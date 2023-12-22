Romanian government approves offshore wind law for Black Sea power plants

Stiri Recomandate

Ministerul Dezvoltarii a decontat peste 303 milioane de lei, pentru continuarea proiectelor de infrastructura

Ministerul Dezvoltarii a decontat peste 303 milioane de lei, pentru continuarea proiectelor de infrastructura

Ministerul Dezvoltarii, Lucrarilor Publice si Administratiei MDLPA a virat suma de 303.431.174 de lei, in vederea decontarii facturilor pentru 325 de obiective finantate prin Programul… [citeste mai departe]

Spot GSM vă urează Sărbători Fericite și pline de bucurie în suflet!

Spot GSM vă urează Sărbători Fericite și pline de bucurie în suflet!

Echipa Spot GSM vă dorește să aveți parte de clipe pline de bucurie și căldură alături de cei dragi. În această perioadă specială, am pregătit o serie de oferte și cadouri pentru a vă împărtăși bucuria sărbătorilor. Program de Sărbători: Echipa noastră… [citeste mai departe]

Ucrainenii încearcă să lărgească capul de pod de la Herson - Situația tactică pe pricipalele direcții de luptă prezentată de Statul Major ucrainean

Ucrainenii încearcă să lărgească capul de pod de la Herson - Situația tactică pe pricipalele direcții de luptă prezentată de Statul Major ucrainean

În majoritatea direcțiilor de pe front, apărătorii Ucrainei resping atacurile trupelor… [citeste mai departe]

Grupul consilierilor locali PNL Ploieşti: Indolența primarului ne mai costă un milion de euro

Grupul consilierilor locali PNL Ploieşti: Indolența primarului ne mai costă un milion de euro

Grupul consilierilor locali PNL nu a participat la ședința extraordinară convocată de primarul Andrei Volosevici. „Apreciem ca intolerabil modul de lucru de a convoca o astfel de ședință (de rectificare a bugetului… [citeste mai departe]

Magia sau sfințenia Crăciunului?

Magia sau sfințenia Crăciunului?

Sărbătoarea minunată a Nașterii Domnului nostru Iisus Hristos bate la ușa inimilor noastre. Cunoscută și cu numele de Crăciun, această sărbătoare sfântă, supranaturală sau mai presus de fire este „taina cea din veci ascunsă” (Coloseni 1, 26) promisă de Dumnezeu, prin proroci, poporului biblic și întregii omeniri. Sfântul Ioan Gură… [citeste mai departe]

CT Bus: Traseul liniei 5b, deviat

CT Bus: Traseul liniei 5b, deviat

Autobuzele liniei 5B circula deviat, in ambele sensuri, pe strada Hatman Arbore, potrivit CTBus. Autobuzele liniei 5B circula deviat, in ambele sensuri, pe strada Hatman Arbore, potrivit CTBus. Acestea nu mai intra pe traseul strada Mesterul Manole strada Fantanele din cauza lucrarilor la carosabil executate in aceasta zona. "Masura… [citeste mai departe]

Tot ce trebuie să știți despre frigiderul incorporabil – Vi se potrivește sau nu?

Tot ce trebuie să știți despre frigiderul incorporabil – Vi se potrivește sau nu?

Frigiderul a devenit un electrocasnic indispensabil în bucătăriile de pretutindeni datorită multiplelor avantaje de care dispune. De la diversele programe de păstrare a alimentelor, până la multitudinea de modele din care puteți… [citeste mai departe]

Argeşul autentic… Peste 500 de colindători au ajuns în Piața Primăriei din Pitești

Argeşul autentic… Peste 500 de colindători au ajuns în Piața Primăriei din Pitești

Seară de poveste în Piața Primăriei din Pitești, joi, 21 decembrie. Peste 500 de colindători din satele Argeșului au adus în centrul Piteștiului spiritul Crăciunului authentic. În piaţa primăriei Piteşti, cetele de colindătorii… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini cu momentul în care s-a prăbușit clădirea internatului din Odorheiul Secuiesc

Imagini cu momentul în care s-a prăbușit clădirea internatului din Odorheiul Secuiesc

