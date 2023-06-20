Romanian government wants to decrease mark-up on basic foods

Stiri Recomandate

Serbările Cetății Deva 2023 – trei zile de spectacol și distracție

Serbările Cetății Deva 2023 – trei zile de spectacol și distracție

Primăria Municipiului Deva și Centrul Cultural „Drăgan Muntean” vă invită la cel mai așteptat eveniment al verii în municipiul Deva – ,,Serbările Cetății ”. În perioada 30 iunie – 2 iulie 2023, pe scena care va fi amplasată în Piața Cetății vor urca Carla`s… [citeste mai departe]

IQOS ILUMA, disponibil pe piața din România

IQOS ILUMA, disponibil pe piața din România

IQOS ILUMA a fost lansat pe piața din România. Cel mai nou și inovator produs Philip Morris International (PMI) revoluționează categoria alternativelor fără fum, dedicată adulților care altfel ar continua să fumeze sau să folosească produse cu nicotină. IQOS ILUMA nu are lamelă și nu trebuie curățat fiindcă se… [citeste mai departe]

Avertizările de inundații, prelungite pentru două județe, încă 24 de ore. HARTA

Avertizările de inundații, prelungite pentru două județe, încă 24 de ore. HARTA

În cursul acestei dimineți, specialiștii Institutului Național de Hidrologie și Gospodărirea Apelor (INHGA) au actualizat codurile hidrologice pentru următoarele 24 de ore. Prin urmare, începând de astăzi, ora 10:00, până miercuri,… [citeste mai departe]

Primele ipoteze despre ciudata și misterioasa dispariție a submarinului Titan, care vizita epava Titanicului: detalii despre mașinăria incredibilă

Primele ipoteze despre ciudata și misterioasa dispariție a submarinului Titan, care vizita epava Titanicului: detalii despre mașinăria incredibilă

Submarinul Titan, folosit pentru a vizita epava vasului Titanic, de pe fundul Oceanului Pacific, a… [citeste mai departe]

Gabriel Rusu, absolventul cu 10 pe linie care a făcut zilnic naveta, peste 40 de kilometri

Gabriel Rusu, absolventul cu 10 pe linie care a făcut zilnic naveta, peste 40 de kilometri

Șeful promoției din acest an al Liceului Teoretic „Ion Luca" Vatra Dornei este Gabriel Rusu, un tânăr de 19 ani, din Ciocănești.Liderul promoției 2023 vine nu doar cu surpriza unei medii impecabile la finele celor patru… [citeste mai departe]

SHS a emis o avertizare de Cod galben de creștere a nivelului apei în râul Prut

SHS a emis o avertizare de Cod galben de creștere a nivelului apei în râul Prut

Serviciul Hidrometeorologic de Stat (SHS) a emis o avertizare de Cod galben în legătură cu creșterea nivelului apei în râul Prut. Izolat este posibilă ieșirea apei în luncă și sub-inundarea terenurilor agricole din raioanele Briceni și… [citeste mai departe]

Comisia de la Veneția a criticat legea minorităților din Ucraina. Reacții furioase de la Kiev. Ce libertăți cere Comisia în privința limbilor, inclusiv pentru români

Comisia de la Veneția a criticat legea minorităților din Ucraina. Reacții furioase de la Kiev. Ce libertăți cere Comisia în privința limbilor, inclusiv pentru români

O polemică aprinsă a izbucnit în Ucraina. Comisia de… [citeste mai departe]

Tribunalul București: Iminenta modificare a dispoziţiilor legale care consacră pensia de serviciu pentru judecători este de natură a încălca independenţa

Tribunalul București: Iminenta modificare a dispoziţiilor legale care consacră pensia de serviciu pentru judecători este de natură a încălca independenţa

Adunarea Generală a Judecătorilor Tribunalului Bucureşti, întrunită în şedinţa… [citeste mai departe]

Cât costă rochia albă purtată de Gina Pistol la „Chefi la cuțite”. E creată de un designer român, care a îmbrăcat și vedete internaționale

Cât costă rochia albă purtată de Gina Pistol la „Chefi la cuțite”. E creată de un designer român, care a îmbrăcat și vedete internaționale

Gina Pistol a purtat o rochie albă, foarte elegantă, la semifinala „Chefi la cuțite”, sezon 11,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romanian government wants to decrease mark-up on basic foods

Publicat:
Romanian government wants to decrease mark-up on basic foods

Romania‘s new government is working on an emergency ordinance to cap the additional costs imposed by retailers, as plans to meet with representatives of retail chains to discuss the first draft of this emergency ordinance on Tuesday, according to Euractiv.  This capping will cover almost all basic foods, from fruits and […] The post Romanian government wants to decrease mark-up on basic foods appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania unveils new government after unprecedented PM switch

08:50, 16.06.2023 - A new government has been voted into power by the Romanian Parliament on Thursday, following an unprecedented rotation of prime ministers, wherein Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), took on the role in a cabinet that has retained certain key positions while rotating others,…

OMV Petrom makes largest crude oil discovery in decades

08:35, 14.06.2023 - Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria’s OMV, said on Tuesday it discovered new crude oil and natural gas deposits equal to about three quarters of its overall 2022 production, according to Reuters.  The deposits are the largest crude oil discovery OMV Petrom has made…

Romanian teachers end pay strike after government negotiations

15:20, 12.06.2023 - Romanian teachers will end a three-week general strike after their pay demands were partially met, unions said on Monday, but the government faces further unrest from healthcare staff and other public sector workers, according to Reuters. Education unions have asked for a 25% wage increase across the…

Russian embassy in Romania told to remove diplomatic staff members

09:45, 09.06.2023 - Romanian authorities informed the Russian ambassador in Bucharest to reduce the number of diplomatic and technical-administrative staff of the Russian Federation in Romania on Thursday, adding that the embassy has 30 days to comply, according to Euractiv. During a meeting with the secretary of state…

Romania not as tough with Russia as other NATO states, says ambassador

10:40, 07.06.2023 - Russia’s ambassador to Bucharest, Valery Kuzmin said that the Romanian authorities are not as tough in their relations with Russia as other NATO member states, noting the door for future relationships is still somewhat open, according to Euractiv. The diplomat made the comments at a press conference…

Romanian MEP says EU court only way for Romania to enter Schengen

09:56, 06.06.2023 - The only way for Romania to enter the Schengen zone is through proceedings at the EU Court of Justice, said Romanian MEP Eugen Tomac (EPP/PMP), noting the issue is not on the agenda of the EU justice and home affairs meeting in Luxembourg this week, according to Euractiv. According to the agenda, the…

Romanian president pledges ‘no limits’ aid to Ukraine during German visit

09:20, 25.05.2023 - Romania will support Ukraine as long as necessary and without time constraints, President Klaus Iohannis said after meeting his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Bucharest on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. As part of Steinmeier’s state visit from Wednesday to Friday, the two discussed…

Austria looks abroad to address labour shortage

11:10, 19.04.2023 - The Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKO) and the Labour Ministry want to work together to counteract the massive labour shortage in the coming years, Labour and Economic Affairs Minister Martin Kocher (OVP) said at a joint press conference on Tuesday, according to Euractiv.  Austria faces a severe…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 19 iunie 2023
USD 4.5426
EUR 4.9596
CHF 5.0678
GBP 5.8208
CAD 3.4402
XAU 285.077
JPY 3.1997
CNY 0.6344
AED 1.2368
AUD 3.1135
MDL 0.2528
BGN 2.5358

Urmareste stirile pe: