Romanian government approves offshore wind law for Black Sea power plants

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Gov't approves draft law on offshore wind energy and sends it to ParliamentThe government took an important step in promoting renewable energy in Romania, by approving and then sending to Parliament the draft law on offshore wind energy, in its Thursday's meeting, informs the Ministry of Energy.…

- Romania’s Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Valeri Kuzmin on Thursday in response to the latest incident involving a Russian drone that fell on Romanian territory overnight, according to Euractiv. Following an overnight on-site investigation, joint teams from the Defence and Interior Ministries…

- The European Data Protection Board said on Thursday its binding decision about banning Meta’s platforms from processing personal data for behavioural advertising, according to Euractiv. The Board is a body that gathers all EU data protection regulators with a view to ensuring consistent application…

- The European Commission on Tuesday approved Romania’s revised Recovery and Resilience Plan, which places greater emphasis on the green transition and reduces funding for certain hospital construction projects, according to Euractiv. The adjusted plan sees a decrease of approximately E2 billion in recovery…

- The European Commission on Thursday said it is suing Poland over measures imposing additional costs in cross-border trade of natural gas, according to Euractiv. “Poland’s national gas storage legislation requires undertakings using storage facilities outside Poland to book firm transport capacities…

- Negotiations on the revision of the Recovery and Resilience Plan have come to an end but the new version of the plan no longer includes 9.4% of GDP for pension spending, Investment and European Projects Minister Adrian Caciu announced on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Romania’s new version of its…

- Romania’s recent decision to introduce a price cap on basic foods has resulted in inflation dropping to 8.8% in September and should, therefore be extended, said Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, according to Euractiv. Romania’s price cap on certain foodstuffs, introduced on 1 August as part of…

- The Romanian government’s fiscal reform package, which aims to combat tax evasion and create a fairer tax system, was rushed through parliament without amendment or debate on Tuesday night and has not gone down well with the business community, according to Euractiv. The various incentives and privileges,…