Romanian court allows no-confidence vote against PM to proceed

204.000 de doze de vaccin Johnson&Johnson sosesc, marți, în țară

204.000 de doze de vaccin Johnson&Johnson sosesc, marți, în țară

204.000 doze de vaccin Janssen vor ajunge mâine, 29 septembrie, la Compania Națională „Unifarm” SA. Transportul este asigurat de firma producătoare, iar dozele de vaccin vor fi aduse în București pe cale terestră. Dozele vor fi depozitate la Compania Națională „Unifarm”… [citeste mai departe]

Taximetrist prins drogat la volan

Taximetrist prins drogat la volan

Un taximetrist aflat la lucru, în tura de noapte, a fost oprit de polițiști. Acesta era drogat, aflându-se sub influența a două substanțe. Azi-noapte, polițiștii bistrițeni au oprit un taximetru, pentru un control de rutinăî. Dacă aparatul etilotest a indicat faptul că NU consumase alcool, DRUG Test-ul a ieșit pozitiv pentru două substanțe.… [citeste mai departe]

Tineret / DJST Constanţa desfășoară, luna viitoare, campania de informare TIME TO MOVE 2021

Tineret / DJST Constanţa desfășoară, luna viitoare, campania de informare TIME TO MOVE 2021

Direcția Județeană pentru Sport și Tineret Constanța, punct local de informare EURODESK ROMÂNIA și membră a rețelei de informare cu același nume, desfășoară în luna octombrie 2021 campania de informare TIME TO… [citeste mai departe]

Locurile de vizitat în cea mai înaltă localitate din România. Ce poți să faci în satul cu peisaje de poveste

Locurile de vizitat în cea mai înaltă localitate din România. Ce poți să faci în satul cu peisaje de poveste

România, considerată de mulți un adevărat paradis, are multe zone aproape neexplorate, iar altele adevărate oaze de frumusețe. O astfel de locație, aflată la 1,360 metri… [citeste mai departe]

Criză energetică gravă în China. Se cere creșterea importului de cărbune pentru a menține fabricile deschise și luminile aprinse

Criză energetică gravă în China. Se cere creșterea importului de cărbune pentru a menține fabricile deschise și luminile aprinse

China se confruntă cu o puternică criză energetică deoarece lipsa de aprovizionare cu cărbuni, înăsprirea standardelor ecologice… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Fălticeni dă termen o lună pentru reactualizarea dosarelor celor care au solicitat o locuință socială

Primăria Fălticeni dă termen o lună pentru reactualizarea dosarelor celor care au solicitat o locuință socială

Fălticenenii care au depus cereri la Primărie pentru repartizarea unei locuințe sociale sunt invitați să-și reactualizeze dosarele. Ei au la dispoziție pentru această… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta, in topul judetelor cu cele mai multe amenzi aplicate de Garda de Mediu

Constanta, in topul judetelor cu cele mai multe amenzi aplicate de Garda de Mediu

In topul judetelor cu cele mai multe amenzi se afla Gorj, Constanta, Bacau, Hunedoara, Dolj.Amenzi de 6,5 milioane de lei in urma controalelor Garzii Nationale de Mediu efectuate in luna septembrie.6.458.800 lei este cuantumul amenzilor acordate… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanț coronavirus în România – 28 septembrie 2021

Bilanț coronavirus în România – 28 septembrie 2021

Până astăzi, 28 septembrie, pe teritoriul României au fost înregistrate 1.210.810 cazuri de infectare cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19), dintre care 1.129 sunt ale unor pacienți reinfectați, testați pozitiv la o perioadă mai mare de 180 de zile după prima infectare. 1.104.496 de pacienți au… [citeste mai departe]

EXPLOZIE de decese în rândul infectaților: GCS anunță peste 200 de morți/ 1.267 de români, la ATI

EXPLOZIE de decese în rândul infectaților: GCS anunță peste 200 de morți/ 1.267 de români, la ATI

Până astăzi, 36.658 de persoane diagnosticate cu infecție cu SARS – CoV – 2 au decedat. În intervalul 27.09.2021 (10:00) – 28.09.2021 (10:00) au fost raportate de către INSP 208 decese (99 bărbați… [citeste mai departe]

Doi tineri, reținuți la Timișoara după ce au furat din mașini

Doi tineri, reținuți la Timișoara după ce au furat din mașini

Polițiștii de la Secția 2 din Timișoara au reținut doi tineri, de 17 și 20 de ani. Aceștia sunt acuzați că furau din mașini. În 8 septembrie, cei doi au sustras dintr-un autoturism, parcat pe strada Feldioara, bunuri în valoare de 1.000 de lei. Mai târziu, în aceeași… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian court allows no-confidence vote against PM to proceed

Romanian court allows no-confidence vote against PM to proceed

Romania’s cleared the way for a no-confidence vote to proceed against Prime Minister Florin Cițu, local television channel Digi 24 reported, citing unidentified people, according to Bloomberg. The court on Tuesday said the vote on the motion filed by USR Plus, a junior member of the ruling coalition, needs to take place despite […] The post Romanian court allows no-confidence vote against PM to proceed appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Greece buys warships from France and signs a major defense pact

12:45, 28.09.2021 - France and Greece signed a major defense pact on Tuesday that includes commitments from Athens to purchase three French warships, with an option for a fourth, according to Bloomberg.  “Our countries are taking the first step towards a European strategic autonomy,” said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos…

EUR still below RON 5 until the end of the year

12:01, 10.09.2021 - According to the latest Bloomberg poll, quoted by Profit.ro, the estimate of the single European currency, the euro, would remain in Bucharest below the RON 5 threshold until the end of this year. The psychological threshold of RON 5 will probably be surpassed in the first part of 2022. However, the…

OMV will work with green groups to repair Romanian methane leaks

14:51, 03.09.2021 - OMV AG said it’s willing to work with non-governmental organizations to find and repair equipment leaking dangerous greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, signalling a change in the confrontational posture the Austrian company has recently maintained with environmental groups, according to Bloomberg.…

MW Green Power Export lists a new issue of bonds on BVB

14:15, 31.08.2021 - Romanian photovoltaic energy producer, MW Green Power Export listed on Tuesday its second issue of bonds on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) under the ticker of MWGP24, according to a press release. The company has attracted from investors a total of over RON…

Romania ponders ”appropriate response” against Iran, after Mercer Street attack

12:55, 02.08.2021 - Romania announced on Monday that it reserves the right to deliver an ”appropriate respons” against Iran, together with its allies, after the drone attack committed last week on the ship “Mercer Street”, in which the ship’s captain, a Romanian citizen, died. Foreign minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Twitter…

Euro area reopening boom lifts confidence to all-time high

13:50, 29.07.2021 - Confidence in the euro-area economy climbed to a record in July as business resurges following the end of coronavirus lockdowns, according to Bloomberg. Factories in the 19-nation region are running at full steam, bolstered by a strong global recovery, and consumers are splurging on travel and services…

Romanian fintech firm ZebraPay starts trading bonds on BVB

13:10, 27.07.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that ZebraPay, the leader of the local automated payment market is taking the first step on Bucharest Stock Exchange by listing the company’s bonds worth EUR 3mln, according to a press release. The company’s bonds are traded under the ticker PAY26E.…

Romania’s Prime Minister dismisses the Finance Minister

15:15, 08.07.2021 - Romania’s Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday that he has forwarded to the President, Klaus Iohannis the request to dismiss Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare.  The Prime Minister is to replace Nazare as interim Minister of Finance, as there is no other proposal at this moment. “After a…


