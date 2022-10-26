Romania plans to boost Black Sea talks, military procurement Romania will speed up defence procurement and intensify talks with Turkey, Bulgaria and Georgia to counter potential spillovers from Russia‘s war in Ukraine towards the Black Sea, the country’s supreme defence council said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Black Sea is crucial for the shipment of grain, oil and oil products. Its waters are […] The post Romania plans to boost Black Sea talks, military procurement appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian Defense Minister Vasile Dincu resigned after making public statements implying that Ukraine may have to cede territory to Russia as part of potential talks aimed at ending the war, according to Bloomberg. The comments drew a rebuke from Romania’s president, Klaus Iohannis, who said only the…

- Leaders from Ukraine, Britain and Turkey join EU counterparts on Thursday for an inaugural summit of the “European Political Community” aimed at bringing the continent together in the face of Russia’s aggression, Reuters reports. The gathering in Prague – a brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron –…

- The upper house of Russia‘s parliament voted on Tuesday to approve the incorporation of four Ukrainian regions into Russia, as Moscow sets about formally annexing territory it sized from Kyiv during its seven-month conflict, according to Reuters. In a session on Tuesday, the Federation Council unanimously…

- The Kremlin said on Friday that attacks against any part of the swathe of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin was about to annex would be considered aggression against Russia itself, adding that Russia would fight to take the whole of the eastern Donbas region, according to Reuters. President Vladimir…

- President Emmanuel Macron was set to unveil a plan on Thursday to boost renewable energy in France, including offshore wind farms and solar power, as the country is lagging behind most of its European neighbours, according to AP news. The move comes amid a major energy crisis in Europe, aggravated…

- Romania‘s central bank said on Tuesday it is increasing its inflation forecast for 2022 to 13.9% from 12.5% predicted in May, way above the upper end of its target band of 1.5-3.5%, due to supply side constraints amplified by the war in Ukraine, according to See News. Inflation is seen at 7.5% at end-2023,…

- The U.S. Senate approved on Wednesday Finland and Sweden‘s accession to NATO, the most significant expansion of the 30-member alliance since the 1990s as it responds to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. The Senate voted 95 to 1 to support ratification of accession documents, easily…

- At the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta dockers have worked for months to ship out Ukrainian grain in addition to their usual loads from Romania and its land-locked neighbours, according to Reuters. The export route is one of the few left open to Ukraine, which before the conflict with Russia was…