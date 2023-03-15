Romania, Bulgaria expect their Schengen entry bid to be approved this year

Stiri Recomandate

Statele Unite au înlocuit deja drona doborâtă în Marea Neagră şi continuă misiunea de supraveghere

Statele Unite au înlocuit deja drona doborâtă în Marea Neagră şi continuă misiunea de supraveghere

Drona americană ce s-a prăbuşit marţi în Marea Neagră în urma unui incident cu avioane de vânătoare ruseşti a fost deja înlocuită cu un alt aparat, a declarat miercuri purtătorul de cuvânt al… [citeste mai departe]

(P) Cunoașterea simbolurilor din cărțile de joc: un ghid în 3 pași

(P) Cunoașterea simbolurilor din cărțile de joc: un ghid în 3 pași

Jocurile de cărți sunt în prezent atât de îndrăgite încât sunt jucate de toată lumea – de la copii până la seniori, de la bogați până la oameni cu venituri… Articolul (P) Cunoașterea simbolurilor din cărțile de joc: un ghid în 3 pași apare prima dată în Stiri… [citeste mai departe]

Școala Altfel, la RAJA Constanta. Elevii au avut ocazia sa invete despre calitatea apei potabile si descopera procesul de epurare

Școala Altfel, la RAJA Constanta. Elevii au avut ocazia sa invete despre calitatea apei potabile si descopera procesul de epurare

In aceasta perioada, sute de elevi constanteni si au anuntat vizita la RAJA Constanta, pentru a descoperi circuitul apei din natura la robinetele… [citeste mai departe]

Prima reacție a lui Iohannis după doborârea dronei americane în Marea Neagră

Prima reacție a lui Iohannis după doborârea dronei americane în Marea Neagră

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a transmis, miercuri, că doborârea dronei americane MQ-9 Reaper de către un avion de luptă rusesc Su-27 este „un incident grav și regretabil”. „Incidentul cu dronă care a avut loc ieri este un incident grav şi… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO - Normalitate la Cluj, de 15 Martie: ”Voi continua să vin până mor” / Drapelele României și Ungariei, împreună de Ziua Maghiarilor de pretutindeni

VIDEO - Normalitate la Cluj, de 15 Martie: ”Voi continua să vin până mor” / Drapelele României și Ungariei, împreună de Ziua Maghiarilor de pretutindeni

15 Martie este sărbătoarea care marchează pentru cetățenii maghiari de pretutindeni… [citeste mai departe]

Festival de patru zile organizat de Asociatia Comunitatea Tinerilor Basarabeni din Constanta pentru a marca 105 ani de la Unirea Basarabiei cu Romania

Festival de patru zile organizat de Asociatia Comunitatea Tinerilor Basarabeni din Constanta pentru a marca 105 ani de la Unirea Basarabiei cu Romania

Asociatia Comunitatea Tinerilor Basarabeni din Constanta a anuntat ca, in perioada 24 ndash; 27 martie… [citeste mai departe]

De unde provin ouăle L din Lidl. Detaliul de pe etichetă la care nu ai fost niciodată atent

De unde provin ouăle L din Lidl. Detaliul de pe etichetă la care nu ai fost niciodată atent

Clienții celebrului retailer Lidl se bucură, în fiecare săptămână, de o gamă largă de produse alimentare, la cele mai bune oferte. Iată de unde provin toate sortimentele de ouă de la Lidl România. Este important… [citeste mai departe]

Zonele din Constanța și stațiunea Mamaia care rămân joi fără apă

Zonele din Constanța și stațiunea Mamaia care rămân joi fără apă

Pentru executarea lucrărilor de modernizare și sectorizare la nivelul rețelei distribuție apă potabilă din municipiul Constanța și Stațiunea Mamaia, RAJA SA va întrerupe furnizarea apei potabile joi – 16 martie 2023, în intervalul orar 08.00 – 18.00, transmite… [citeste mai departe]

