Romania parliament endorses PM Ciuca's grand coalition government Romanian legislators endorsed the grand coalition government of Liberal Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca by an overwhelming majority on Thursday, inaugurating a rotating premiership deal to end a two-month long political stalemate. "We can finally offer predictability and guarantee stability and development. Today is the first day of a new approach to govern Romania to improve […]

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

