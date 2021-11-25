Romania parliament endorses PM Ciuca’s grand coalition government

Stiri Recomandate

Valul 4 lovește Germania: Nou record de infectări cu Covid-19. Numărul deceselor a depășit 100.000

Valul 4 lovește Germania: Nou record de infectări cu Covid-19. Numărul deceselor a depășit 100.000

Valul 4 lovește Germania: Nou record de infectări cu Covid-19. Numărul deceselor a depășit 100.000 Valul 4 lovește Germania: Nou record de infectări cu Covid-19. Numărul deceselor a depășit 100.000… [citeste mai departe]

Noua modă la Interne după „rețeta” Dragnea: Angajat plătit de stat, remunerat regește în același timp și în privat

Noua modă la Interne după „rețeta” Dragnea: Angajat plătit de stat, remunerat regește în același timp și în privat

Clubul Sportiv Dinamo București a ajuns o grupare caritabilă extrem de atractivă finanțată din bugetul de stat prin Ministerul Afacerilor Interne,… [citeste mai departe]

EMA recomandă autorizarea vaccinului Pfizer la copii

EMA recomandă autorizarea vaccinului Pfizer la copii

Agenția Europeană a Medicamentului (EMA) a recomandat, joi, autorizarea vaccinului anti COVD-19 produse de Pfizer pentru copiii cu vârste cuprinse între 5 și 11 ani de către Comisia Europeană. Președintele... [citeste mai departe]

Costi Ioniță, tribut de 1 Decembrie țării sale natale. Videoclipul despre România face toți banii

Costi Ioniță, tribut de 1 Decembrie țării sale natale. Videoclipul despre România face toți banii

Costi Ioniță a dat lovitura! Acesta a lansat o nouă piesă în colaborare cu mai mulți artiști români foarte cunoscuți. El a adus un tribut pentru România, așa că mulți fani s-au bucurat enorm în… [citeste mai departe]

Cum renaşte olăritul pe Valea Buzăului. Primele femei olar, angajate la Şcoala de la Colţi FOTO

Cum renaşte olăritul pe Valea Buzăului. Primele femei olar, angajate la Şcoala de la Colţi FOTO

Mihaela Coman şi Mădălina Tache sunt primele femei olar din Buzău, prin programul de educaţie al Şcolii de Olărit de la Colţi. Sub îndrumarea a doi artişti rezidenţi, cele două doamne învaţă arta ceramicii,… [citeste mai departe]

O bătrână din Vâlcea, atacată crunt de câinii vecinului pe care îl îngrijea. Din nefericire, a murit din cauza sângerării abundente

O bătrână din Vâlcea, atacată crunt de câinii vecinului pe care îl îngrijea. Din nefericire, a murit din cauza sângerării abundente

O femeie în vârsta de 75 de ani a murit după ce a fost mușcată de câinii vecinului. S-a întâmplat în județul Vâlcea, iar… [citeste mai departe]

Viorel Șipoș de la „3 Sud Est” a devenit tată pentru a doua oară. Georgiana a născut un băiețel perfect sănătos

Viorel Șipoș de la „3 Sud Est” a devenit tată pentru a doua oară. Georgiana a născut un băiețel perfect sănătos

Viorel Șipoș, în vârstă de 44 de ani și soția lui, Georgiana, au devenit din nou părinți, în urmă cu două zile. Artistul a postat un mesaj pe contul de… [citeste mai departe]

Clădirea de birouri Eminescu Offices își completează mixul de chiriași prin atragerea unei clinici de recuperare

Clădirea de birouri Eminescu Offices își completează mixul de chiriași prin atragerea unei clinici de recuperare

Clădirea de birouri Eminescu Offices, dezvoltată de compania Akcent Development în centrul Capitalei și administrată de echipa de Asset Services a Cushman & Wakefield… [citeste mai departe]

Mai mult de 200 de cazuri noi în Capitală. Judeţele care au înregistrat, joi, cele mai multe infectări cu SARS-CoV-2

Mai mult de 200 de cazuri noi în Capitală. Judeţele care au înregistrat, joi, cele mai multe infectări cu SARS-CoV-2

