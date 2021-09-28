Romanian court allows no-confidence vote against PM to proceed Romania’s Constitutional Court cleared the way for a no-confidence vote to proceed against Prime Minister Florin Cițu, local television channel Digi 24 reported, citing unidentified people, according to Bloomberg. The court on Tuesday said the vote on the motion filed by USR Plus, a junior member of the ruling coalition, needs to take place despite […] The post Romanian court allows no-confidence vote against PM to proceed appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- France and Greece signed a major defense pact on Tuesday that includes commitments from Athens to purchase three French warships, with an option for a fourth, according to Bloomberg. “Our countries are taking the first step towards a European strategic autonomy,” said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos…

- According to the latest Bloomberg poll, quoted by Profit.ro, the estimate of the single European currency, the euro, would remain in Bucharest below the RON 5 threshold until the end of this year. The psychological threshold of RON 5 will probably be surpassed in the first part of 2022. However, the…

- OMV AG said it’s willing to work with non-governmental organizations to find and repair equipment leaking dangerous greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, signalling a change in the confrontational posture the Austrian company has recently maintained with environmental groups, according to Bloomberg.…

- Romanian photovoltaic energy producer, MW Green Power Export listed on Tuesday its second issue of bonds on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) under the ticker of MWGP24, according to a press release. The company has attracted from investors a total of over RON…

- Romania announced on Monday that it reserves the right to deliver an ”appropriate respons” against Iran, together with its allies, after the drone attack committed last week on the ship “Mercer Street”, in which the ship’s captain, a Romanian citizen, died. Foreign minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Twitter…

- Confidence in the euro-area economy climbed to a record in July as business resurges following the end of coronavirus lockdowns, according to Bloomberg. Factories in the 19-nation region are running at full steam, bolstered by a strong global recovery, and consumers are splurging on travel and services…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that ZebraPay, the leader of the local automated payment market is taking the first step on Bucharest Stock Exchange by listing the company’s bonds worth EUR 3mln, according to a press release. The company’s bonds are traded under the ticker PAY26E.…

- Romania’s Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday that he has forwarded to the President, Klaus Iohannis the request to dismiss Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare. The Prime Minister is to replace Nazare as interim Minister of Finance, as there is no other proposal at this moment. “After a…