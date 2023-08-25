Romanian PM seeks to ram tax reform through parliament, risks censure motionPublicat:
The Romanian government will take responsibility for the administrative reform package and fiscal measures, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Thursday, allowing his government to pass laws on these files without amendments from parliament but exposing it to a possible no-confidence motion, according to Euractiv. The tax and budget package has been under negotiation within […] The post Romanian PM seeks to ram tax reform through parliament, risks censure motion appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
