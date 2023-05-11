Romanian Chamber of Deputies adopts bill to prevent child separations

Stiri Recomandate

Noi proteste în România! Sindicaliștii de la INS și cadrele medicale ies astăzi în stradă

Noi proteste în România! Sindicaliștii de la INS și cadrele medicale ies astăzi în stradă

După ce ieri profesorii au ieșit în stradă, astăzi este rândul sindicaliștilor din Institutul Național de Statistică din București. Ei vor picheta sediul legislativului începând cu ora 10. Și cadrele medicale… [citeste mai departe]

Cum au destabilizat cerealele din Ucraina fermele românești / Cum va arăta sectorul agricol în 2023

Cum au destabilizat cerealele din Ucraina fermele românești / Cum va arăta sectorul agricol în 2023

„Anul trecut am reușit să ne descurcăm, cât de cât, cu vânzările cerealelor. În acest an nu știm ce va fi, având în vedere cantitatea mare de cereale care intră în România din Ucraina. Anul trecut… [citeste mai departe]

„Ce altceva pot să mai spun?”. Cum a reacționat Ianis Hagi, după ce turcii au aflat că negociază cu Galatasaray și că tatăl său este implicat în discuții

„Ce altceva pot să mai spun?”. Cum a reacționat Ianis Hagi, după ce turcii au aflat că negociază cu Galatasaray și că tatăl său este implicat în discuții

Ianis Hagi a reacționat după ce jurnaliștii din Turcia au scris… [citeste mai departe]

Ingredientul pe care cofetarii îl pun în frişcă pentru a nu se lăsa. Aşa rezistă zile la rând pe prăjituri

Ingredientul pe care cofetarii îl pun în frişcă pentru a nu se lăsa. Aşa rezistă zile la rând pe prăjituri

Poate cel mai important as din mâneca bucătarilor profesioniști a fost dezvăluit. Află, din rândurile de mai jos, care este ingredientul pe care cofetarii îl pun în frișcă… [citeste mai departe]

Două licee din Timișoara, transformate în Școli Verzi. Consumul de energie va fi redus cu cel puțin 50%

Două licee din Timișoara, transformate în Școli Verzi. Consumul de energie va fi redus cu cel puțin 50%

La Timișoara, proiectele pentru transformarea Liceului Alimentar și Colegiului Henri Coandă în Școli Verzi Inteligente au primit aviz pozitiv în Comisia Tehnico-Economică, iar acum se… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectul a convocat Comitetul Județean pentru Situații de Urgență în problema alunecărilor de teren de pe Zamca

Prefectul a convocat Comitetul Județean pentru Situații de Urgență în problema alunecărilor de teren de pe Zamca

În urma alunecărilor de teren care au afectat o serie de construcții și amenajări din perimetrul Liceului Teoretic Filadelfia, prefectul Alexandru Moldovan a convocat… [citeste mai departe]

Ajutor de stat pentru crescătorii de bovine: Ce criterii trebuie să îndeplinească beneficiarii

Ajutor de stat pentru crescătorii de bovine: Ce criterii trebuie să îndeplinească beneficiarii

Ajutor de stat pentru crescătorii de bovine: Ce criterii trebuie să îndeplinească beneficiarii Ajutor de stat pentru crescătorii de bovine: Ce criterii trebuie să îndeplinească beneficiarii Preşedintele Iohannis… [citeste mai departe]

Hidroelectrica încă nu a reuşit să angajeze IT-işti care să pună la punct noile softuri de facturare

Hidroelectrica încă nu a reuşit să angajeze IT-işti care să pună la punct noile softuri de facturare

Licitaţia organizată în acest scop în martie, cu argumentul că angajările suplimentare de personal din ultima perioadă nu făceau faţă valului de noi clienţi finali, precum şi complicaţiilor… [citeste mai departe]

Banii pentru chirie se vor acorda și polițiștilor care închiriază case aflate în afara localității în care muncesc

Banii pentru chirie se vor acorda și polițiștilor care închiriază case aflate în afara localității în care muncesc

