Romania says restrictive provisions in Mobility Package I final version to affect EU road transport

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the repatriation on Saturday and Sunday of 394 Romanian citizens - 146 from the UK, 138 - from the Netherlands, 101 - from Spain and 9 - from Tunisia.The action is part of a series of joint efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of…

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that on Saturday 76 Romanian citizens who were on the territory of the Kingdom of the Netherlands returned to the country, following the joint efforts of the MAE, the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications and the Ministry of of the…

- A number of 77 Romanian citizens who were on the territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and who were affected by the air transport restriction measures adopted in the context of the management of the COVID-19 pandemic returned to the country, following the joint efforts of the Ministry of Foreign…

- 365 Romanian citizens from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Kingdom of the Netherlands returned to the country as a result of joint efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Ministry…

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that the authorities facilitated on Monday the repatriation of 260 Romanian citizens - 70 from Turkey and 190 from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The Romanians were brought back home through a joint effort of the Ministry of…

- A number of 64 Romanian nationals arrived in the country on Wednesday from France, as a result of the steps taken by Romanian officials to repatriate those affected by restrictive air travel measures ordered to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) said Thursday in a press…

- A number of 347 Romanian citizens who were temporarily in Spain returned to the country on Friday, helped by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications and Ministry of Interior, informed the MAE. "In continuing efforts to facilitate the return…

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that during the night of Sunday to Monday it facilitated the return to the country of 85 Romanian citizens who were on the territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as a result of the joint efforts of the Ministry Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport,…