Romania, Bulgaria expect their Schengen entry bid to be approved this year Romania and Bulgaria do play their part in stemming illegal migration, the Romanian president said on Wednesday, adding he hoped the two neighbouring states will be let into the European Union's passport-free Schengen area this year, according to Reuters. The two EU states were kept out of Schengen in late 2022 because of Austrian opposition over concerns

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ukraine‘s president and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Wednesday for the extension of a deal with Moscow that has allowed Kyiv to export grain via Black Sea ports during Russia‘s invasion, according to Reuters. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after talks with Guterres…

- A delegation of the Romanian parliament came to Vienna on Monday to discuss overcoming the Austrian blockade of the country’s Schengen accession, criticising Austria’s hesitation in resuming a dialogue, according to Euractiv. Romanian delegates arrived in Vienna on Monday to discuss the country’s Schengen…

- Energy diversification projects, such as a plan to build an electric cable under the Black Sea to carry Azeri power to the European Union, have more chance to materialize in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine, a Romanian deputy energy minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. EU state Romania…

- European countries’ bill to shield households and companies from soaring energy costs has climbed to nearly E800 bln, researchers said on Monday, urging countries to be more targeted in their spending to tackle the energy crisis, Reuters reports. European Union countries have now earmarked or allocated…

- Poland‘s parliament on Wednesday passed two pieces of legislation the government hopes will unblock billions in European Union funds, but doubts remained over whether the president would sign the judicial reform bill into law, according to Reuters. Brussels has withheld 35.4 billion euros in COVID-19…

- Iran warned on Thursday that the European Union would „shoot itself in the foot” by listing the Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, state media said, according to Reuters. “We have…

- Croatia rang in two historic changes with the new year, as the European Union‘s youngest member joined both the EU‘s border-free Schengen zone and the euro common currency, fulfilling longstanding ambitions of close integration with Europe, according to Reuters. At the Bregana border crossing with neighbouring…

- Romania signed a deal on Tuesday to acquire seven Watchkeeper X unmanned aircraft systems from Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems for roughly 1.89bln lei ($408.77mln), the defence ministry said, according to Reuters. Under the five-year deal, Elbit Systems will transfer some of the systems’…