Banii pentru chirie se vor acorda și polițiștilor care închiriază case aflate în afara localității în care muncesc Polițiștii mutați într-o altă localitate… [citeste mai departe]

Duminică: Intrare GRATUITĂ pentru vizitatorii îmbrăcați în costum popular, la un unul dintre cele mai frumoase muzee din țară

Duminică: Intrare GRATUITĂ pentru vizitatorii îmbrăcați în costum popular, la un unul dintre cele mai frumoase muzee din țară

Duminică: Intrare GRATUITĂ pentru vizitatorii îmbrăcați în costum popular, la un unul dintre cele mai frumoase muzee din țară Duminică:… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romanian Chamber of Deputies adopts bill to prevent child separations

Publicat:
Romanian Chamber of Deputies adopts bill to prevent child separations

of Deputies adopted a draft bill to prevent the separation of children from their families on Wednesday despite the far-right party AUR falsely claiming the bill included provisions legalizing child abduction, according to Euractiv. The draft law stipulates that a child is considered at risk of separation from the family if faced […] The post Romanian Chamber of Deputies adopts bill to prevent child separations appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Bulgaria to lift ban on Ukrainian imports

10:50, 04.05.2023 - The national ban Bulgaria imposed on certain goods coming from Ukraine will be lifted once the EU’s market stabilisation measures agreed to at the end of April come into force, the cabinet’s press service announced Wednesday, according to Euractiv. Faced with Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania and Slovakia…

Austria rejects Romania’s Schengen timeline demand

10:30, 27.04.2023 - Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said during a meeting with Romanian counterpart Lucian Bode on Wednesday that he cannot offer an exact date for when his country will lift its veto on Romania joining the Schengen Area, Euractiv reports. In December, Austria blocked Romania and Bulgaria from…

Austria looks abroad to address labour shortage

11:10, 19.04.2023 - The Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKO) and the Labour Ministry want to work together to counteract the massive labour shortage in the coming years, Labour and Economic Affairs Minister Martin Kocher (OVP) said at a joint press conference on Tuesday, according to Euractiv.  Austria faces a severe…

Romania can increase its defence production capacity says EU’s Breton

05:41, 13.04.2023 - Romania is able to play a more significant role in Europe’s defence industry, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said during a visit to Bucharest on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. “We have identified 15 companies from 11 countries in Europe that can respond to this request for increased…

Germany waters down plan to legalise cannabis after talks with Brussels

13:51, 12.04.2023 - The German government on Wednesday watered down plans to legalise cannabis, presenting legislation that would allow private cultivation and distribution through non-profit groups but not widespread sales of the drug in shops,  according to Reuters.  The legislation also foresees a pilot project for…

France eyes water restriction during winter drought

10:25, 23.02.2023 - France is to adopt a series of water restriction measures and a major water plan, as it currently faces an unprecedented winter drought, said Ecological Transition and Territorial Cohesion Minister Christophe Bechu in an interview on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. Speaking to France Info, Bechu recalled…

Ukraine deepens Bystre Canal on Danube, Romania expresses concern

18:40, 22.02.2023 - A senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday that Ukraine has not violated any agreements by deepening the Bystre Canal in the Danube delta to increase food exports from its river ports, and is ready to show Romania the work it has carried out, according to Euractiv. Romania stated this week it was…

Ukraine calls on UN, Turkey to prevent Russia from obstructing grain deal

12:30, 15.02.2023 - Ukraine appealed on Wednesday to the United Nations and Turkey to press Russia to immediately stop hindering Ukrainian grain shipments that supply millions of people and not to use the food as a weapon, according to Reuters. After an almost six-month blockade caused by the Russian invasion, three Ukrainian…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 10 mai 2023
USD 4.4922
EUR 4.9221
CHF 5.0439
GBP 5.67
CAD 3.3551
XAU 293.115
JPY 3.3228
CNY 0.6487
AED 1.2234
AUD 3.0354
MDL 0.25
BGN 2.5166

Urmareste stirile pe: