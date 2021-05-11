Romanian companies listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange reach record highs

Stiri Recomandate

CNCAV. 105.844 doze de vaccin administrate, in ultimele 24 de ore

CNCAV. 105.844 doze de vaccin administrate, in ultimele 24 de ore

Potrivit datelor puse la dispozitia Comitetului National de Coordonare a Activitatilor privind Vaccinarea impotriva COVID 19 CNCAV de catre Institutul National de Sanatate Publica INSP CNSCBT , prin aplicatia Registrul Electronic National al Vaccinarilor RENV , care tine… [citeste mai departe]

Ritmul de vaccinare anti-COVID-19 în mai multe oraşe din ţară

Ritmul de vaccinare anti-COVID-19 în mai multe oraşe din ţară

Ritmul de vaccinare anti-COVID-19 în mai multe oraşe din ţară  Centru de vaccinare anti-Covid din București. FOTO: Răzvan Stancu. RADOR  - Municipiul Cluj-Napoca are în prezent cea mai mare rată de vaccinare anti-COVID-19 la nivel naţional. 40% din… [citeste mai departe]

Încă 151 de moldoveni, infectați cu noul coronavirus

Încă 151 de moldoveni, infectați cu noul coronavirus

Alte 151 de cazuri noi de infectare cu coronavirus au fost confirmate, în ultimele 24 de ore, în Republica Moldova, după efectuarea a 2.702 de teste, dintre care 1.212 teste rapide. Astfel, în țara noastră, numărul îmbolnăvirilor de COVID-19 a ajuns la 252.949. [citeste mai departe]

Un continent scufundat a dat naştere unei noi zone de subducţie lângă Noua Zeelandă

Un continent scufundat a dat naştere unei noi zone de subducţie lângă Noua Zeelandă

De-a lungul unei perioade de milioane de ani, o parte din continentul scufundat Zealandia, aflat la ciocnirea dintre placa tectonică australiană şi cea pacifică, s-a deplasat într-un mod care a făcut ca mai densa crustă oceanică… [citeste mai departe]

Încă 12 moldoveni au murit, fiind răpuși de noul coronavirus

Încă 12 moldoveni au murit, fiind răpuși de noul coronavirus

Încă 12 moldoveni au murit din cauza noului coronavirus. Astfel, bilanţul deceselor provocate de COVID-19 în Moldova a ajuns la 5.970.Potrivit Ministerului Sănătății, victimele aveau vârstele cuprinse între 53 și 88 de ani. Acestea sufereau și de alte boli. [citeste mai departe]

Olt: Incendiu la etajul şase al unui bloc din Slatina

Olt: Incendiu la etajul şase al unui bloc din Slatina

Pompierii slătineni au fost solicitaţi marţi după-amiază să intervină la stingerea unui incendiu izbucnit în balconul unui apartament situat la etajul şase al unui bloc din municipiul Slatina. Detașamentului Slatina a intervenit cu două autospeciale de stingere cu apă și spumă, o autospecială… [citeste mai departe]

‘Metrorex trebuie să majoreze prețul unei călătorii la 50 de lei’. Anunțul incredibil al lui Ion Rădoi

'Metrorex trebuie să majoreze prețul unei călătorii la 50 de lei'. Anunțul incredibil al lui Ion Rădoi

Ion Rădoi, liderul Sindicatului Metrorex, spune că prețul unei călătorii cu metroul ar trebui să fie de 50 de lei, doar așa putând deveni rentabilă. Ion Rădoi: ‘Metrorex trebuie… [citeste mai departe]

Turcia ia în calcul renunţarea la testele PCR pentru turiştii români

Turcia ia în calcul renunţarea la testele PCR pentru turiştii români

Turcia ia în calcul serios să renunţe la testele PCR pentru turiştii români înainte de 1 iunie, a declarat marţi Ferit Turgut, reprezentantul pentru Mediterana din boardul Asociaţiei agenţiilor de turism din Turcia (Tursab), în cadrul unui briefing pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Globalworth a primit ajutor de la NNDKP în privința achiziționării a două proiecte industriale în Arad şi Oradea

Globalworth a primit ajutor de la NNDKP în privința achiziționării a două proiecte industriale în Arad şi Oradea

Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen (NNDKP) a asistat Globalworth în legătură cu achiziţionarea a două proiecte industriale, IPW Arad (Industrial Park West… [citeste mai departe]

Fundașul Marco Verratti va fi indisponibil între patru şi şase săptămâni şi ar putea rata EURO 2020

Fundașul Marco Verratti va fi indisponibil între patru şi şase săptămâni şi ar putea rata EURO 2020

Marco Verratti va fi indisponibil între patru şi şase săptămâni, a anunţat marţi clubul său, Paris Saint-Germain, astfel că fotbalistul italian ar putea rata EURO 2020, scrie presa franceză,… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian companies listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange reach record highs

Publicat:
Romanian companies listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange reach record highs

(BVB) said in a press release that the market value of the Romanian companies listed on BVB reached new highs in April and broke the RON 120 billion ceiling following a 20% increase in 2021. BVB explained that the value is almost RON 10 billion above the level registered at the […] The post Romanian companies listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange reach record highs appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


