Romania finally confirms discovery of Russian drone parts on its territory

DNA a închis dosarul accidentului provocat de primarul Viziteu cu Dusterul Primăriei Bacău. Vezi de ce a fost clasat cazul!

DNA a închis dosarul accidentului provocat de primarul Viziteu cu Dusterul Primăriei Bacău. Vezi de ce a fost clasat cazul!

Procurorii Direcției Naționale Anticorupție (DNA) Bacău au clasat dosarul accidentului provocat de primarul Lucian Daniel Stanciu Viziteu pe un drum… [citeste mai departe]

Modificare: Autobuzele și troleibuzele URBIS trec la programul de toamnă

Modificare: Autobuzele și troleibuzele URBIS trec la programul de toamnă

Începând de luni, 11 septembrie, autobuzele și troleibuzele URBIS Baia Mare trec la programul de toamnă. Vezi mai jos cum vor circula mijloacele societății de transport: Vlad HERMAN The post Modificare: Autobuzele și troleibuzele URBIS trec la programul… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Bota Călin: susțin învățământul din Maramureș!

Deputatul Bota Călin: susțin învățământul din Maramureș!

Două contracte de finanțare esențiale pentru dezvoltarea învățământului maramureșean au fost semnate ieri, 6 septembrie 2023, de către doamna Ministru al Educației, Ligia Deca, și președintele Consiliului Județean Maramureș, Ionel Bogdan. „Primul contract, în valoare de circa… [citeste mai departe]

Tragerea Loto 6/49 din 7 septembrie 2023. Report de peste 10,50 milioane de lei la categoria I

Tragerea Loto 6/49 din 7 septembrie 2023. Report de peste 10,50 milioane de lei la categoria I

Joi, 7 septembrie, vor avea loc noi trageri Loto 6/49, Noroc, Joker, Noroc Plus, Loto 5/40 și Super Noroc, după ce la tragerile loto de duminică, 3 septembrie, Loteria Română a acordat 19.915 câștiguri în valoare… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. 3 persoane din Mureș prinse în flagrant delict când ridicau un colet cu canabis venit din Spania!

FOTO. 3 persoane din Mureș prinse în flagrant delict când ridicau un colet cu canabis venit din Spania!

Poliţiştii Brigăzii de Combatere a Criminalităţii Organizate Târgu Mureş şi procurorii DIICOT – Serviciul Teritorial Târgu Mureş au reuşit prinderea în flagrant delict a trei persoane, după… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul era prea bucuros, l-am înțeles. Președintele CJ Arad explică ceremonia de inaugurare din comuna unde nu s-a inaugurat nimic

Primarul era prea bucuros, l-am înțeles. Președintele CJ Arad explică ceremonia de inaugurare din comuna unde nu s-a inaugurat nimic

Ceremonia fastuoasă cu pâine, sare și tăiat de panglică organizată de primăria dintr-o comună din Arad, deși nu era nimic de inaugurat,… [citeste mai departe]

Presa rusă jubiliează - `În NATO a început panica din cauza atacului strategic al Forțelor Armate Ruse`

Presa rusă jubiliează - `În NATO a început panica din cauza atacului strategic al Forțelor Armate Ruse`

Presa rusă jubiliează - `În NATO a început panica din cauza atacului strategic al Forțelor Armate Ruse`Loviturile rusești asupra obiectivelor strategice de pe teritoriul Ucrainei, în apropierea… [citeste mai departe]

Cu cât scad subvențiile la energie

Cu cât scad subvențiile la energie

Una dintre măsurile pe care Guvernul României vrea să le ia pentru reducerea cheltuielilor de la bugetul de stat este eliminarea subvenției pentru încălzirea din sistemul centralizat. Vestea bună este că acest lucru nu se va produce brusc, ci treptat, în mai multe etape.   De exemplu, în această iarnă, după ce va intra în vigoare… [citeste mai departe]

Radu Tudor: Un avion american a verificat zona din România unde au căzut dronele rusești

Radu Tudor: Un avion american a verificat zona din România unde au căzut dronele rusești

Analistul militar, jurnalistul Radu Tudor, dezvăluie faptul că un avion al SUA a survolat zonele din România unde au căzut dronele rusești, dar au supravegheat și atacurile Rusiei asupra portului Ismail, din Ucraina.Avionul… [citeste mai departe]

Crește TVA-ul la mai multe produse!

Crește TVA-ul la mai multe produse!

În noile măsuri fiscale pe care Guvernul Ciolacu urmează să le adopte se are în vedere și creșterea Taxei pe Valoare Adăugată pentru anumite produse, potrivit Antena 3 CNN. – TVA-ul va crește de la 5% la 9% pentru produsele montane, bio și tradiționale. Prin urmare, laptele bio care până acum costa 9 lei, după adoptarea noilor… [citeste mai departe]


Romania finally confirms discovery of Russian drone parts on its territory

Publicat:
Romania finally confirms discovery of Russian drone parts on its territory

Romanian officials finally acknowledged a Russian drone strike on their territory on Wednesday after previously refusing to accept Ukraine’s damning photographic evidence of the matter, according to Euractiv. , Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba revealed that Kyiv had photo evidence demonstrating that Russian drones had breached Romanian airspace during an overnight air attack on the Ukrainian […] The post Romania finally confirms discovery of Russian drone parts on its territory appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

