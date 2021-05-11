Romanian companies listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange reach record highs The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) said in a press release that the market value of the Romanian companies listed on BVB reached new highs in April and broke the RON 120 billion ceiling following a 20% increase in 2021. BVB explained that the value is almost RON 10 billion above the level registered at the […] The post Romanian companies listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange reach record highs appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The market value of Romanian companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) reached new records in April and surpassed 120 billion RON, after a growth of over 20% this year alone, according to a report from the BVB. Capitalization of Romanian companies on the BVB main market thus passed the…

- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will virtually visit Romania from May 10 to May 28, to evaluate the state of the Romanian economy, according to Agerpres. “The IMF mission led by Jan Kees Martijn will discuss economic policies and developments. The virtual meetings will be held with officials…

- Cluj a reușit intr-un timp record sa ajunga de la o incidența a cazurilor covid-19 de 8 la mia de locuitori la o rata de infectare de 3 la mia de locuitori. Municipiul Cluj-Napoca are cea mai mare rata de vaccinare din țara. Peste 40% din populație s-a vaccinat. In acest context, clujenii scapa de […]…

- Jandarmeria Romana a anunțat ca, pana la acest moment, au fost aplicate organizatorilor și participanților la protestele anti-restricții, de marți seara, 644 de sancțiuni contravenționale, in valoare totala de peste 368.350 de lei. Ministrul de Interne, Lucian Bode, a spus ca pe langa amenzile date…

- Romanian police handed out dozens of fines in Bucharest on Wednesday evening in shops and restaurants as new restrictions aimed to slow the spread of the virus, according to universal.net. Police said they had carried 127 checks throughout the city and had handed out 56 fines of 90,000 lei, about 19,000…

- Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday paid a visit to Bucharest, where he met with his Romanian counterpart Nicolae Ciuca to discuss regional, bilateral defence and security issues, according to Anadolu Agency. After visiting the Turkish Embassy in Bucharest, Hulusi Akar went to Romania’s…

- Military doctor Valeriu Gheorghița, the national vaccination campaign coordinator, told Digi FM that Romania might have a fourth anti-COVID vaccine available by April, which is produced by Johnson & Johnson. Gheorghița said that the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson is expected to be authorized…

- The low-cost airline Flydubai will start offering flights to Cluj-Napoca in Romania, twice a week, starting on March 20. It already operates a double daily service between Dubai and the Henri Coanda International Airport (OTP) in Bucharest. With the start of these new flights to Avram Iancu International…