Romania finally confirms discovery of Russian drone parts on its territory Romanian officials finally acknowledged a Russian drone strike on their territory on Wednesday after previously refusing to accept Ukraine’s damning photographic evidence of the matter, according to Euractiv. On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba revealed that Kyiv had photo evidence demonstrating that Russian drones had breached Romanian airspace during an overnight air attack on the Ukrainian […] The post Romania finally confirms discovery of Russian drone parts on its territory appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

