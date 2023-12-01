Romania aims to recycle 7 billion PETs per year Romania’s guarantee return system for plastic, glass and metal packaging went live on Thursday, with an ambitious target to recycle around 7 billion pieces of reusable PET plastic each year to massively increase the country’s current separate collection rate of about 12-13%, according to Euractiv. Under the new Guarantee-Return system, consumers will be paying a […] The post Romania aims to recycle 7 billion PETs per year appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Commission on Thursday said it is suing Poland over measures imposing additional costs in cross-border trade of natural gas, according to Euractiv. “Poland’s national gas storage legislation requires undertakings using storage facilities outside Poland to book firm transport capacities…

- Negotiations on the revision of the Recovery and Resilience Plan have come to an end but the new version of the plan no longer includes 9.4% of GDP for pension spending, Investment and European Projects Minister Adrian Caciu announced on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Romania’s new version of its…

- Romania submitted the first draft of its Integrated National Plan for Energy and Climate to the EU Commission last week, ensuring it addressed a series of previous issues that contributed to its delay in approval, Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja said on Monday, according to Euractiv. The Integrated…

- An EU tribunal made legal errors when it ruled in favour of Apple over a 13 billion euro tax order and should review the case again, an adviser to Europe’s top court said on Thursday, in a potential setback for the iPhone maker, according to Reuters. The tax case against Apple was part of EU […] The…

- Romania needs to spend $356 billion by 2050 to meet the European Union’s carbon-neutral targets, a sum its citizens are far from eager to pay, the World Bank said in its first climate and development report for an EU nation, highlighting the bloc’s difficult task in its transition to a greener economy,…

- UK military experts will be training Ukrainians in the Romanian bases next year, the British ambassador to Bucharest, Andrew Noble, said at a press conference at the end of his mandate on Thursday, according to Euractiv. The diplomat highlighted the very dynamic bilateral relations, the common interest…

- Romania plans to buy 32 latest-generation F-35 fighter planes from US manufacturer Lockheed Martin, for $6.5 billion, the defence ministry said on Tuesday, under a deal whose outline was announced in April, according to Reuters. The European Union and NATO member has raised defence spending to 2.5%…

- The Republic of Moldova will uphold its gas supply contract with Russia‘s Gazprom in order to ward off crises over power prices in the country and hardship in its breakaway Transdniestria region, Energy Minister Victor Parlicov said on Thursday, according to Reuters The Republic of Moldova, wedged between…