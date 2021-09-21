Republic of Moldova to invest €75mln in thermal insulation for public buildingsPublicat:
The Republic of Moldova has taken steps to contract E30mln loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), for the implementation of an energy efficiency project aimed at public buildings such as hospitals and schools, according to Intellinews. European Commission’s Neighbourhood Investment Platform will extend a E15mln […] The post Republic of Moldova to invest E75mln in thermal insulation for public buildings appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
