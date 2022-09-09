Queen Elizabeth dies at 96, ending an era for BritainPublicat:
Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the nation’s figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96, according to Reuters. “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members […] The post Queen Elizabeth dies at 96, ending an era for Britain appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
