E20,000 for each migrant they refuse to host, according to Euractiv. Swedish immigration minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, who chaired the talks in Luxembourg on Thursday, described the…