Municipiul Bucureşti se află, joi pe primul loc în topul negativ al judeţelor cu cele mai multe cazuri noi de infectări cu noul coronavirus. Judeţul Timiş ocupă… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romania parliament endorses PM Ciuca’s grand coalition government

Publicat:
Romania parliament endorses PM Ciuca’s grand coalition government

Romanian legislators endorsed the grand coalition government of Liberal Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca by an overwhelming majority on Thursday, inaugurating a rotating premiership deal to end a two-month long political stalemate. “We can finally offer predictability and guarantee stability and development. Today is the first day of a new approach to govern Romania to improve […] The post Romania parliament endorses PM Ciuca’s grand coalition government appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania’s socialists call for national recovery plan to be renegotiated with EU

10:18, 11.11.2021 - Romania’s government adopted the first documents needed to implement the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Still, socialists, who could enter the government as soon as next week, want the plan to be renegotiated with the EU, according to Euractiv.  EU finance ministers approved Romania’s resilience…

BRK Financial Group lists its first bonds worth RON 25mln on BVB

12:31, 26.10.2021 - Romanian brokerage company, BRK Financial Group (BRK) listed its first bond issue worth RON 25 mln on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) main market on Tuesday under the ticker BRK26, according to a press release.  “The RON 25mln attracted through the private placement will support the expansion of…

Romanian liberals to propose minority government led by General Ciuca

11:30, 21.10.2021 - Romania’s ruling Liberal Party will propose retired four-star General Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister during talks with President Klaus Iohannis in a move that may help end a political crisis, according to Bloomberg.  After a proposed minority government led by Dacian Ciolos, leader of the anti-corruption…

Romania’s CA deficit and FID increased in the first 8 months of 2021

17:56, 14.10.2021 - Romania’s National Bank (BNR) announced on Thursday that the country’s current account deficit increased to E10.15bln in the first 8 months of 2021 compared to the previous year of E6.55bln, according to a press release. Romania’s foreign direct investments increased to E4,39bln in January – August…

BVB: Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months

19:21, 07.10.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that the Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months when looking at the BET index, and by 35.6% when taking into account BET-TR, which includes also dividends, according to a press release. Romania’s BET index surged by 3.8% in…

Romanian dairy producer Agroserv Mariuta’s H1 net profit increased 53% y/y

11:51, 21.09.2021 - Agroserv Mariuta, the Romanian company which owns the dairy brand Laptaria cu Caimac, announced that its net profit soared by an annual 53% to 600,000 lei (121,258 euro) in the first six months of the year, according to See News. “Turnover rose 25% on the year during January-June, reaching 25.6 million…

BVB: Finalists of the Made in Romania program have been awarded

12:30, 17.09.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange stated that 15 finalists of the Made in Romania programme were announced and awarded during a Gala on Thursday and for the first time since the launch of the program, a special award was given for supporting Romanian entrepreneurship, according to a press release. ‘For the…

Romania’s Allview signs a 2 mln euro deal with Headlight Solutions

18:00, 16.09.2021 - Romanian technology company Visual Fan, operating under the Allview brand, said on Thursday it has signed a 10 million lei (2.02 million euro) research and development contract with Headlight Solutions, according to See News.  “According to the contract, the two companies aim to create a final product…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 25 noiembrie 2021
Bucuresti -3°C | 10°C
Iasi 0°C | 9°C
Cluj-Napoca -4°C | 5°C
Timisoara 1°C | 13°C
Constanta 6°C | 10°C
Brasov -4°C | 8°C
Baia Mare 0°C | 8°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 21.11.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 419.982,00 3.173.138,00
II (5/6) 6 23.332,33 -
III (4/6) 423 330,95 -
IV (3/6) 8.357 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 3.703.836,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 25 noiembrie 2021
USD 4.4097
EUR 4.949
CHF 4.7253
GBP 5.8752
CAD 3.4817
XAU 253.956
JPY 3.8231
CNY 0.6904
AED 1.2006
AUD 3.1697
MDL 0.2491
BGN 2.5304

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec