Romanian PM seeks to ram tax reform through parliament, risks censure motion

Noi ajutoare pentru pensionari, în condițiile în care guvernanții nu spun când se măresc PENSIILE

CE AJUTOARE PRIMESC ROMÂNII DIN TOAMNĂseptembrie-octombrieAjutor energie:700 de lei, care se acordă pensionarilor care au mai mult de 60 ani, iar pensia nu depășește 2.000 lei)Ajutor pensionari:500… [citeste mai departe]

Ultima oră! Preşedinta interimară a CSJ, Tamara Chișca-Doneva, eliberată din funcție, de astăzi, deși a depus cerere pentru 31 decembrie: „Nu mi-e rușine de nicio hotărâre de a mea”

Preşedinta… [citeste mai departe]

S-a aflat cine este adevăratul vinovat pentru moartea lui Evgheni Prigojin. Luptătorii Wagner au recunoscut oficial cadavrul fostului lor lider

  Autoritățile din Rusia au anunțat oficial moartea fostului lider al grupului de mercenari Wagner, Evgheni Prigojin,… [citeste mai departe]

Ce trebuie să faci dacă ți-ai pierdut documentele în străinătate sau ți-au fost furate

Pierderea actelor poate crea multă frustrare, mai ales pentru cei care pățesc asta când se află în străinătate. Cum își pot recupera documentele? Iată pașii care trebuie urmați.  Românii plecați în afară, care și-au… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful DGA, fost șef al Poliției Române s-a pensionat, la 56 de ani – Iohannis a semnat decretul, după dezvăluirile despre legături cu un judecător ÎCCJ

Chestorul șef de poliție  Liviu Vasilescu  s-a pensionat. Președintele Klaus… [citeste mai departe]

Câți bani poți primi dacă găsești un șacal sau o vulpe moarte și anunți laboratoarele sanitar-veterinare

Un proiect de Hotărâre de Guvern inițiat de Autoritatea Naţională Sanitară Veterinară stabilește care sunt noile sume de bani pe care un vânător autorizat le poate primi în cazul… [citeste mai departe]

Moldovean prins cu permis fals în vama Borș, dat în urmărire europeană. Judecătoria Oradea l-a condamnat la închisoare

Un bărbat de 29 de ani, originar din Republica Moldova, dar stabilit în București, a fost dat în urmărire națională și europeană după ce a fost condamnat… [citeste mai departe]

Bolid de lux căutat de autorităţile elveţiene, găsit de poliţiştii cărăşeni

Un bărbat de 54 de ani, din Bocșa, a adus un bolid de lux din Elveția, al cărui preț estimat este de 25.000 de euro, dar nu a plătit întreaga sumă. Polițiștii din Caraș-Severin i-au indisponibilizat autoturismul. Polițiști de la Serviciul… [citeste mai departe]

Diana Şoşoacă sare în ajutorul Academiei Română

Senatorul Diana Şoşoacă a transmis printr-un comunicat de presă că partidul S.O.S. România pe care îl conduce susţine demersul Academiei Române în apărarea cercetării academice româneşti şi se opune reducerilor de cheltuieli şi de personal în domeniul cercetării ştiinţifice, aşa cum sunt preconizate… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian PM seeks to ram tax reform through parliament, risks censure motion

government will take responsibility for the administrative reform package and fiscal measures, announced on Thursday, allowing his government to pass laws on these files without amendments from parliament but exposing it to a possible no-confidence motion, according to Euractiv. The tax and budget package has been under negotiation within […] The post Romanian PM seeks to ram tax reform through parliament, risks censure motion appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romanian labour minister resigns in wake of care centres scandal

14:35, 13.07.2023 - Marius Budai, the Romanian minister of labour and social protection, stepped down on Thursday in the first high-level resignation following the nursing home scandal near Bucharest that shocked the country, according to Euractiv. Prosecutors discovered appalling conditions in three care centres near…

Romanian National Bank experts concerned over impending budgetary crisis

09:20, 13.07.2023 - The budget deficit is at risk of surpassing 6% of GDP by the end of 2023, according to Valentin Lazea, the chief economist of the Romanian National Bank (BNR), which directly contradicts Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu’s target of a 4.4% deficit, according to Euractiv. This projection of 6% would signify…

Romanian president: Slow Schengen progress, no vote until positive outcome certain

10:05, 30.06.2023 - The accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen will only be discussed in the Council when it is sure that the outcome will be successful, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Following the “unfortunate” vote of Austria last year, Romania and Bulgaria continued to discuss,…

Romanian parliament passes watered-down special pensions reform

10:20, 29.06.2023 - Romanian lawmakers passed the special pension reform requested by the European Commission on Wednesday, though several last-minute changes diluted the law, according to Euractiv. The special pension reform is an essential milestone for Romania’s third payment request under the national recovery plan.…

Romanian government wants to decrease mark-up on basic foods

10:01, 20.06.2023 - Romania‘s new government is working on an emergency ordinance to cap the additional costs imposed by retailers, as Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu plans to meet with representatives of retail chains to discuss the first draft of this emergency ordinance on Tuesday, according to Euractiv.  This capping…

Romania unveils new government after unprecedented PM switch

08:50, 16.06.2023 - A new government has been voted into power by the Romanian Parliament on Thursday, following an unprecedented rotation of prime ministers, wherein Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), took on the role in a cabinet that has retained certain key positions while rotating others,…

Hungarian minority party in Romania complicates PM switch

11:35, 12.06.2023 - The social democrats (PSD) want to continue their collaboration with the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) within the future Government, but the Hungarian minority party is not cooperating, according to Euractiv. UDMR has refused to take over the Energy Ministry and the European Funds…

EU ministers reach ‘historic’ deal on migrant relocation

07:35, 09.06.2023 - EU home affairs ministers reached a migration deal described as historic by officials that would see EU states pay E20,000 for each migrant they refuse to host, according to Euractiv. Swedish immigration minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, who chaired the talks in Luxembourg on Thursday, described the…


