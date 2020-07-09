Romania says restrictive provisions in Mobility Package I final version to affect EU road transport

Stiri Recomandate

MAE: 8 români din Franţa, depistaţi pozitiv la testul pentru coronavirus. Ei lucrau la o fermă agricolă

Ambasada României la Paris a fost notificată cu privire la testarea pozitivă pentru infecţia cu Covid-19 a 8 cetăţeni români, lucrători la o fermă agricolă din departamentul Landes al… [citeste mai departe]

Judecătoria Năsăud: Un an închisoare cu suspendare pentru Traian Ogăgâu

Traian Ogâgău a fost condamnat la un an de închisoare, cu suspendare, de judecătorii năsăudeni. Pedeapsa vine în urma unui incident din trafic, în 2016. Decizia nu e finală, putând fi atacată. În noiembrie 2016, primarul orașului Sîngeorz Băi a fost… [citeste mai departe]

La Vama Veche, decizie unica pe litoralul romanesc! Turistilor le este propus un nou mod de a se destinde

bull; Este o decizie unica a agentilor economici care activeaza in zona. Decizie unica pe litoralul romanesc Vama Veche demonstreaza, din nou, ca este cea mai frumoasa comunitate de la malul… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sportului din Rusia recomandă reluarea tuturor competiţiilor

Ministerul Sportului din Rusia a recomandat joi organizaţiilor sportive reluarea tuturor competiţiilor naţionale şi regionale după întreruperea de aproape patru luni datorată pandemiei de coronavirus, scrie EFE. Ministrul Sportului, Oleg Matîţin, a semnat… [citeste mai departe]

PSD a cedat și face cum și-a dorit Guvernul! Raed Arafat, după discuțiile din Parlament: S-a ajuns la un proiect viabil

Secretarul de stat în MAI Raed Arafat a declarat, joi, la şedinţa Comisiei juridice a Camerei Deputaţilor în care se dezbate proiectul Guvernului privind… [citeste mai departe]

Curtea de Justiție a UE: YouTube nu poate fi obligată să dezvăluie IP-ul celor care încarcă filme ilegal

Platforma YouTube a Google nu este obligată să predea adrese de e-mail sau de IP ale utilizatorilor care încarcă filme ilegal, a stabilit joi Curtea de Justiţie a Uniunii Europene… [citeste mai departe]

Emil Popescu: Cele mai bune cadouri de la firmele de casă vin în prag de campanie

După săptămâni de muncă ce au durat peste o jumătate de an, iată că Alba Iulia are o rampă de transfer a deșeurilor menajere, aflăm din comunicările domnului Paul Voicu. E, într-adevăr, o mare realizare, una care ar fi meritat, probabil,… [citeste mai departe]

Final isteric de campionat

În urmă cu două luni nici cei mai optimiști fani olteni nu o luau în calcul pe Universitatea Craiova într-o eventuală implicare la lupta pentru titlul de campioană. Nici foste legende ale Universității nu... [citeste mai departe]

FCSB. Gigi Becali și-a ales noul favorit: „E Sergio Ramos, îi prelungesc contractul!”

FCSB are un play-off mult sub așteptări, însă dubla victorie cu Dinamo din Cupa României i-a ridicat serios moralul lui Gigi Becali, finanțatorul roș-albaștrilor. La nici 24 de ore după succesul contra marii rivale, scor… [citeste mai departe]

Kinga Sebestyen: Kangoo Jumps in Bulgaria is stronger than ever

Kinga Sebestyen: Kangoo Jumps in Bulgaria is stronger than ever Hello, Kinga! You have made Kangoo Jumps a phenomenon, not only in Romania, but in Bulgaria as well. How do you find Bulgaria in terms of appetite for this type of sport? Bulgaria is like my second home. I really… [citeste mai departe]


Romania says restrictive provisions in Mobility Package I final version to affect EU road transport

09 iulie 2020
authorities, through the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications (MTIC) and the Ministry of (MAE), consider that the provisions of a "restrictive" and "disproportionate" character, included in the final version of the I adopted by the on Wednesday and whose "negative" implications have previously been reported repeatedly by the Romanian authorities, "will affect" the functioning of the internal market and road transport activity in the EU, as well as the achievement of the objectives assumed by the Union in the…

Foreign Affairs Ministry: 394 Romanians flown home from Spain, UK, Netherlands, Tunisia

20:43, 22.06.2020 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the repatriation on Saturday and Sunday of 394 Romanian citizens - 146 from the UK, 138 - from the Netherlands, 101 - from Spain and 9 - from Tunisia.The action is part of a series of joint efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of…

MAE: 76 Romanian citizens, repatriated from the Netherlans on Saturday

18:24, 14.06.2020 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that on Saturday 76 Romanian citizens who were on the territory of the Kingdom of the Netherlands returned to the country, following the joint efforts of the MAE, the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications and the Ministry of of the…

77 Romanian citizens on territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, back to the country

22:06, 11.06.2020 - A number of 77 Romanian citizens who were on the territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and who were affected by the air transport restriction measures adopted in the context of the management of the COVID-19 pandemic returned to the country, following the joint efforts of the Ministry of Foreign…

MAE: 365 Romanian citizens repatriated from abroad

18:24, 07.06.2020 - 365 Romanian citizens from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Kingdom of the Netherlands returned to the country as a result of joint efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Ministry…

MAE: 260 Romanian citizens repatriated from Turkey and UK

18:58, 02.06.2020 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that the authorities facilitated on Monday the repatriation of 260 Romanian citizens - 70 from Turkey and 190 from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The Romanians were brought back home through a joint effort of the Ministry of…

Sixty-four Romanian nationals repatriated from France

11:52, 28.05.2020 - A number of 64 Romanian nationals arrived in the country on Wednesday from France, as a result of the steps taken by Romanian officials to repatriate those affected by restrictive air travel measures ordered to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) said Thursday in a press…

MAE: 347 Romanian citizens who were temporarily in Spain returned to Romania

19:37, 22.05.2020 - A number of 347 Romanian citizens who were temporarily in Spain returned to the country on Friday, helped by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications and Ministry of Interior, informed the MAE. "In continuing efforts to facilitate the return…

MAE: 85 Romanian citizens return to country from Saudi Arabia on the night of Sunday to Monday

12:08, 11.05.2020 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that during the night of Sunday to Monday it facilitated the return to the country of 85 Romanian citizens who were on the territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as a result of the joint efforts of the Ministry Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport,…


