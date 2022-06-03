Queen Elizabeth misses out as royals attend Platinum Jubilee service

Stiri Recomandate

Sediul Serviciului de Probațiune București, vandalizat pentru a treia oară în ultima săptămână. „S-au tăiat niște cabluri”, confirmă șeful instituției

Instituția care supraveghează reabilitarea socială a infractorilor… [citeste mai departe]

Anunțul lui Mugur Mihăescu după mai bine de 30 de ani de carieră: „Cine crede că am pus capăt relației mele cu scena sau cu televiziunea se înșală”

Mugur Mihăescu, care a împlinit 55 de ani pe 2 iunie, a făcut dezvăluiri neașteptate… [citeste mai departe]

Când aud de Protecția Consumatorului, firmele se „împacă” cu clienții, de frica amenzilor mari

Prezent la Bistrițeanul Live, noul șef al Protecției Consumatorului, Stelian Dolha a spus că din cele 351 de reclamații înregistrate în primele luni ale anului, 150 s-au rezolvat amiabil, adică… [citeste mai departe]

În cursul zuilei de ieri, 2 iunie 2022, polițiștii din Sebeș au organizat o acţiune cu efective suplimentare. Vezi rezultatele

Ieri, 3 iunie 2022, Poliţia Municipiului Sebeș a organizat, pe raza municipiului și a localităților rurale arondate, o acţiune cu efective… [citeste mai departe]

Șoferii indisciplinați în trafic nu mai pot închiria mașini. Cum sunt depistați cei care încalcă regulile

Șoferii indisciplinați în trafic nu mai pot închiria mașini. Firmele din domeniu folosesc o aplicație cu ajutorul căreia văd în timp real zona în care se află conducătorul auto… [citeste mai departe]

Actrița Magda Catone are nevoie de 20.000 de euro. „Am reușit să acoperim o parte din cheltuieli”

Actrița Magda Catone are nevoie de 20.000 de euro, pentru a organiza festivalul care îi poartă numele soțului ei, Șerban Ionescu. Evenimentul va avea loc în luna iulie.Văduva lui Șerban Ionescu… [citeste mai departe]

Boc vrea ca U Cluj să fie argint viu în Liga 1, nu să ajungă la retrogradare! De unde va face rost de bani pentru VISUL alb-negru

Primarul Emil Boc a spus că U Cluj nu are voie să își propună să se salveze de la retrogradare. ”Nu pot să îmi propun obiectiv să rămân… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele american Joe Biden cere Congresului să interzică armele de asalt: „Pentru numele lui Dumnezeu! Ajunge!”

Declarând „Ajunge, ajunge!”, președintele american Joe Biden a cerut joi, 2 iunie, Congresului să interzică armele de aslat, să extindă verificările de fond… [citeste mai departe]

O turistă din Germania a fost sfâșiată de o haită de câini din Mamaia. Soțul femeii, dezgustat de birocrația România. Câte uși i-au fost închise în nas

Litoralul românesc poate fi o atracție turistică pentru orice străin și… [citeste mai departe]


Queen Elizabeth misses out as royals attend Platinum Jubilee service

Publicat:
Britain celebrates the second day of ‘s on Friday, with the highlight a service of thanksgiving attended by senior royals and politicians that the 96-year-old monarch herself will miss due to ongoing mobility issues, according to Reuters. The four days of events kicked off on Thursday, when the queen waved to crowds […] The post misses out as royals attend service appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Polish Parliament approves judicial reforms to unblock EU funds

08:16, 27.05.2022 - Poland‘s Parliament on Thursday voted in favour of a bill that will replace a contested disciplinary chamber for judges with a new body, clearing the way for the country to get billions in COVID-19 recovery funds from Brussels, according to Reuters. More than 35 billion euros in grants and cheap loans…

EU to provide new 500 million euro military aid to Ukraine

14:10, 13.05.2022 - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday the bloc would provide a further 500 millions euros worth of military support to Ukraine and that he was confident a deal could be reached in the coming days to agree an embargo on Russian oil, according to Reuters. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines…

French energy minister expects EU consensus on Russian oil ban by end of week

12:20, 05.05.2022 - The French environment and energy minister Barbara Pompili said on Thursday that she was confident European Union member states will reach a consensus on how to end Russian oil imports by the end of this week, according to Reuters.  “Some countries are more dependent on Russian oil than others, and…

Non-EU airlines liable for compensation for delays, EU’s top court says

12:26, 07.04.2022 - The EU‘s top court on Thursday cleared the way for passengers to seek compensation for delayed flights from non-EU airlines operating flights on behalf carriers from within the bloc, according to Reuters. The ruling from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) is the latest…

New rules for U.S tech giants to come into force in October says EU’s Vestager

11:50, 25.03.2022 - Tough new rules targeting U.S. tech giants agreed late on Thursday are expected to come into force in October, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Friday, according to Reuters. The rules, which Vestager proposed a year ago, are called the Digital Markets Act (DMA) which set out a list of dos…

Missiles strike Lviv as Biden pressures Xi to abandon Moscow

12:16, 18.03.2022 - Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands of refugees are sheltering far from Ukraine’s battlefields, as Moscow tries to regain the initiative in its stalled campaign against Ukraine, according to Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden was due to talk with…

Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place

12:45, 17.03.2022 - Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world’s pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart, according to Reuters. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy…

Britain announces new aviation sanctions against Russia

11:16, 09.03.2022 - Britain announced new aviation sanctions on Wednesday which give the power to detain any Russian aircraft and banning exports of aviation or space-related goods to Russia, saying it had already impounded one plane, according to Reuters. The measures to strengthen action against Russian aircraft mean…