Momentul prăbușirii parțiale a internatului liceului Tamași Aron din Odorheiu Secuiesc a fost surprins de camerele de supraveghere din zonă, relatează publicația în limba maghiară Szekelyhon și Digi 24.În imagini se vede cum,… [citeste mai departe]

Sute de Moși Crăciun într-un loc

Sute de Moși Crăciun într-un loc

Târgul de Crăciun din Piața Unirii s-a umplut azi de sute de copii de la Liceul Greco-Catolic Iuliu Maniu. Îmbrăcați în costum de Moș Crăciun, aceștia au cântat colinde și cântece de Crăciun. Colindul moșilor este o tradiție în Oradea care a început în anul 1998 și își propune să aducă bucurie oamenilor de pe stradă. Elevii  din… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romanian government approves offshore wind law for Black Sea power plants

Publicat:
Romanian government approves offshore wind law for Black Sea power plants

government approved on Thursday, a bill to make it easier to harness the ’s abundant offshore wind energy, according to Euractiv. This initiative aligns with Romania’s commitments under its and , which is critical to the planned decarbonization of the country’s energy sector. Wind energy potential, which a World […] The post Romanian government approves offshore wind law for power plants appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Gov't approves draft law on offshore wind energy and sends it to Parliament

14:31, 21.12.2023 - Gov't approves draft law on offshore wind energy and sends it to ParliamentThe government took an important step in promoting renewable energy in Romania, by approving and then sending to Parliament the draft law on offshore wind energy, in its Thursday's meeting, informs the Ministry of Energy.…

Romania’s Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over drone incident

11:35, 15.12.2023 - Romania’s Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Valeri Kuzmin on Thursday in response to the latest incident involving a Russian drone that fell on Romanian territory overnight, according to Euractiv. Following an overnight on-site investigation, joint teams from the Defence and Interior Ministries…

EU data protection authorities ban Meta from personal data usage in behavioural advertising

11:05, 08.12.2023 - The European Data Protection Board said on Thursday its binding decision about banning Meta’s platforms from processing personal data for behavioural advertising, according to Euractiv. The Board is a body that gathers all EU data protection regulators with a view to ensuring consistent application…

EU Commission approves new version of Romania’s recovery plan

10:55, 22.11.2023 - The European Commission on Tuesday approved Romania’s revised Recovery and Resilience Plan, which places greater emphasis on the green transition and reduces funding for certain hospital construction projects, according to Euractiv.  The adjusted plan sees a decrease of approximately E2 billion in recovery…

EU sues Poland over restrictions to cross-border trade in natural gas

10:15, 17.11.2023 - The European Commission on Thursday said it is suing Poland over measures imposing additional costs in cross-border trade of natural gas, according to Euractiv. “Poland’s national gas storage legislation requires undertakings using storage facilities outside Poland to book firm transport capacities…

New version of Romania’s recovery plan omits 9.4% of GDP for pensions

09:35, 17.11.2023 - Negotiations on the revision of the Recovery and Resilience Plan have come to an end but the new version of the plan no longer includes 9.4% of GDP for pension spending, Investment and European Projects Minister Adrian Caciu announced on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Romania’s new version of its…

Romanian government mulls extending price cap on essential foods

11:00, 13.10.2023 - Romania’s recent decision to introduce a price cap on basic foods has resulted in inflation dropping to 8.8% in September and should, therefore be extended, said Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, according to Euractiv. Romania’s price cap on certain foodstuffs, introduced on 1 August as part of…

Romania adopts tax reform amid business concerns

10:40, 27.09.2023 - The Romanian government’s fiscal reform package, which aims to combat tax evasion and create a fairer tax system, was rushed through parliament without amendment or debate on Tuesday night and has not gone down well with the business community, according to Euractiv. The various incentives and privileges,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 22 decembrie 2023
USD 4.5101
EUR 4.9695
CHF 5.2769
GBP 5.7365
CAD 3.3977
XAU 298.1
JPY 3.1743
CNY 0.6328
AED 1.2281
AUD 3.0671
MDL 0.2579
BGN 2.5408

Urmareste stirile pe: