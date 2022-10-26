Romania plans to boost Black Sea talks, military procurement

Stiri Recomandate

Peste 100 de școli sucevene, neevaluate de Agenția de Asigurare a Calității din cauza ...

112 unități școlare din județ nu au fost evaluate niciodată deAgenția Română de Asigurare a Calității în Învățământul Preuniversitar (ARACIP), în mare parte din cauza costurilor ridicate pe care le presupune acest… [citeste mai departe]

Locuitorii din Vama Veche raman fara apa la robinete! Cat va dura remedierea

Pentru executarea lucrarilor de remediere a unei avarii survenite pe conducta de alimentare cu apa, cu diametrul de 100 mm, de pe strada Ion Creanga din localitatea Vama Veche, judetul Constanta, echipele RAJA sisteaza furnizarea apei potabile catre… [citeste mai departe]

România a cheltuit 3% din PIB în luptă cu criza energetică

Statisticile din ultimul an arată eforturile depuse de statele europene în scopul de a-şi proteja consumatorii şi mediul de afaceri în faţa creşterii preţului gazului şi implicit al energiei. Pentru România, în ultimul an, acest efort a consumat 2,9% din PIB, echivalentul a 6,9… [citeste mai departe]

Trofeul vine la LUGOJ ! CSM Lugoj castiga SUPERCUPA ROMANIEI la volei feminin

CSM Lugoj a castigat, duminica, la Mioveni, unul dintre cele mai importante trofee din voleiul romanesc. Fetele, antrenate de Ugljesa Segrt, s-au impus in finala in fata celor de la CSO Voluntari si asta dupa ce, sambata, au castigat dreptul de a… [citeste mai departe]

Femeie jefuită ziua chiar în centrul Timişoarei. Ce au făcut hoţii

Jaf în mijlocul zilei în „punctul 0” al capitalei Banatului. Marţi, o femeie a fost deposedată de portofel în Piaţa Victoriei iar hoţii i-au extrad o sumă importantă de bani de pe cardul bancar. Polițiștii Secției 1 Timişoara au fost sesizați de femeia în vârstă… [citeste mai departe]

Gorghiu: PNL așteaptă propunerea PSD pentru portofoliul Apărării. Avem nevoie rapid de un ministru competent și profesionist

  Liderii coaliției au discutat, marți seară, la Vila Lac, despre portofoliul lăsat liber la Ministerul Apărării. Au fost discuții și despre posibile… [citeste mai departe]

Noul Suzuki S-Cross Full Hybrid: disponibil inițial pe piața din Marea Britanie

Constructorul japonez de automobile a publicat primele imagini și informații despre versiunea full hybrid a lui S-Cross. Inițial, acest model va fi disponibil pe piața din Marea Britanie. Noul Suzuki S-Cross Full Hybrid este echipat cu un… [citeste mai departe]

Comunicat de presă| Beniamin Todosiu, deputat USR: Pensiile contributive pot fi crescute cu 27%. Coaliția PSD-PNL nu vrea să crească pensiile românilor

Comunicat de presă| Beniamin Todosiu, deputat USR: Pensiile contributive pot fi crescute… [citeste mai departe]

Vin banii de la UE! Două noi programe regionale sunt finanțate până în 2027

Ministerul Investiţiilor şi Proiectelor Europene anunţă, miercuri, că a primit aprobarea oficială din partea Comisiei Europene pentru două noi Programe Regionale aferente perioadei de programare 2021-2027, Programul Regional Sud-Est şi Programul… [citeste mai departe]

IGPF: Approximately 152,800 people cross borders in Romania in 24 hours

Approximately 152,800 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 47,300 means of transportation, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out, the General Inspectorate of the Border… [citeste mai departe]


Romania plans to boost Black Sea talks, military procurement

Publicat:
Romania will speed up defence procurement and intensify talks with Turkey, Bulgaria and Georgia to counter potential spillovers from Russia‘s war in Ukraine towards , the country’s supreme defence council said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Black Sea is crucial for the shipment of grain, oil and oil products. Its waters are […] The post Romania plans to boost Black Sea talks, military procurement appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romanian defense chief quits after controversial Ukraine remarks

14:10, 24.10.2022 - Romanian Defense Minister Vasile Dincu resigned after making public statements implying that Ukraine may have to cede territory to Russia as part of potential talks aimed at ending the war, according to Bloomberg. The comments drew a rebuke from Romania’s president, Klaus Iohannis, who said only the…

European Political Community holds inaugural meeting amid Ukraine war

11:26, 06.10.2022 - Leaders from Ukraine, Britain and Turkey join EU counterparts on Thursday for an inaugural summit of the “European Political Community” aimed at bringing the continent together in the face of Russia’s aggression, Reuters reports.  The gathering in Prague – a brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron –…

Russia’s Federation Council ratifies annexation of four Ukrainian regions

12:36, 04.10.2022 - The upper house of Russia‘s parliament voted on Tuesday to approve the incorporation of four Ukrainian regions into Russia, as Moscow sets about formally annexing territory it sized from Kyiv during its seven-month conflict, according to Reuters.  In a session on Tuesday, the Federation Council unanimously…

Kremlin says any attack on annexed territory will be an attack on Russia

14:41, 30.09.2022 - The Kremlin said on Friday that attacks against any part of the swathe of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin was about to annex would be considered aggression against Russia itself, adding that Russia would fight to take the whole of the eastern Donbas region, according to Reuters.  President Vladimir…

France wants to boost renewable energy, now lagging behind

13:45, 22.09.2022 - President Emmanuel Macron was set to unveil a plan on Thursday to boost renewable energy in France, including offshore wind farms and solar power, as the country is lagging behind most of its European neighbours, according to AP news.  The move comes amid a major energy crisis in Europe, aggravated…

Romania’s central bank raises 2022, 2023 inflation forecasts

14:20, 09.08.2022 - Romania‘s central bank said on Tuesday it is increasing its inflation forecast for 2022 to 13.9% from 12.5% predicted in May, way above the upper end of its target band of 1.5-3.5%, due to supply side constraints amplified by the war in Ukraine, according to See News. Inflation is seen at 7.5% at end-2023,…

U.S. Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO

10:36, 04.08.2022 - The U.S. Senate approved on Wednesday Finland and Sweden‘s accession to NATO, the most significant expansion of the 30-member alliance since the 1990s as it responds to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. The Senate voted 95 to 1 to support ratification of accession documents, easily…

Romanian Black Sea port to keep shipping Ukrainian grain, seeks EU funding

13:50, 03.08.2022 - At the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta dockers have worked for months to ship out Ukrainian grain in addition to their usual loads from Romania and its land-locked neighbours, according to Reuters. The export route is one of the few left open to Ukraine, which before the conflict with Russia was…


