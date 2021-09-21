Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Un avion usor, folosit de contrabandisti pentru a introduce tigari in Romania, a fost retinut de autoritatile din Moldova. In baza unei informatii operative privind survolarea ilegala a spatiului aerian, ofiterii de investigatii ai Politiei de Frontiera au retinut la sol, marți dimineața, un avion,…

- Romania and the Republic of Moldova will work together to meet the fundamental goal of the European integration, the foreign ministries of the two countries said on Friday in a joint press statement on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties, according to Agerpres. “In 1991, Romania was the first country…

- President Maia Sandu said that the Republic of Moldova wants its relations with Russia to be based on pragmatism and will work to prevent a destabilization of the situation with regard to the frozen conflict between Chisinau and its Moscow-backed breakaway region, Transdniester, according to RFE/RL.…

- The Republic of Moldova’s parliament on Friday approved the pro-Western president’s government after her party won an early election this summer on promises to improve ties with the European Union and fight corruption, according to AP News. Parliament approved the government nominated by President Maia…

- President Maia Sandu’s Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) received a landslide of 52.45% of the votes in the general election in the Republic of Moldova on Sunday as preliminary results were shown on Monday, according to intellinews.com. The result gave the PAS robust majority support in parliament…

- The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) and eight of its members filed a complaint with the European Commission and the European network of consumer authorities on Monday against WhatsApp for multiple breaches of EU consumer rights by unfairly pressuring users to accept its new policy terms. The terms…

- Tulpina indiana Delta a virusului SARS-COV-2, a fost confirmata in doua județe din Moldova. In Bacau sunt deja șapte persoane confirmate, iar in Iași un barbat se afla la terapie intensiva dupa ce analizele de laborator au aratat ca acesta este infectat cu varianta Delta. Un barbat din municipiul Pascani…

- European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Tuesday that Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) will increase by 6% in 2021, improving its September forecast for a 3% growth, according to seenew.com Romania’s GDP for 2022 is expected to grow 5%, as the Recovery and Resilience Facility…