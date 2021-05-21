Romania Seizes 1.4 tons of heroin bound for Western EuropePublicat:
Romania’s organised crime prosecution body, DIICOT on Thursday announced that 1.4 tons of heroin were found at the Black Sea port in Constanta, which officials called the second-largest haul of the drug in EU territory in recent years, according to Balkan Insight. The illegal cargo was discovered on May 10 concealed in containers transporting construction material […] The post Romania Seizes 1.4 tons of heroin bound for Western Europe appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
