Republic of Moldova investigates security at main airport after fatal shootout The Republic of Moldova opened a criminal investigation into security at the country's main international airport after a deadly shootout in which two people were killed, the prosecutor general's office said on Monday, according to Reuters. A 43-year-old man is accused of grabbing a gun, shooting dead two security officers and wounding a civilian after being denied entry

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

