Romania Seizes 1.4 tons of heroin bound for Western Europe

Probleme în Nimigea: Curți inundate din cauza lucrărilor la DJ 172

Localnicii din Florești, Nimigea, se plâng de lucrările care se fac la DJ 172. Din cauza modului în care au fost făcute șanțurile și puse rigolele, apa din curți NU se mai scurge, inundându-le. Contractul de proiectare și lucrări pentru modernizarea DJ 172 a fost… [citeste mai departe]

ISU Bihor: Buletin de presa - Incendiu la un garaj din Oradea

MINISTERUL AFACERILOR INTERNEDEPARTAMENTUL PENTRU SITUATII DE URGENTAINSPECTORATUL GENERAL PENTRU SITUATII DE URGENTAINSPECTORATUL PENTRU SITUATII DE URGENTA"CRISANA" AL JUDETULUI BIHOR Nr. 118 Oradea, 21.05.2021 BULETIN DE PRESA Incendiu la un garaj din Oradea Joi, 20 mai a.c.,… [citeste mai departe]

Vaccinare in masina, la Ploiesti. In weekend-ul 27-30 mai, in parcarea Ploiesti Shopping City, se deschide primul centru drive-thru din Prahova

La Ploiești va fi deschis, în cursul săptămânii viitoare, primul centru de vaccinare din Prahova în regim drive-through.… [citeste mai departe]

Mai multe biserici din Craiova şi-au sărbătorit hramul de Sfinţii Împăraţi Constantin şi Elena

Mai multe biserici din Craiova şi-au sărbătorit hramul vineri, de praznicul Sfinţilor Împăraţi Constantin şi Elena, printre acestea aflându-se atât biserici vechi, ridicate în urmă cu câteva sute… [citeste mai departe]

Meghan Markle, la un pas de suicid. Prințul Harry a mărturisit prin ce dramă a trecut familia sa

Meghan Markle a fost într-o stare care i-a șocat pe fanii cuplului britanic. Soția prințului Harry a fost la un pas să se sinucidă din cauza presiunilor din exterior și a schimbărilor uriașe petrecute în… [citeste mai departe]

Aurul de la Roșia Montană, NEGOCIAT de un grup de afaceriști din jurul lui Liviu Dragnea și apropiații lui Trump. Anchetă a DNA

Informații surprinzătoare într-un rechizitoriu al DNA care vizează vizita lui Liviu Dragnea în SUA. Zăcământul aurifer de la Roșia Montană… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO – Graba îl putea costa viața pe un șofer. A ajuns în stare gravă la spital, după un accident pe DN1 E60

Un accident rutier grav s-a produs, vineri dimineața, în apropierea localității clujene Morlaca, comuna Poieni. Un bărbat de 51 de ani a ajuns la Spitalul Huedin, după… [citeste mai departe]

Fădor: Datele economice demonstrează că măsurile liberale luate de guvernele Orban și ...

Deputatul PNL de Suceava Angelica Fădor a declarat că datele economice anunțate recent demonstrează în mod clar că măsurile liberale luate de guvernele conduse de Ludovic Orban și Florin Cîțu s-au dovedit a fi cele… [citeste mai departe]

Patru persoane rănite grav şi trafic blocat pe DN25, în Galaţi. Primele imagini de la locul accidentului VIDEO

Accident grav pe DN25, în judeţul Galaţi. Patru persoane au fost rănite după ce două maşini s-au lovit violent, în urma în urma unei depăşiri neregulamentare. Traficul în zonă… [citeste mai departe]

Anunţul nedorit a venit! Simona Halep va rata, în premieră, turneul de la Roland Garros!

Simona Halep (România, 3 WTA) se va retrage de la Roland Garros, turneu de Grand Slam programat în perioada 30 mai – 13 iunie! Campioana ediției din 2018 a fost nevoită să ia această decizie tristă din cauza accidentării… [citeste mai departe]


Romania Seizes 1.4 tons of heroin bound for Western Europe

Publicat:
Romania’s organised crime prosecution body, DIICOT on Thursday announced that 1.4 tons of heroin were found at the port in Constanta, which officials called the second-largest haul of the drug in EU territory in recent years, according to . The illegal cargo was discovered on May 10 concealed in containers transporting construction material […] The post 1.4 tons of heroin bound for appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

