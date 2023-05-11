Romanian Chamber of Deputies adopts bill to prevent child separations The Romanian Chamber of Deputies adopted a draft bill to prevent the separation of children from their families on Wednesday despite the far-right party AUR falsely claiming the bill included provisions legalizing child abduction, according to Euractiv. The draft law stipulates that a child is considered at risk of separation from the family if faced […] The post Romanian Chamber of Deputies adopts bill to prevent child separations appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

