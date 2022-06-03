Queen Elizabeth misses out as royals attend Platinum Jubilee service

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Poland‘s Parliament on Thursday voted in favour of a bill that will replace a contested disciplinary chamber for judges with a new body, clearing the way for the country to get billions in COVID-19 recovery funds from Brussels, according to Reuters. More than 35 billion euros in grants and cheap loans…

- EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday the bloc would provide a further 500 millions euros worth of military support to Ukraine and that he was confident a deal could be reached in the coming days to agree an embargo on Russian oil, according to Reuters. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines…

- The French environment and energy minister Barbara Pompili said on Thursday that she was confident European Union member states will reach a consensus on how to end Russian oil imports by the end of this week, according to Reuters. “Some countries are more dependent on Russian oil than others, and…

- The EU‘s top court on Thursday cleared the way for passengers to seek compensation for delayed flights from non-EU airlines operating flights on behalf carriers from within the bloc, according to Reuters. The ruling from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) is the latest…

- Tough new rules targeting U.S. tech giants agreed late on Thursday are expected to come into force in October, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Friday, according to Reuters. The rules, which Vestager proposed a year ago, are called the Digital Markets Act (DMA) which set out a list of dos…

- Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands of refugees are sheltering far from Ukraine’s battlefields, as Moscow tries to regain the initiative in its stalled campaign against Ukraine, according to Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden was due to talk with…

- Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world’s pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart, according to Reuters. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy…

- Britain announced new aviation sanctions on Wednesday which give the power to detain any Russian aircraft and banning exports of aviation or space-related goods to Russia, saying it had already impounded one plane, according to Reuters. The measures to strengthen action against Russian aircraft mean…