Romania aims to recycle 7 billion PETs per year

Publicat:
Romania’s system for plastic, glass and metal packaging went live on Thursday, with an ambitious target to recycle around 7 billion pieces of reusable PET plastic each year to massively increase the country’s current separate collection rate of about 12-13%, according to EuractivUnder the new Guarantee-Return system, consumers will be paying a […] The post Romania aims to recycle 7 billion PETs per year appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