Edy Chereji: ”Untoldina mea s-a născut la Cluj. Facem pentru noi toți!” - Untold susține financiar renovarea Maternității din Cluj - VIDEO

Edy Chereji: ”Untoldina mea s-a născut la Cluj. Facem pentru noi toți!” - Untold susține financiar renovarea Maternității din Cluj - VIDEO

Untold s-a implicat serios în donarea de fonduri pentru renovarea secției de maternitate de la Clinica ”Dominic… [citeste mai departe]

Cuvintele pe care stewardesele nu au voie să le rostească în avion. Folosesc coduri secrete pentru a le comunica

Cuvintele pe care stewardesele nu au voie să le rostească în avion. Folosesc coduri secrete pentru a le comunica

Care sunt cuvintele pe care stewardesele nu au voie să le rostească în avion. O însoțitoare de bord a dezvăluit informații la care, în mod normal, pasagerii nu au acces.… [citeste mai departe]


Romania, Bulgaria expect their Schengen entry bid to be approved this year

Publicat:
Romania, Bulgaria expect their Schengen entry bid to be approved this year

Romania and Bulgaria do play their part in stemming illegal migration, the Romanian president said on Wednesday, adding he hoped the two neighbouring states will be let into the ’s passport-free Schengen area this year, according to Reuters. The two EU states were kept out of Schengen in late 2022 because of Austrian opposition over concerns […] The post Romania, Bulgaria expect their Schengen entry bid to be approved this year appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Ukraine and U.N. call at talks for Black Sea grain deal extension

16:31, 08.03.2023 - Ukraine‘s president and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Wednesday for the extension of a deal with Moscow that has allowed Kyiv to export grain via Black Sea ports during Russia‘s invasion, according to Reuters. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after talks with Guterres…

Romanian mission in Vienna to seek a way out of Schengen blockade

10:45, 28.02.2023 - A delegation of the Romanian parliament came to Vienna on Monday to discuss overcoming the Austrian blockade of the country’s Schengen accession, criticising Austria’s hesitation in resuming a dialogue, according to Euractiv. Romanian delegates arrived in Vienna on Monday to discuss the country’s Schengen…

Romania eyes energy projects that diversify supply, says deputy minister

16:15, 21.02.2023 - Energy diversification projects, such as a plan to build an electric cable under the Black Sea to carry Azeri power to the European Union, have more chance to materialize in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine, a Romanian deputy energy minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. EU state Romania…

Europe’s spend on energy crisis nears E800 billion

10:56, 13.02.2023 - European countries’ bill to shield households and companies from soaring energy costs has climbed to nearly E800 bln, researchers said on Monday, urging countries to be more targeted in their spending to tackle the energy crisis, Reuters reports. European Union countries have now earmarked or allocated…

Poland passes judiciary, wind farm laws in bid to unlock EU funds

08:46, 09.02.2023 - Poland‘s parliament on Wednesday passed two pieces of legislation the government hopes will unblock billions in European Union funds, but doubts remained over whether the president would sign the judicial reform bill into law, according to Reuters. Brussels has withheld 35.4 billion euros in COVID-19…

Iran warns EU not to list Revolutionary Guards as terrorist entity

11:46, 19.01.2023 - Iran warned on Thursday that the European Union would „shoot itself in the foot” by listing the Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, state media said, according to Reuters. “We have…

Historic new year for Croatia as it joins euro, Schengen area

11:40, 02.01.2023 - Croatia rang in two historic changes with the new year, as the European Union‘s youngest member joined both the EU‘s border-free Schengen zone and the euro common currency, fulfilling longstanding ambitions of close integration with Europe, according to Reuters. At the Bregana border crossing with neighbouring…

Romania to buy Watchkeeper X surveillance systems from Elbit Systems

17:25, 20.12.2022 - Romania signed a deal on Tuesday to acquire seven Watchkeeper X unmanned aircraft systems from Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems for roughly 1.89bln lei ($408.77mln), the defence ministry said, according to Reuters. Under the five-year deal, Elbit Systems will transfer some of the systems’…


