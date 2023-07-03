Republic of Moldova investigates security at main airport after fatal shootout

Stiri Recomandate

Mario Vargas Llosa, romancier laureat al Premiului Nobel, spitalizat cu Covid, la 15 luni de la prima infectare

Scriitorul peruvian Mario Vargas Llosa, 87 de ani, laureat al Premiului Nobel pentru Literatură în 2010, se află din nou în spital de sâmbătă, 1 iulie, cu a doua infectare cu Covid-19,… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Sănătății, acuzat dur de bolnavii de cancer din România: „Praf aruncat în ochi. Oricum noi murim, dar nu mai vrem să ne omoare Rafila!”

„Eu eram foarte încântată că în sfârșit, vorba doamnei Pauliuc, că deputatul Rafila s-a… [citeste mai departe]

Steven Gerrard este noul antrenor al lui Al-Ettifaq

Clubul saudit Al-Ettifaq a oficializat luni sosirea pe banca tehnică a tehnicianului englez Steven Gerrard.Steven Gerrard (43 de ani) a refuzat iniţial, în luna iunie, o primă ofertă de la Al-Ettifaq. Între timp, fostului manager de la Glasgow Rangers şi Aston Villa i s-a prezentat un plan de lucru,… [citeste mai departe]

Dorit de FCSB, un fotbalist din SuperLiga a plecat în Kuweit

FCSB a căutat în această vară un atacant de rezervă pentru Andrea Compagno, iar Mamadou Thiam a fost una dintre variantele dorite de patronul Gigi Becali. După ce Universitatea Cluj a refuzat oferta vicecampioanei, ardelenii l-au cedat la o echipă din Kuweit. [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Putna a fost omorît de calul său în timp ce filma un videoclip

Tragedie la Putna petrecută în timpul filmării unui videoclip. Un bărbat de 55 de ani a fost omorât de calul său în greutate de 800 de kilograme care s-a ridicat în două picioare și a căzut peste el. Accidentul s-a petrecut în dimineața zilei… [citeste mai departe]

Tir cu arcul, ateliere de prelucrare a lemnului, tăbăcărie, toate la Dac Fest

Mult așteptatul festival, Dac Fest, va avea loc în perioada 14-16 iulie. Organizatorii anunță o serie de activități care vor învia momente din viața și obiceiurile dacilor, romanilor și sarmatilor din perioada războaielor daco-romane. Mai mult… [citeste mai departe]

Niciun candidat nu a promovat bacalaureatul în peste 50 de licee. Numărul școlilor fără promovați la Bac s-a dublat în ultimii 4 ani

În peste 50 de licee, niciun candidat de la Bacalaureat 2023, sesiunea iunie-iulie, nu a promovat examenul, potrivit platformei… [citeste mai departe]

Un deputat de la AUR, sanctionat de Comisia Juridica se judeca la Constanta cu Parlamentul Romaniei

Sorin Titus Muncaciu a inregistrat pe rolul Curtii de Apel Constanta, sectia de contencios administrativ si fiscal, dosarul cu indicativul 387 36 2023 care are ca obiect anulare act administrativ suspendare… [citeste mai departe]

La multi ani, Doina Postolache, suceveana care a revolutionat Biblioteca Judeteana Tulcea

Azi, Doina Postolache implineste 69 de ani In 1989 ajungea pe meleagurile Dobrogei, mai precis la Tulcea si devenea directoarea Bibliotecii Judetene "Panait Cerna" Ea a modernizat si dezvoltat activitatea Bibliotecii Judetene… [citeste mai departe]

Agenția Națională Anti-Doping (ANAD), noi detalii în cazul Simonei Halep - Când este așteptat verdictul

Simona Halep este suspendată din tenis de la finalul lunii octombrie, din cauza unui test pozitiv cu Roxadustat, efectuat pe durata US Open 2022. După mai bine de 6 luni, românca a fost… [citeste mai departe]


Republic of Moldova investigates security at main airport after fatal shootout

Publicat:
of Moldova opened a criminal investigation into security at the country’s main international airport after a deadly shootout in which two people were killed, the prosecutor general’s office said on Monday, according to Reuters. A 43-year-old man is accused of grabbing a gun, shooting dead two security officers and wounding a civilian after being denied entry […] The post Republic of Moldova investigates security at main airport after fatal shootout appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU, Japan to deepen chip cooperation says Breton

10:56, 03.07.2023 - The European Union (EU) will deepen cooperation with Japan on semiconductors, its industry chief said on Monday, as countries move to strengthen control over a technology vital for defence, electronic and automotive industries, according to Reuters. The EU and Japan will work together to monitor the…

Romanian teachers end pay strike after government negotiations

15:20, 12.06.2023 - Romanian teachers will end a three-week general strike after their pay demands were partially met, unions said on Monday, but the government faces further unrest from healthcare staff and other public sector workers, according to Reuters. Education unions have asked for a 25% wage increase across the…

Oil rises on Saudi plan to deepen output cuts from July

12:55, 05.06.2023 - Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel on Monday after top crude exporter Saudi Arabia pledged to cut production by a further 1 million barrels per day (bpd) from July to counter macroeconomic headwinds that have depressed markets, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures were up $1.72, or 2.3%,…

Russia hits Ukrainian military facility and Odesa port in air strikes

12:40, 29.05.2023 - Russia put five aircraft out of action in an attack on a military target in western Ukraine and caused a fire at the Black Sea port of Odesa in heavy air strikes early on Monday, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Ukraine’s military said the attack on Odesa port had caused a fire and damaged…

South Korea, EU agree to boost security ties amid Ukraine, North Korea tension

14:00, 22.05.2023 - South Korea and the European Union agreed on Monday to launch a strategic dialogue between its top diplomats to develop a security partnership, a joint statement said, amid tension over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korean nuclear threats, according to Reuters. South Korean President Yoon Suk…

Investors see trouble ahead after Europe’s stellar first quarter

11:45, 19.05.2023 - Big European companies have delivered significantly stronger than expected first-quarter results, defying a challenging economic backdrop that includes surging inflation and rising interest rates, according to Reuters. But European stocks are down from a 14-month high in April, as investors worry about…

Republic of Moldova outdoor assembly to confirm pro-European orientation

07:40, 11.04.2023 - The president of the Republic of Moldova called on her compatriots on Monday to gather at a mass outdoor assembly next month to endorse her drive for closer integration with Europe, according to Reuters. Republic of Moldova, one of Europe’s poorest countries wedged between Ukraine and Romania, has been…

Russian official claims 75% of Bakhmut seized

19:05, 10.04.2023 - The Russian-installed head of the Moscow-controlled part of Ukraine’s Donetsk region said on Monday that Russian forces controlled more than 75% of the besieged city of Bakhmut, according to Reuters. The battle for Bakhmut has been one of the bloodiest of the 13-month war, drawing comparisons with World…


