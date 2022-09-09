Queen Elizabeth dies at 96, ending an era for Britain

Stiri Recomandate

TRISTEȚE – A murit Regina Elisabeta a II-a a Marii Britanii

A murit azi, 8 septembrie, Regina Elisabeta a II-a a Marii Britanii, considerată de mulți un simbol al țării, dar și alalumii întregi. Este cel mai longeviv monarh al Marii Britanii, regina dandu-și sfarșitul la venerabila varstă de 96 de ani. Pe rețelele de socializare au apărut… [citeste mai departe]

Soferii s-au întrecut în bãuturã si conducere fãrã permis, iar politistii la întocmit dosare penale!!

FÃRÃ RUSINE… Zilnic, soferii dovedesc cã sunt din ce în ce mai inconstienti când urcã la volan: beau si conduc, în general sunt tineri inconstienti si fãrã permis auto. Politistii vasluieni… [citeste mai departe]

Soarele, vãzut prin telescopul Solar LUNT la Observatorul Bârlad!

UIMITOR… Din nou, o imagine cu Soarele, de data aceasta realizatã profesional cu o camerã specialã prin telescopul Solar LUNT, aflat în dotarea Observatorului Astronomic al Muzeului „Vasile Pârvan” din Bârlad. „Captura a fost realizatã în ziua de 28 august a.c., când… [citeste mai departe]

Handbal masculin: Prima victorie din campionat pentru CS Minaur

CS Minaur Baia Mare a învins joi, 8 septembrie, pe teren propriu, formația CSM București, scor 31-28 (19-13) în a doua etapă a Ligii Zimbrilor la handbal masculin. După o primă repriză excelentă, băimărenii s-au relaxat în cea de-a doua parte și, pe fondul unor ratări consecutive,… [citeste mai departe]

Rectorul UPG Ploieşti, prof.univ. Dinu Florinel, a încetat din viaţă!

N.D. Cu trei săptămâni înainte de începerea noului an universitar, o veste extrem de tristă a bulversat Universitatea ”Petrol-Gaze” Ploiești: pe data de 8 septembrie 2022, rectorul instituției, prof. univ. habil. dr. ing. Dinu Florinel, a încetat din viață.… [citeste mai departe]

Oportunitate pentru liceenii care vor sã studieze în SUA. S-a dat startul înscrierilor în programul FLEX

STUDII…. Oportunitate importantã pentru elevii vasluieni, care vor sã studieze în strãinãtate. American Councils for International Education a dat startul înscrierilor pentru programul… [citeste mai departe]

Bâlciul rãmâne temeiul spãgii în plin elan al digitalizãrii | PAMFLET

Când speli sosete la mânã de frica facturii la electricitate, te lasi de digitalizare si nu te mai gândesti decât sã prinzi porcul de coadã si sã-l îngrãmãdesti într-un ungher de unde sã-i faci felul. Asa cã la Vaslui, degeaba bãdia Vasile vrea sã ni-l… [citeste mai departe]

Gigi Becali, scandal în miez de noapte, în direct, cu Ilie Dumitrescu. „Ai mintea întunecată, cum să spui că este penalty?”. Ce i-a spus Mihai Stoica după meciul West Ham – FCSB

FCSB a fost învinsă… [citeste mai departe]

Lucrãrile la Varianta Ocolitoare, realizate în procent de aproximativ 43%

INFORMARE…Firma care a preluat constructia Variantei Ocolitoare a Bârladului (VOB) s-a tinut de cuvânt pânã în momentul de fatã. De pe 3 august, când santierul a fost vizitat de Irinel Ionel Scriosteanu, secretar de stat la Ministerul Transporturilor,… [citeste mai departe]

Caz șocant în Suedia: un licean a fost condamnat la închisoare pe viață după ce a omorât două profesoare cu toporul

Un tribunal suedez a condamnat joi la închisoare pe viaţă un elev cu vârsta de 18 ani, care a ucis în martie, cu un topor, două profesoare în liceul său,… [citeste mai departe]


Queen Elizabeth dies at 96, ending an era for Britain

Publicat:
, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the nation’s figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96, according to Reuters. “The death of my beloved Mother, , is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members […] The post dies at 96, ending an era for Britain appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

